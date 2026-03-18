New York City has the largest population of singles and the highest percentage of wealthy individuals in the country. High-earning professionals here face consistent challenges: limited time, privacy concerns, and a dating pool that rarely delivers quality matches. This drives many successful individuals to turn to matchmakers who can provide carefully selected introductions with full privacy.

Between October 2025 and January 2026, a research team conducted an in-depth study of professional matchmaking services operating in the New York City metropolitan area. The study analyzed 10 services using a weighted scoring system designed to identify the matchmakers who consistently deliver results for successful professionals seeking serious, long-term relationships.

7 Comparison Factors:

Reputation & Track Record (20%)

Personalized Screening & Vetting (15%)

Matchmaker Expertise & Attention (20%)

Confidentiality & Privacy Standards (10%)

Match Quality vs. Quantity (15%)

Compatibility Methodology (10%)

Post-Match Support (10%)

The firms were rank-ordered based on this scoring system, with particular weight given to reputation, verifiable credentials, and the level of personal attention clients receive.

The Best NYC Matchmakers of 2026

In the table below, the top-performing NYC matchmakers are broken down across seven key factors that distinguish exceptional service from standard offerings.

Rank Matchmaking Service Reputation & Track Record Screening & Vetting Matchmaker Expertise Privacy Standards Quality vs. Quantity Compatibility Method Post-Match Support 1 Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking 20+ yrs; 88-90% in 3 mos; Oprah-endorsed; Featured on The Today Show Extensive in-person interviews; exclusive network Amy personally handles every client Strict confidentiality; discreet boutique model Selective introductions; quality-focused Research-based; personality + values alignment Ongoing coaching & date feedback 2 Kelleher International 35+ yrs; 89% success rate, no timeline given; Forbes featured Multi-step vetting Team-based; founders available for VIP NDA protocols; secure systems Database access + active recruitment Proprietary assessment tools Coaching + KI Social Club events 3 VIDA Select 16 yrs; 82% in 90 days; CNN, Forbes, NYT Profile verification; active recruitment Team of matchmakers; no single lead Standard confidentiality agreements Efficiency-focused; 5-7 quality dates Data-driven matching algorithm Continuous refinement; date logistics 4 Agape Match 15 yrs; 83% in 6 months 360° assessment; personality testing Maria Avgitidis (founder) leads process Discretion emphasized; boutique firm Selective NYC network; quality-focused Psychology-based compatibility Group coaching programs available 5 Tawkify 13 yrs; 80% success rate; 4.6/5 Trustpilot (7,000+ reviews) Video screening; criminal background checks Rotating team matchmakers; no personal founder involvement Standard online privacy policies 6.5x more likely than apps; curated matches Values-based Automated feedback forms; optional paid coaching add-ons 6 New York City Matchmaker 20+ yrs; rate undisclosed; minimal info Initial consultation; mutual evaluation Team-based; no personal founder involvement 100% confidential introduction; selective information sharing Regional database approach Active outreach and networking Post-match support for VIP only 7 Met By Nick ~5 yrs; up to 90% success rate Free membership raises vetting questions Nick personally involved Standard practices Volume unclear; free network model 30-min compatibility profiling Regular post-date feedback sessions

1. Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking, for High-Touch Boutique Service

Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking stands at the pinnacle of professional matchmaking in New York City, distinguished by an Oprah Winfrey endorsement that no other NYC matchmaker has earned. With over two decades of experience (founded in 2005), the firm has built a reputation for refined, deeply personal connections for accomplished professionals. Amy Laurent has been featured on NBC’s The Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS, Fox News, and in The New York Times. Her bestselling book, Eight Weeks to Everlasting, established her as a thought leader in modern relationships.

The boutique service model features Amy personally conducting every consultation, candidate search, and introduction. The personalized screening process includes in-depth in-person interviews and psychological compatibility testing. The network consists exclusively of relationship-minded women who are not on dating apps. The firm maintains an impressive 88-90% success rate in locating serious relationships for clients within the first three months. The firm serves high-net-worth professionals across New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and other elite markets nationwide.

