Ethereum News: 70K ETH Staked as Pepeto Tops $9M Before Listing

Ethereum just locked another bullish signal as the Ethereum Foundation crossed its 70,000 ETH staking target with a $93 million deposit. ETH reclaimed $2,426 while institutional wallets accumulated through fear. The latest ethereum news shows whales rotating capital into early entries before listing windows close.

Pepeto, with a confirmed Binance listing approaching and entry still open, signals the next 100x return for the cycle. Pepeto has crossed above $9 million raised so far in this presale round. The wallets inside are loading while the rest of the market reads about it.

Ethereum News: Foundation Hits 70K ETH Staking Goal as Schwab Adds ETH Spot Trading

The Ethereum Foundation crossed its 70,000 ETH staking goal this month with a $93 million deposit. The deposit locked ETH for yield instead of selling for operations, per CoinMarketCap data. The move cuts sell pressure and shows long term conviction. Charles Schwab also began rolling out spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading on its new Schwab Crypto platform. This opens retail brokerage access to ETH, per Coinbase. With ETH back above $2,426 and whale wallets flipping back into profit, the latest ethereum news points to a setup that historically marks the start of every rally.

Ethereum Outlook and the Presale Capital Watching for the Listing

Pepeto: The Presale Closing in on a Binance Listing Before the Cycle Turns

Trading crypto comes down to one thing, getting in before the crowd reacts. A token can run 50% in an hour, then give back the move before most wallets notice. Most retail wallets end up paying the top and selling the bottom. However, Pepeto closes that gap by handing the same wallets the entry big money usually keeps for itself.

Pepeto is not pitching a roadmap. The exchange already runs and the platform is live for presale buyers. PepetoSwap handles trades with zero fees on every connected chain, so the cost drain that shrinks small bags on other venues disappears. The cross chain bridge moves value between blockchains at no cost. This means the friction that traps capital on one network is gone.

Every tool is built so a first time buyer can use it without a guide. This means smaller wallets get the same edge as private funds. Staking pays 182% APY for early holders, rewarding the wallets that moved before the listing reset the price floor.

Reports across crypto outlets back the Pepeto outlook. Analysts project a 100x return after listing once exchange volume hits the open market. The cofounder behind the original Pepe coin runs the project. The SolidProof audit cleared every contract, and the 420 trillion supply cannot grow. Today the entry sits at $0.0000001864. Above $9 million was raised by wallets who saw the setup early. The Binance listing is approaching, and once trading opens this price never returns for waiters.

Ethereum Price Prediction 2026: ETH Targets and Forecast Levels

ETH trades near $2,426 with the latest ethereum news showing whale wallets flipping back into profit. This setup CryptoQuant data confirms has preceded every prior ETH rally. Analysts at Benzinga peg the next resistance at $2,500 with a clean break opening the path to $3,200 by Q3. Meanwhile, Coingecko shows ETH still sits 53% below its $4,953 all time high.

The 50 day moving average is sloping up. The Foundation locked another 70,000 ETH this month, and ETF flows turned net positive after a flat stretch. Even a clean ride back to the $4,000 zone delivers under a 75% return from here. That ceiling is the gap a presale entry like Pepeto closes by reaching the listing while the entry is still cents from zero.

Conclusion:

The latest ethereum news highlights ETH is positioned for a recovery year, but the wallets searching for the biggest return know a large cap cannot close that gap. According to analysts watching the presale, Pepeto could deliver a 100x return after listing as exchange volume hits the open market. For wallets reading the ethereum news today, taking position before listing separates the holders who change their lives from those who pay the premium.

The Pepe cofounder, live exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing form the rarest setup the market produces, and the Pepeto official website still shows the entry, so moving locks the returns and missing it could be the year’s worst decision.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the latest ethereum news mean for investors?

Bullish ethereum news points to ETH recovery, but Pepeto offers bigger upside with $9M raised and a Binance listing approaching.

Is Pepeto a good investment compared to ETH right now?

Yes, Pepeto is built by the original Pepe cofounder, audited by SolidProof, with $9M raised and a confirmed Binance listing.

What is Pepeto’s price prediction after launch?

Analysts project a 100x return from current entry once exchange volume hits the open market. Visit the Pepeto official website.