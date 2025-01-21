Echoworx Teams Up with SwissSign to Boost Email Security in DACH Region

Echoworx has teamed up with SwissSign to boost email security in the DACH region.

The partnership marks an important step in Echoworx’s expansion across the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

Echoworx and SwissSign’s goal is to simplify and scale email security, offering a user-friendly, automated solution.

SwissSign is a recognised Swiss trust service provider (TSP) and a leading expert in trust services.

Echoworx stands as a globally recognized provider of secure email solutions, delivering a customizable encryption platform.

Why did Echoworx team up with SwissSign?

Echoworx said on Tuesday that it has partnered with SwissSign, the top Swiss trust service provider operating in Central Europe and a globally recognized authority in secure digital certificates. SwissSign is distinguished by its rigorous Swiss-made approach, featuring root key material securely stored at Swiss banks and operations housed in Swiss data centers.

The partnership marks an important step in Echoworx’s expansion across the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Echoworx said.

Steve Davis, Director of Products at Echoworx, said, “Switzerland is one of Europe’s most digitally competitive regions. Our partnership with SwissSign ensures organizations don’t have to choose between security and usability. This is about solving real challenges with real solutions.”

Anantha Ayer, CEO of SwissSign, commented, “Businesses increasingly recognize that data breaches are not just IT problems—they’re revenue and reputation problems. With over 20 years of experience and by providing trusted Swiss quality certificates for Echoworx we tackle these challenges head-on, proving that convenience and security can, and should, go hand in hand.”

Email Security

According to Gartner, email security is increasingly critical for protecting revenue, reputation, and regulatory compliance. However, only 40 percent of organizations have adopted enhanced email security, with many citing the complexity of S/MIME deployment. Echoworx and SwissSign’s goal is to simplify and scale email security, offering a user-friendly, automated solution.

About Echoworx

Echoworx stands as a globally recognized provider of secure email solutions, delivering a customizable encryption platform designed to ensure seamless communication security for both individuals and enterprises. With a team of experts at the helm, Echoworx enables top-tier organizations to effortlessly transmit protected emails, statements, and documents from any device or location, without sacrificing experience or security. Trusted by industry leaders in over 30 countries, Echoworx provides state-of-the-art secure communication services. For further information, please visit www.echoworx.com.

About SwissSign

SwissSign is a recognised Swiss trust service provider (TSP) and a leading expert in trust services. With our services, we provide a robust public key infrastructure that enables secure digital certificates as well as signatures and identity verification, ensuring trusted and legally compliant digital interactions.

SwissSign empowers clients to uphold the highest standards of data protection, privacy, and compliance while empowering digital sovereignty and ensuring their business operates securely and within regulations. Our fully self-managed, geo-redundant infrastructure, exclusively in Switzerland, guarantees sensitive customer data is handled with unparalleled protection, offering our clients and their customers unmatched peace of mind. Further information is available on swisssign.com.