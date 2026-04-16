As the countdown to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics (LA28) begins, the focus is shifting toward how athletes prepare for the world’s biggest stage. While national training centers are vital, a significant gap exists in consistent, high-quality infrastructure for many competitors. Enter Dmitry Druzhinsky, a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of MatchPoint NYC, who is redefining how private enterprise can support Olympic-level excellence.

The Evolution of MatchPoint NYC: From Brooklyn to the World Stage

Founded in 2013 by Dmitry Druzhinsky, MatchPoint NYC started as a premier community sports destination in South Brooklyn. Spanning over 120,000 square feet, it quickly became a landmark for fitness and professional training.

Today, under Druzhinsky’s guidance, the facility has evolved into much more than a local gym. With professional-grade tennis courts, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and specialized gymnastics and wrestling studios, it has become a “private powerhouse” for athletes aiming for gold.

Bridging the Funding and Infrastructure Gap

One of the biggest challenges for U.S. athletes is the “funding gap.” While high-profile sports receive massive support, many elite competitors in niche disciplines struggle for access to world-class facilities.

Dmitry Druzhinsky has stepped in to bridge this gap through private patronage. By investing in high-end infrastructure, he provides a platform where athletes can train without the logistical hurdles often found in public or under-funded programs.

Multi-Sport Versatility: MatchPoint NYC hosts everything from Olympic wrestling to rhythmic gymnastics.

Elite Environment: The facility serves as a base for both off-season rehabilitation and intense pre-qualifying training.

LA28 and the Integration of Digital Coaching

With the LA28 Olympics introducing new sports like cricket, flag football, and squash, the demand for structured training is at an all-time high. Druzhinsky has responded by expanding MatchPoint NYC’s infrastructure and integrating cutting-edge technology.

The facility now features performance monitoring systems that track conditioning and recovery in real-time. Perhaps most revolutionary is Druzhinsky’s push for digital coaching tools.

“The objective is to ensure that athletes have consistent access to structured training environments, even when they are not physically present,” says Druzhinsky.

This model ensures that whether an athlete is in Brooklyn or competing internationally, their training continuity remains unbroken—a critical factor for success at the elite level.

A Legacy of Private Support for Global Talent

Druzhinsky’s impact isn’t limited to U.S. soil. He has a long history of supporting international talent, including renowned tennis players like Anhelina Kalinina and Olympic medalist Valerii Andriitsev. By providing these athletes with the resources of MatchPoint NYC, Druzhinsky has proven that private investment can elevate the entire global sports ecosystem.

Conclusion: A New Blueprint for Success

Dmitry Druzhinsky is proving that the path to the Olympics doesn’t have to rely solely on government funding. Through MatchPoint NYC, he has created a blueprint for how private entrepreneurs can contribute to national sporting pride.

As we look toward LA28, the expansion of this Brooklyn facility stands as a testament to Druzhinsky’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of the Olympic dream.

As we look toward LA28, the expansion of this Brooklyn facility stands as a testament to Druzhinsky’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of the Olympic dream.