Rakuten Wallet flipped the XRP outlook overnight by adding spot XRP trading on April 15. This opened 44 million Japanese retail wallets to the token. As a result, XRP jumped 4% to $1.45.

The fresh xrp news lands while spot XRP ETFs cross $978 million in assets. Whale wallets keep adding. Moreover, Pepeto, with the entry still open and a confirmed Binance listing, signals the next 100x play of the cycle. Pepeto crossed above $9 million raised through its current presale stage. Importantly, the wallets inside positioned before the move was confirmed.

XRP News Today: Rakuten Wallet Adds Spot Trading as XRPL Lending Vote Lands

Rakuten Wallet, the crypto arm of Japan’s largest loyalty platform, listed XRP for spot trading on April 15, connecting Ripple to a 44 million user network alongside Stellar, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Toncoin, per Coinbase. XRPL validators also began voting on amendments to add native lending to the ledger, expanding XRP utility past payments. The SEC CLARITY Act roundtable on April 16 added another layer of regulatory progress, per CoinMarketCap. Together the latest xrp news pushed price 4% higher to $1.45 as institutional demand kept pressing in.

The XRP Setup and the Presale Drawing Smart Capital Before Listing

Pepeto: The Trading Hub Built for the Wallets the XRP Cycle Will Reward

The crypto market rewards the wallets that read setups before the chart confirms them. A token can pump 30% on news, hold for an hour, then slide before retail catches up. The crowd usually arrives one stage too late. However, Pepeto ends that gap by handing small wallets the entry larger players normally lock down. This happens before any open market trading begins.

Pepeto skipped the roadmap pitch entirely. The exchange runs today, and the trading hub serves every wallet inside the round. PepetoSwap routes orders with zero fees across every linked chain. Therefore, the cost layer that drains small bags on other venues is gone. The PepetoAI risk scorer scans contracts before purchase, flagging dump risk and rug attempts so capital stays protected.

Each tool was built so a first time buyer can run it without help. This puts smaller wallets on level ground with private funds. Staking pays 182% APY for early holders. As a result, it rewards the wallets that arrived before the listing reset the price floor.

Multiple outlets confirm the bullish Pepeto setup. Analysts model a 100x window once Binance trading flips presale buyers into open market price discovery. A former Binance expert leads the build. Additionally, the audit signed off on every contract, and the 420 trillion supply is fixed forever. The current stage holds $0.0000001864. The round is above $9 million from buyers who positioned ahead of the Rakuten move. Binance trading opens within days, and the moment it starts that price stops existing.

XRP Price Prediction 2026: Levels, Targets, and What the Rakuten Move Changes

XRP trades near $1.45 after the Rakuten listing pushed price 4% higher in 24 hours. $1.47 now holds as the new short term support, per CoinMarketCap data. Analysts at Changelly target $1.86 by September 2026 and $2.07 by November. If Japanese retail demand from Rakuten translates to inflows, these targets may be met. Spot XRP ETFs already hold above $978 million in assets. Additionally, whale wallets keep accumulating, per Coinbase.

The CLARITY Act roundtable on April 16 stacks more bullish xrp news on top by adding a regulatory tailwind. Even a clean push to $2 delivers 38% from here. That limit is exactly why a presale slot like Pepeto looks asymmetric. Since reaching the listing turns a fraction of a cent into open market liquidity.

Conclusion:

The xrp news cycle confirms Ripple is building toward recovery. However, the debate over which entry delivers the biggest return was settled by capital that moved into Pepeto. Pepeto stands at the inflection point where presale conviction flips into open market repricing. The analyst case models a 100x at listing. For wallets watching the latest xrp news today, taking position before the Binance listing splits those who change their lives from those who chase the chart afterward.

XRP turned small entries into fortunes with no products behind it, and Pepeto runs a full audited exchange led by a former Binance expert, so waiting on the listing means watching others book the return the Pepeto official website still hands out today.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the latest xrp news mean for investors?

Bullish xrp news from the Rakuten listing pushed price 4% to $1.45, but Pepeto offers stronger upside with Binance listing approaching.

Is Pepeto a good investment compared to XRP today?

Yes, Pepeto runs an audited exchange led by a former Binance expert, with $9M raised and listing days away.

What is Pepeto’s price target after the Binance listing?

Analysts forecast a 100x return at listing as the open market replaces the presale price permanently. Visit the Pepeto official website.