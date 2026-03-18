Finding love in Los Angeles isn’t just difficult; it’s a different game entirely. Between demanding schedules, the city’s vast layout, and a dating culture that values image over substance, many accomplished professionals are turning to expert matchmakers who understand what’s truly at stake. From October 2025 through January 2026, our team evaluated eight matchmaking services across the Los Angeles area. We assess factors that have the greatest impact on your overall experience and results, helping you identify which services are worth the investment.

This guide is built for high-net-worth professionals navigating elite matchmaking in LA: executives who value discretion, expect results, and have zero interest in swiping through dating apps. Whether you’re a CEO juggling multiple portfolios across time zones, a high-end real estate agent with back-to-back meetings, or a private equity partner with a tight schedule, the right matchmaker changes everything. You didn’t build success by settling, and your approach to finding a life partner shouldn’t be either.

To build our rankings, we weighted the following factors:

Years of Experience (15%)

Client Selectivity (25%)

Network Size and Quality (20%)

Personal Involvement of Founder/Lead Matchmaker (15%)

Vetting and Screening Rigor (15%)

Post-Match Support (10%)

Specialty (not weighted)

Comparison Table

In the table below, we break down the top matchmakers in Los Angeles based on the factors below.

The Best Matchmakers in Los Angeles in 2026

Rank Matchmaker Years of Experience Network Quality Client Selectivity Founder Involvement Vetting Rigor Post-Match Support Specialty 1 Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking 20+ years Exclusive private network Invitation-only Direct personal involvement Rigorous in-person vetting Ongoing coaching High-net-worth professionals 2 Selective Search 20+ years National database Application-based Team-based model Multi-step screening Feedback sessions Executive search model 3 Exquisite Introductions 10+ years International network Application-based CEO-involved Background checks Concierge support Luxury global clientele 4 Perfect 12 15+ years Celebrity/elite circles Referral/invitation-based Founder-led Selective screening Relationship coaching Celebrity and elite dating 5 Julie Ferman 20+ years 40,000+ database Open enrollment Personal boutique Phone/video screening Cupid’s Coach podcast Personal boutique service 6 Select Date Society 10+ years Multi-market network Application-based White-glove tiers Confidential vetting VIP strategy sessions HNWIs and executives 7 Two Asian Matchmakers 10+ years Asian professional focus Application-based Cultural expertise Bilingual screening Family-oriented guidance Asian professionals 8 Matchmakers in the City 5+ years Los Angeles locals Open enrollment Urban singles focus Social media checks Date feedback Urban singles

The Best Matchmakers in Los Angeles: Detailed Reviews

1. Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking, for boutique high-net-worth introductions

Amy Laurent, founder and CEO of Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking, has spent more than two decades building something most matchmakers only claim to offer: a truly boutique service where every client receives her personal attention. From the first consultation through relationship formation, every match is vetted in person and every introduction comes from an invitation-only network of exceptional singles you’d never encounter on dating apps or databases. What sets Amy’s service apart begins before the first introduction: her client roster is strictly invitation-only, meaning every person in her network has been personally evaluated and accepted by Amy herself — not filtered through a database or intake form.

What separates Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking from every other service in this list is threefold. First, network quality. Her clients are clear: professionals who have tried other matchmakers report that Amy introduces them to the best women who are financially stable, relationship ready, and compatible to their lifestyle. Her network is invitation-only. No databases. No recycled profiles. Second, personal involvement. Amy doesn’t hand you off to a team. She personally conducts every consultation, vets every candidate in person, curates every introduction, and provides ongoing coaching throughout your search. Third, her standards. Membership options are specifically designed for high-earning individuals who are ready to meet their match. Her service areas include Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Malibu, Santa Monica, and Orange County, and her elite matchmaking network reflects the same level of intention and exclusivity.

If you’re a high-net-worth professional who values your time, discretion, and refuses to settle, this is where you start.

