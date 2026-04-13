Doginal Dogs Rarity Explained: How Traits Determine Rank

Collection Guide | April 2026

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Every Doginal Dog is unique. Each of the 10,000 dogs in the collection was hand-curated individually, and each one carries a combination of traits that determines its rarity rank. This guide explains how rarity is calculated, what the trait categories are, which traits are the rarest, and what rarity does and does not mean when it comes to value.

How Rarity Is Calculated

Rarity in Doginal Dogs is a mathematical score based on how rare each individual trait is across the full 10,000-dog collection. A dog’s rarity score is the sum of the rarity values of all its traits. Traits that appear in fewer dogs contribute more to the score. A dog with seven or eight traits, each of which appears in a small percentage of the collection, will have a higher rarity rank than a dog with four common traits.

All rarity data is publicly verifiable through the trait explorer at market.doginaldogs.com. Every trait, its prevalence count, and its percentage of the total supply is visible on each dog’s listing page.

Trait Categories

Each Doginal Dog can carry traits across up to eight categories. Background, Fur Color, Fur Pattern, Head, Eyes, Mouth, Clothes, and Accessory. Not every dog has traits in every category. A dog with seven or eight traits is rarer than one with four or five, all else being equal, because each additional trait adds rarity score.

The Rarest Traits

Across the collection, the rarest individual traits by category are:

Mouth: Pizza appears in only 11 of 10,000 dogs (0.1%). This is the rarest single trait in the collection.

Accessory: Bone appears in 75 dogs (0.8%). Mohawk appears in 108 dogs (1%). Bow appears in 335 dogs (3%).

Fur Pattern: Shiba appears in 108 dogs (1%). Bernard appears in 136 dogs (1%). Husky appears in 622 dogs (6%).

Clothes: Gold Chain appears in 160 dogs (2%). Suspenders appears in 199 dogs (2%). Silver Chain appears in 111 dogs (1%).

The top 10 rarest dogs in the collection all carry 7 or 8 traits. Seven of the top 10 have a Bow accessory. Two have a Mohawk. One has a Bone. The rarest dog overall is Dog #7774, which carries a Shiba fur pattern, Gold Chain clothes, and Red eyes across 8 traits.

What Rarity Does Not Mean

A high rarity rank does not mean a dog is more valuable, more desirable, or a better purchase. Value in the Doginal Dogs collection is determined by the community, individual buyers, and market conditions at the time of any transaction. Some of the most sought-after dogs in the collection are not in the top 100 by rarity rank. The community and buyers decide what they want to own, and that does not always correspond to the mathematical rarity score.

Rarity rank is one data point. It is an objective calculation based on trait prevalence. It is not a price guide or an investment indicator.

How to Check a Dog’s Rarity

Go to market.doginaldogs.com and search for any dog by ID number, or browse through the trait and rarity explorer. Each dog’s listing page shows its full trait breakdown, each trait’s prevalence count and percentage, and its overall rarity rank out of 10,000.

A free starter dog is available at doginaldogs.com for anyone new to the collection.