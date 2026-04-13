Ethereum News: Record Activity as Pepeto Tops $8.8M While ETH and BTC Hold

The crypto market just printed one of the clearest signals of the year, and most people scrolling past ethereum news today missed what it means for their money.

ETH transfers jumped 56.9% in one month to 1.34 million, a level that marks the beginning of every major leg, and wallets reading that data are already acting. Pepeto has collected more than $8.8 Million in presale capital during extreme fear, proving informed money does not wait. This article covers the ethereum news behind the shift, where ETH and BTC sit, and why one presale fills faster than the recovery.

Ethereum News and the Record Breaking Transfer Signal

Ethereum transfers climbed 56.9% over thirty days, rising from 855,444 to 1.34 million according to data shared by analyst Ali Martinez on April 12. The jump marks the highest network activity this cycle, arriving while ETH still sits below $2,300 resistance. The Ethereum Foundation completed a 5,000 ETH sale worth $11.1 million into DAI on April 9 to fund grants, per CoinGecko. Record usage paired with a price that has not caught up is the disconnect that precedes sharp moves, and the presale filling in the background tells you who noticed first.

Tokens Gaining Ground While Large Caps Rebuild

Pepeto

The transfer data reveals where the ethereum news cycle is heading, but the real question is which entry captures the move before the crowd arrives. Pepeto is a presale token platform that turns meme coin culture into complete exchange access open to anyone at ground level. By delivering zero cost swaps and contract scanning on every trade, the platform becomes a critical tool for holders who lost capital trusting projects with nothing built behind them.

A full set of exchange tools, all live and running today, handle separate jobs and connect as one platform. When a holder moves tokens across chains, the bridge transfers at zero cost, and PepetoSwap executes without charging a fee, so every dollar stays invested instead of leaking to gas. Anyone locking in now secures a gap that vanishes when trading opens, which is why capital has passed $8.8 Million during extreme fear.

The presale entry sits at $0.000000186, opening a distance to listing that large caps cannot match. Staking at 184% APY compounds on every token before the exchange date, adding returns while the listing draws closer.

The architect behind the original Pepe coin, which hit $11 billion with zero products, assembled Pepeto on the same 420 trillion supply with working infrastructure, and analysts project matching Pepe’s price from this entry delivers over 150x to wallets that moved before the window closed.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH trades near $2,210 as of April 13, holding above the $2,000 floor that CoinDCX analysts call the line between recovery and breakdown. The transfer spike shows usage returning, but the price has not responded because the broader market still reads extreme fear. April forecasts target $2,450, a possible 10% move that presale wallets measure against a listing gap worth multiples more.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC sits at $72,400 after bouncing from $66,000 lows on the US Iran ceasefire, per Fortune on April 10. BlackRock added 14,950 BTC during Q1 even as its portfolio dropped $20 billion, proving the largest asset manager buys while retail hesitates. The April target near $75,000 offers a 4% to 8% return, showing why the ethereum news crowd looks past large caps for entries where the math changes everything.

Conclusion

Ethereum news confirmed record activity this week, and the wallets watching that signal already positioned inside Pepeto before the listing confirms what more than $8.8 Million in presale capital proved. The same cofounder who built Pepe from nothing into $11 billion launched Pepeto with exchange tools Pepe never had, and early holders of that first project repeat one thing: they did not buy enough.

Capital flowing through the Pepeto official website during the lowest fear readings of the year means the people acting now spotted the pattern before the crowd shows up. Entering this presale while a confirmed Binance listing approaches is how wealth gets built in crypto, and missing this window while reading the same ethereum news those wallets acted on could be the most expensive hesitation of the cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQS:

What does the latest ethereum news mean for crypto prices?

The 56.9% jump in ETH transfers signals rising demand, and Pepeto captures that shift with more than $8.8 Million raised before a confirmed Binance listing opens.

Is it risky to buy ETH after its drop below $2,300?

ETH holds $2,000 support with targets near $2,450, but the ethereum news cycle proves presale entries like Pepeto offer a gap large caps cannot deliver at current levels.

What would it take for Pepeto to reach 100x returns?

Analysts project matching the original Pepe price on the same 420 trillion supply exceeds 150x from the current presale, and full details are live at the Pepeto official website.