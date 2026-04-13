How to Buy a Doginal Dog: A Step-by-Step Guide

Buyer’s Guide | April 2026

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Doginal Dogs is a collection of 10,000 pixel-art dogs permanently inscribed on the Dogecoin blockchain. It launched as a free mint in January 2024. There are two ways to get one: claim a free starter dog, or buy one on the secondary market. This guide covers both.

NFTs are speculative assets. Prices can go up and down. Nothing in this guide is investment advice. Do your own research before spending any money.

Option 1: Claim a Free Starter Dog

A free starter dog is available to anyone new to the community. Go to doginaldogs.com and follow the instructions to claim one. You will need a Dogecoin-compatible wallet. The dog is a real inscription on the Dogecoin blockchain, not a placeholder. No purchase is required.

Option 2: Buy on the Secondary Market

The only official marketplace for buying and selling Doginal Dogs is market.doginaldogs.com. Do not buy through any other platform. The marketplace is open source, independently audited, and built specifically for the Dogecoin blockchain.

Step 1: Set Up a Wallet

You need a Dogecoin wallet to hold your dog after purchase. The Doginal Dogs marketplace at market.doginaldogs.com has a wallet built directly into the website application. You do not need a separate browser extension. Go to the marketplace, open the wallet section, create a new wallet, and save your seed phrase somewhere secure. Your seed phrase is the only way to recover your wallet if you lose access. Never share it with anyone.

Step 2: Fund Your Wallet With DOGE

Buy Dogecoin on any major exchange that lists it and send it to your wallet address. Make sure you are sending DOGE to a Dogecoin address, not to another network. The amount you need depends on the current floor price. Check the live floor at market.doginaldogs.com before buying. Keep a small amount extra for transaction fees.

Step 3: Browse and Choose a Dog

Go to market.doginaldogs.com and connect your wallet. You can browse all listed dogs, filter by traits using the rarity and trait explorer, and check each dog’s rarity rank. The marketplace shows floor price, listing history, and owner information for every dog in the collection.

Only 218 of the 10,000 dogs are currently listed for sale. That is 2.18% of total supply. If you are looking for a specific trait or rarity rank, use the filters to narrow down what is available.

Step 4: Complete the Purchase

When you find a dog you want to buy, click the listing and confirm the purchase through your wallet. The transaction settles on the Dogecoin blockchain. Ownership transfers to your wallet address immediately once the transaction confirms. The whole process takes a few minutes once your wallet is funded.

Step 5: View Your Dog

After purchase, your dog appears in your wallet and in your profile on the marketplace. You can view its traits, rarity rank, and inscription history. The image data is stored directly on the Dogecoin blockchain, so your dog exists on-chain regardless of whether any external server or hosting service is running.

What to Know Before You Buy

The floor price changes. What you pay today may not reflect what you can sell for tomorrow. NFTs are illiquid compared to most assets — there may not be a buyer when you want to sell. The 2.18% listed supply means the market is thin, which can cause prices to move significantly on small amounts of buying or selling activity. Only spend what you are comfortable with as a speculative position.

All questions about buying can be directed to the community. The Doginal Dogs founding team broadcasts daily on the Crypto Spaces Network and the Discord is active. A free starter dog is always available at doginaldogs.com for anyone who wants to join the community without spending anything.