Location: Los Angeles and Orange County, CA

Year Founded: 2003

Services Offered: Elite membership, private consultations, date coaching, relationship strategy

Summary of Online Reviews Clients praise Amy’s “personal involvement” and “honest feedback,” noting she “delivers what others promise” with “white-glove service.” Some mention the service requires genuine readiness and self-awareness to achieve full results.

2. Selective Search, for executive search-style matchmaking

Selective Search brings a systematic, process-driven approach to matchmaking that appeals to professionals who value structure. Founded in 2000, the firm operates with a national infrastructure, and maintains offices around the U.S., including Los Angeles. They report 4,000+ couples matched across their network, positioning themselves as one of the larger-scale matchmaking operations in the country. The firm’s methodology mirrors executive recruitment practices, with dedicated matchmakers conducting comprehensive client interviews, maintaining detailed profiles and coordinating introductions through a structured timeline. Membership is application-based: prospective clients complete a structured intake process and are reviewed before being accepted, making it accessible to a broader range of qualified professionals than invitation-only services.

Selective Search operates on a team-based model, with clients assigned to dedicated matchmakers from their staff rather than working directly with a founder throughout their journey. Their process includes multi-step screening, consistent communication, and post-date coaching sessions. The firm’s nationwide database offers geographic reach for clients open to matches across the country, making it a solid option for those who prioritize scale and process over founder involvement. For executives who prioritize scale, systematic processes and geographic flexibility, Selective Search provides a corporate-style matchmaking experience.

Location: Los Angeles, CA (+ multiple U.S. cities)

Year Founded: 2000

Services Offered: Executive matchmaking, nationwide database, dedicated matchmaker, coaching

Summary of Online Reviews Clients note the “professional approach” and “extensive network,” appreciating the “systematic search process” and “responsive communication.” A few expected more direct founder involvement given the premium pricing.

3. Exquisite Introductions, for luxury international matchmaking

For Los Angeles singles whose lifestyle spans continents, Exquisite Introductions offers a global reach backed by more than a decade in business. Led by CEO Maria Silba, the firm blends traditional matchmaking values with modern tools, including video introductions that allow clients to make informed first impressions before meeting in person. This hybrid approach acknowledges the realities of international dating while maintaining a personalized touch. The firm’s international network makes it particularly well-suited for cosmopolitan clients whose calendars span time zones and whose social circles expand beyond a single city. Client onboarding begins with a direct consultation with Maria, and prospective members are evaluated on lifestyle fit and relationship readiness before being accepted in an application-based process that filters for genuine compatibility from the outset.

Maria is personally involved in initial consultations and client onboarding, taking time to understand not just relationship preferences but also lifestyle compatibility across cultures and geographies. Day-to-day match coordination is handled by her team, which manages the logistics of international introductions and scheduling across different time zones. Exquisite Introductions appeals to internationally mobile professionals who value access to a curated network beyond Los Angeles and who are comfortable with a CEO-involved model where initial strategy is set at the top but execution is managed by a coordinated team.

Location: Los Angeles, CA (+ international)

Year Founded: 2014

Services Offered: International matchmaking, background verification, video introductions, coaching

Summary of Online Reviews Clients highlight the “global network” and “ responsive communication,” with several noting “Maria’s personal attention” during initial consultations. Some mention delays in receiving matches or introductions that didn’t fully align with stated preferences.

4. Perfect 12, for celebrity and elite dating

Perfect 12 serves high-profile clients in Los Angeles and beyond, with founder Simona Fusco earning a gold standard designation from Forbes and an endorsement from Dr. Phil. Her clientele includes A-list entertainers, C-suite executives, and public figures who require exceptional discretion. Fusco facilitates introductions within exclusive circles that most people have no access to, leveraging relationships built over years in the entertainment and high-net-worth communities. Access to Perfect 12 is referral and invitation-based: prospective clients are typically introduced through existing members or vetted industry contacts, reflecting the firm’s commitment to maintaining the integrity and exclusivity of its network.