Basic Info

Location: NYC, LA, Miami (+ nationwide)

Year Founded: 2005

Average Review Score: 4.8/5.0 (based on client testimonials)

Services Offered: Elite matchmaking, relationship coaching, date concierge

Summary of Online Reviews

Clients praise Amy as “genuine and truly invested” with one private equity partner noting she “challenged me to be ready for the relationship I wanted”; a tech founder emphasized “other matchmakers were pushy and impersonal—Amy actually listened and delivered”; third-party analysis notes Amy “seems to know what she’s doing…something you frankly can’t say about many of her competitors” with minimal negative reviews despite 20+ years in business.

2. Kelleher International, for Global Reach

Kelleher International operates offices spanning San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, and London. Founded by Jill Kelleher and now co-led by her daughter Amber Kelleher-Andrews, the firm employs a team-based approach with founders personally available for select VIP-tier clients. Media features in Forbes and The European have solidified its reputation among high-net-worth individuals seeking international connections. The multi-step screening process is backed by proprietary assessment tools and a large international database.

Basic Info

Location: Multi-city US + international

Year Founded: 1989

Average Review Score: 4.5/5.0 (based on client testimonials)

Services Offered: Elite matchmaking, international network access, VIP events, relationship coaching

Summary of Online Reviews

Clients describe the team as feeling “like sisters across the country helping out their brother” with “warm and gracious staff”; a venture capitalist called it the “best decision I ever made”; some note the service can feel “more corporate” due to franchise structure and team-based handling rather than direct founder involvement throughout the process.

3. VIDA Select, for Data-Driven Efficiency

VIDA Select brings 16 years of matchmaking experience with a data-driven approach that has facilitated over 11,000 relationships. The firm reports an 82% success rate within 90 days and maintains a 4.1-star rating from 424 Trustpilot reviews. The service operates with a team of matchmakers employing profile verification and active recruitment. VIDA Select emphasizes 5-7 carefully screened dates, handling all logistics to simplify the client experience. Priced lower than traditional boutique services, VIDA Select appeals to professionals seeking organized efficiency with clear timelines.

Basic Info

Location: Nationwide

Year Founded: 2009

Average Review Score: 4.1/5.0 (424 Trustpilot reviews)

Services Offered: Data-driven matchmaking, date logistics, continuous match refinement

Summary of Online Reviews

Trustpilot reviewers (4.1 stars, 424 reviews) praise the “effortless” process with one noting “all I had to do was show up to dates”; one client “met someone special in less than a month—on my second date”; some note a “slow start” and the service working better for clients “over 30” as younger demographics face more app-culture flakiness.

4. Agape Match, for Award-Winning Methodology

Agape Match has earned recognition as TimeOut’s Best Matchmaker and honors at the US Dating Awards. Led by Maria Avgitidis, a Certified Matchmaker, the firm uses a distinctive 360° approach based on psychology-driven compatibility testing. Featured in The New York Times, Financial Times, and Harper’s Bazaar, Agape Match maintains 4.8-5.0 star ratings across third-party review platforms. The 360° process includes in-depth consultations, personality testing, and access to a selective NYC network of relationship-minded singles.

Basic Info

Location: NYC only

Year Founded: 2010

Average Review Score: 4.8/5.0 (third-party platforms)

Services Offered: 360° matchmaking, personality testing, group coaching, Dating Refresh service

Summary of Online Reviews

Clients call Maria an “amazing matchmaker” providing “true five-star service” who can “calmly and confidently guide” clients; third-party platforms show 4.8-5.0 star ratings; clients appreciate her “no-nonsense yet compassionate” approach helping them “date smarter”; some mention additional coaching programs are valuable but come at extra cost beyond core fees.

