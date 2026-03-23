ENI Announced as Primary Exhibition Sponsor at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 23rd March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to welcome ENI as a Primary Exhibition Sponsor.

ENI is an ultra-high-performance, modular L1 blockchain engineered specifically for hyper-scale commercial adoption. Built from the ground up to address the bottlenecks that have long constrained enterprise-grade blockchain deployment, ENI represents a new generation of infrastructure — one designed not merely to demonstrate technical capability, but to serve real-world industries at real-world scale. With its modular architecture, ENI enables developers and enterprises to configure blockchain layers according to their specific performance requirements, making it a flexible and future-proof foundation for decentralized applications across sectors ranging from finance and logistics to healthcare and digital identity. More information: https://eni.top

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“Web3 Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME, has established itself as Asia’s premiere crypto conference since its inaugural edition in 2023. Each year, it convenes the world’s brightest and most influential minds in the Web3 and crypto space to engage in substantive discussions around the latest technological developments, regulatory frameworks, and market dynamics shaping the global digital economy.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 will take place from April 20 to 23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre — one of Asia’s most prestigious and well-connected venues. The event builds on an impressive legacy: the previous three editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions across dozens of thematic tracks, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors from across the globe, and saw over 400 diverse side events spanning workshops, investor roundtables, hackathons, and networking socials. Through these milestones, the Web3 Festival has firmly solidified its status as a leading crypto event and a central force in shaping Hong Kong’s evolving Web3 landscape.

Web3 Festival 2026 is set to be the most ambitious edition yet. The event will ultimately feature up to 400 speakers representing virtually every facet of the Web3 and crypto ecosystem — from protocol engineers and DeFi pioneers to institutional investors, regulators, and enterprise technology executives. Crucially, the conference has also attracted registrations from thousands of decision-makers and senior executives from traditional finance and real-economy sectors, reflecting the growing convergence between legacy industries and blockchain-powered innovation. This cross-sector audience positions the Web3 Festival as more than a crypto gathering — it is a high-level platform for the kind of in-depth dialogue and high-value connection that can catalyze real business outcomes.

ENI’s participation as a Primary Exhibition Sponsor is a natural alignment. As a blockchain infrastructure company purpose-built for commercial scale, ENI stands to benefit enormously from direct engagement with this caliber of audience — and the broader ecosystem stands to gain from learning how ENI’s modular L1 architecture could underpin the next wave of enterprise Web3 adoption.

As Asia’s premier crypto event, Web3 Festival strategically leverages Hong Kong’s unique dual role as a global financial center and an innovation powerhouse. The city serves as an unparalleled bridge between the vast and dynamic market potential of Mainland China and the cutting-edge Web3 advancements emerging from North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. This distinctive positioning allows the event to aggregate the best resources, projects, and talent from across the globe, offering every attendee first-hand exposure to the latest Web3 developments alongside unmatched opportunities for meaningful networking and deal-making.

With ENI now confirmed as a Primary Exhibition Sponsor, attendees at the 2026 edition can look forward to engaging directly with the team behind one of blockchain’s most technically sophisticated and commercially oriented L1 networks. Whether you are a developer evaluating infrastructure options, an enterprise exploring blockchain adoption, or an investor tracking the next breakout protocols, ENI’s presence at the Web3 Festival floor will be an unmissable touchpoint.

Get all the details here: https://www.web3festival.org/hongkong2026/#/en

Be our partner: https://tally.so/r/w5YEbP