What distinguishes Perfect 12 is Fusco’s matching methodology, which centers on emotional intelligence as the primary predictor of relationship compatibility. Rather than leading with logistics or credentials, she prioritizes emotional readiness and depth of self-awareness, facilitating introductions with exclusive circles. Relationship readiness coaching is integrated throughout the process. For entertainment industry professionals, public figures, or anyone requiring absolute privacy, Perfect 12 is a strong choice.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Year Founded: 2010

Services Offered: Celebrity matchmaking, founder-led introductions, emotional intelligence matching

Summary of Online Reviews Limited public reviews due to high-profile clientele; media features and Dr. Phil endorsement suggest strong industry credibility. Anecdotal feedback emphasizes “Fusco’s personal involvement” and access to “exclusive circles not accessible through traditional means.”

5. Julie Ferman, for personal boutique service

Julie Ferman operates a matchmaking practice in Southern California with a database of more than 40,000 registrations built since founding in 2001. She maintains a personal approach and hosts the “Cupid’s Coach” podcast, which serves as an educational resource for singles navigating modern dating. Her tiered pricing structure makes her among the more accessible options on the list. Unlike invitation-only or application-based services, Julie Ferman operates on an open enrollment model: clients can register and begin the process without a competitive intake review, making her service one of the most accessible entry points into professional matchmaking in Southern California.

Julie conducts intake interviews with clients and focuses primarily on the Southern California region, which gives her regional familiarity but limits geographic reach. For those seeking a more affordable matchmaking option with a personable style, Julie Ferman provides an entry point into professional matchmaking services. Her large database means a broader pool of potential matches compared to invitation-only networks, though this volume-based approach differs fundamentally from the curated, highly selective model employed by boutique services. Matching relies more on database searching and filtering rather than personal in-person vetting of every potential introduction. The service operates with a more accessible price point and approachable tone, which makes it appealing to professionals in their 30s and 40s who want structured matchmaking support but aren’t ready to invest at the ultra-premium level.

Location: Oak Park, CA (serving Southern California)

Year Founded: 2001

Services Offered: Personal matchmaking, database access, phone/video screening, podcast guidance

Summary of Online Reviews Clients praise Julie’s “genuine warmth” and “approachable style,” noting she “truly cares about her clients” and offers “reasonable pricing compared to other LA matchmakers.” Some mention match timelines can be longer than expected, with initial matches requiring refinement before finding strong compatibility.

6. Select Date Society, for HNWIs and C-suite executives

Select Date Society offers a tiered, white-glove matchmaking experience designed specifically for high-net-worth individuals and C-suite executives across California and select markets beyond. Founded around 2015, the firm has built a multi-market presence that includes a strong foothold in Los Angeles, positioning itself to serve clients who split time between major California cities or who travel frequently for business. Their VIP membership tiers allow for meaningful customization based on individual needs, timelines, and desired level of service, with packages ranging from foundational matchmaking to comprehensive relationship strategy and date coordination. The emphasis on confidentiality is consistent throughout their communications and service delivery, appealing to executives who need discretion in their personal lives. Prospective clients go through an application and intake review process before being accepted, ensuring the membership base reflects the firm’s focus on high-net-worth and executive-level professionals.

Select Date Society operates on a team-based structure, with trained coordinators managing relationships and date logistics. The process is systematized and organized, with relationship strategy sessions included. For executives who value operational clarity and efficiency, this service delivers consistent results.

Location: Los Angeles, CA (+ California markets)

Year Founded: 2015

Services Offered: VIP tiered memberships, strategy sessions, confidential matchmaking

Summary of Online Reviews Clients appreciate the “professional setup” and “clear communication,” noting the tiered structure allows for customization with “responsive coordinators” and “well-organized date logistics.” Some mention the team-based model means less personal connection with a single matchmaker compared to boutique founder-led services.