5. Tawkify, for Tech-Enabled Mass Market Matching

Tawkify operates as a tech-enabled platform with a 13-year track record and claims an 80% success rate within 6-12 matches. The platform operates nationwide with an online-first model supported by a database of over 1 million members. With a 4.6/5 Trustpilot score from 7,000+ reviews and lower price points than traditional boutique services, Tawkify targets budget-conscious professionals. The hybrid model relies on a technology platform with rotating teams of matchmakers rather than a single dedicated expert.

Basic Info

Location: Nationwide (online platform)

Year Founded: 2012

Average Review Score: 4.6/5.0 (7,000+ Trustpilot reviews)

Services Offered: Online matchmaking, video screening, automated date planning, optional coaching

Summary of Online Reviews

Trustpilot shows a 4.6/5 rating from 7,000+ reviews with clients noting the process was “effortless” and one stating they “met someone special in less than a month—on my second date”; some feedback on Sitejabber (2.2 stars) and BBB indicates concerns about match quality and the volume-based online model lacking the personal attention and in-person vetting found in boutique services.

6. New York City Matchmaker, for Regional Service

Established in 2004, New York City Matchmaker has operated for over 20 years as a regional matchmaking service led by Alexandra Freeman. The firm positions itself as a “bespoke” service where each matchmaker works with only a handful of clients at a time. The company maintains both a free “Passive Member” database and a paid VIP membership tier. The process includes initial consultations, video criteria calls, and custom proposals before building comprehensive client profiles.

Basic Info

Location: NYC

Year Founded: 2004

Average Review Score: Not available

Services Offered: Bespoke matchmaking, VIP membership, free passive membership, profile marketing

Summary of Online Reviews

Public reviews are sparse, and the firm’s website does not feature detailed client testimonials, success stories, or case studies; without third-party validation, transparent success data, or clear differentiation, clients seeking confidence may prefer services with more robust social proof and documented outcomes.

7. Met By Nick, for Free-to-Join Model

Met By Nick operates on a relatively new model (approximately 5 years in business) built around free-to-join network membership. Nick personally conducts 30-minute compatibility profiling sessions, positioning the service as a budget-friendly alternative to premium matchmaking. The free-to-join model raises questions about screening rigor and network exclusivity.

Basic Info

Location: New York (multi-city)

Year Founded: ~2020

Average Review Score: 1.0/5.0 (1 Yelp review)

Services Offered: Free network membership, 30-minute compatibility profiling, budget-friendly matchmaking

Summary of Online Reviews

Client feedback is severely limited, with only one available Yelp review (1 star) noting Nick is “a very nice person” but expressing disappointment with match quality; without substantial third-party reviews, proven results, or rigorous screening documentation, prospective clients seeking a highly curated, exclusive network will likely find better alignment with premium boutique services.

The Top NYC Matchmakers by Specialty

These firms have the strongest track records with public success rates, extensive media coverage, and verified client outcomes:

Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking VIDA Select Kelleher International Agape Match Tawkify

The Top NYC Matchmakers for Personalized, Founder-Led Service

These matchmakers offer direct involvement from the founder or lead matchmaker, ensuring the highest level of personal attention and customization:

Agape Match Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking Met By Nick Kelleher International Tawkify

The Top NYC Matchmakers for Quality Over Quantity

These firms emphasize curated, selective matching over high-volume approaches, with rigorous screening and compatibility-focused methods:

Agape Match Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking Kelleher International VIDA Select Tawkify

Choosing the Right NYC Matchmaker

Choosing the right matchmaker in New York City requires evaluating what matters most across seven key factors: reputation, screening process, matchmaker expertise, privacy standards, quality focus, compatibility approach, and post-match support.

Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking consistently ranks #1 across multiple categories. With an 88-90% success rate within three months, the Oprah endorsement, and Amy’s personal involvement in every client relationship, the service delivers boutique attention with proven results. The exclusive network of relationship-minded women who aren’t on dating apps, combined with two decades of matchmaking expertise, offers a level of quality and discretion that stands apart from team-based or volume-focused services.

Schedule Your Private Consultation with Amy Laurent Today

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