Debunking the Cybersecurity Talent Shortage Myth: A New Framework for Hiring Success

If you follow cybersecurity news, you’ve likely heard the phrase “cybersecurity talent shortage” repeated ad nauseam. Media reports warn of millions of unfilled roles globally while hiring managers lament their struggles to fill critical positions. However, after spending over two decades in the cybersecurity and IT industry, I have a different perspective on this so-called shortage.

It’s not that we lack talented professionals. The problem runs more profound—misaligned job expectations, fear-driven hiring decisions, and systemic biases prevent organizations from building resilient security teams. Professionals are burned out, job descriptions are unrealistic, and recruiters often serve as gatekeepers rather than strategic partners. I developed the CyberTalent360 Framework—a structured, holistic approach to cybersecurity talent management designed to fix these inefficiencies and create sustainable hiring, development, and retention solutions.

Is There Really a Shortage?

Let’s be honest—cybersecurity is demanding work. According to a 2024 ISACA survey, 66% of cybersecurity professionals reported that their roles have become significantly more stressful over the past five years. Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts face particularly grueling conditions, with 65% considering leaving their jobs due to stress.

This happens alongside job postings that label positions as “entry-level” but require five to seven years of experience, multiple certifications, and expertise with numerous security tools. No wonder the talent pipeline feels empty—qualified professionals are being turned away by unattainable criteria.

Yet, I’ve seen what happens when companies move away from these rigid models. By simplifying job descriptions and focusing on core competencies rather than checklists of credentials, businesses like Microsoft and Cisco have attracted more diverse talent and reduced vacancy times by as much as 40%. This tells us that there is no inherent lack of talent. Instead, many companies filter out candidates who could thrive with the proper guidance and growth opportunities.

I explore these issues further in my recent article, “The Illusion of the Cybersecurity Talent Shortage.”

The Solution: The CyberTalent360 Framework

In response to these challenges, I created the CyberTalent360 Framework to guide organizations through every stage of talent management—from recruiting to career development. The framework is built on key pillars emphasizing fairness, competency-based hiring, and long-term employee well-being.

Let’s take a closer look at what this framework offers.

Key Pillars of the CyberTalent360 Framework

Pre-Hiring Preparation:

This pillar emphasizes the importance of role and competency definition. Before posting a job, organizations should identify technical and soft skills that matter for success in the role. Objective assessments and bias-mitigation strategies are also key to attracting diverse candidates.

Competency-Based Hiring:

Structured interviews, real-world scenarios, and skill-based evaluations replace traditional credential requirements. Companies can better assess problem-solving abilities, communication skills, and risk management expertise.

Post-Hiring Support:

Once hired, cybersecurity professionals need continuous learning opportunities and support for mental well-being. Burnout is one of the top reasons professionals leave the field, so resilience-building programs and mental health initiatives are critical for retention. Companies like Google have reported improved engagement and reduced turnover after implementing such measures.

These pillars are backed by core domains like objective assessment development, bias-aware hiring practices, and career growth initiatives, ensuring that organizations can hire strategically while supporting employees in the long run.

You can learn more about the CyberTalent360 Framework here: manimasood.com.

It’s Time for a New Approach

The cybersecurity field is at a turning point. We face a constant barrage of evolving threats but cannot meet these challenges without a strong, supported workforce. The current approach—relying on fear-driven hiring and exclusionary job descriptions—has failed. It’s time to shift the narrative and implement solutions promoting organizational resilience and employee well-being.

CyberTalent360 is my contribution to this movement.

By adopting frameworks emphasizing fairness, inclusivity, and practical skills, companies can move beyond the illusion of a talent shortage and start building the teams they need for long-term success.

Let’s work together to redefine what cybersecurity talent management looks like.