7. Two Asian Matchmakers, for Asian professionals

Two Asian Matchmakers provides culturally attuned, bilingual support for Asian and Asian-American professionals seeking meaningful relationships. Founded around 2014, the firm brings familiarity with the values, family dynamics, and generational expectations that shape dating experiences in the Asian professional community. Their network spans Los Angeles and select U.S. cities, with bilingual capabilities across language boundaries. Clients apply through an intake process that evaluates cultural fit and relationship goals before acceptance, ensuring the match pool reflects the firm’s focus on the Asian professional community.

The firm’s differentiating strength is cultural intelligence. For first-generation professionals navigating Western dating norms and traditional family expectations, having a matchmaker who understands this balance is valuable. Family-oriented relationship guidance is woven throughout the process, with introductions curated with cultural nuance in mind. The firm helps clients find partners who understand their specific cultural context, whether that’s navigating dual culture identities, honoring traditional expectations while building modern partnerships, or finding someone who shares their specific Asian cultural background.

Location: Los Angeles, CA (+ select U.S. cities)

Year Founded: 2014

Services Offered: Cultural matchmaking, bilingual services, family-oriented guidance

Summary of Online Reviews Client feedback emphasizes appreciation for “cultural understanding” and “bilingual support,” particularly for professionals navigating Western dating norms and traditional family expectations. The specialized focus creates a curated match pool but may limit options for those seeking broader diversity.

8. Matchmakers in the City, for urban singles

Matchmakers in the City occupies a practical middle ground in the Los Angeles matchmaking market; more structured than dating apps, more accessible than ultra-premium services. Founded around 2017, the firm focuses on urban professionals in the LA metro area, bringing local expertise and lifestyle compatibility to their matching process. Their vetting includes background checks and social media screening.

The firm’s approachable tone appeals to younger professionals (typically late 20s to early 40s) seeking structured support without premium price tags. Their familiarity with Los Angeles neighborhoods, social scenes and lifestyle rhythms helps pair clients based on practical compatibility.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Year Founded: 2017

Services Offered: Urban matchmaking, background checks, social media screening

Summary of Online Reviews Website testimonials emphasize the “down-to-earth approach” and “accessible pricing,” with clients noting it’s “less intimidating” than ultra-premium services. Several mention the service works well for professionals in their late 20s to early 40s transitioning from dating apps to structured matchmaking.

The Top Matchmakers in Los Angeles by Specialty

We also broke down the top matchmakers in Los Angeles into three categories based on client needs and service approach.

Best Matchmakers for High-Net-Worth Professionals

For clients earning $500,000+ who prioritize privacy, exclusivity, and access to a rigorously vetted network, these services lead the field:

Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking Perfect 12 Exquisite Introductions Select Date Society Selective Search

Best Matchmakers for Privacy and Discretion

For clients who require confidential service and access to invitation-only networks where identity and circumstances are fully protected:

Perfect 12 Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking Select Date Society Exquisite Introductions Julie Ferman

Best Matchmakers for Hands-On Personal Service

For clients who want direct, sustained access to the founder or lead matchmaker (not a team of coordinators) throughout the entire process:

Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking Julie Ferman Perfect 12 Two Asian Matchmakers Exquisite Introductions

Which Matchmaker Is Right for You?

Choosing the right matchmaker in Los Angeles comes down to what you genuinely value in the search for a lasting relationship. Each service on this list offers something distinct, from Selective Search’s systematic reach to Perfect 12’s celebrity discretion, to Two Asian’s cultural intelligence. The best choice depends on your lifestyle, values and the type of relationship you’re trying to build.

But if you’re a high-net-worth individual who refuses to compromise, someone who values boutique service and expects results, one name consistently rises above the rest. Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking combines over two decades of experience, the most rigorous client selectivity in the market, and an invitation-only network of exceptional women, and Amy’s direct personal involvement at every stage. Her clients are clear: she delivers what others promise. For professionals who are done leaving love to chance and ready to meet someone extraordinary, Amy Laurent is where your search ends.

Schedule Your Private Consultation with Amy Laurent

Sources: