The Ethereum Glamsterdam upgrade is finalized for H1 2026 with a projected 78.6% gas fee reduction and parallel transaction processing. As a result, the entire crypto update cycle gains a new infrastructure milestone to price in. While ETH and XRP both carry credible cycle cases, the real question is whether the reader is in the one project still ahead of the crowd. This project has live tools, a confirmed Binance listing, and above $8.1M raised. That project is Pepeto.
Ethereum Glamsterdam Upgrade Finalized for H1 2026
The Ethereum Glamsterdam hard fork is locked in for the first half of 2026, targeting a 78.6% reduction in smart contract gas fees and introducing parallel transaction processing for the first time. CryptoTicker reported the upgrade could be a turning point for on chain scalability. Decrypt noted the upgrade raises the gas limit from 60 million to 200 million per block. The tools that close the widening information gap get repriced faster than anyone expects.
Ethereum, XRP, and the Crypto Update That Points to Pepeto
Pepeto: The Intelligence Layer Retail Traders Never Had
Pepeto is a live exchange system built for the retail trader who is always the last to see smart money move. It tracks positioning shifts in real time. Moreover, it packages exchange grade signals into tools any wallet can use on the next trade.
A cross chain bridge moves assets between blockchains at zero cost. Consequently, a holder repositioning during a correction keeps the full value of every dollar instead of watching it drain to bridge fees that other networks charge. A zero fee swap engine executes trades across chains without extracting a cent. Therefore, every rotation becomes a zero friction event that keeps positions intact. The presale raised above $8.1M at $0.000000186. Meanwhile, staking at 187% APY locks supply while the Binance listing approaches.
The cofounder who created the original Pepe token and turned it from a presale entry into a cultural force worth billions stands behind this project.
A Binance exchange engineer helped design the trading layer, and SolidProof audited the contract. No crypto update on any chart is structured to deliver what a presale to Binance listing gap delivers, and Pepeto at current pricing is the entry that the listing removes permanently.
Ethereum: Glamsterdam Promises but Price Stalls
Ethereum trades near $2,164, sitting 58% below its $4,951 all time high according to CoinMarketCap. The Glamsterdam upgrade promises gas fee cuts, but the price has not moved ahead of the event. Resistance holds at $2,150. At the same time, support stands at $2,000. Additionally, spot ETH ETFs recorded $158 million in outflows last week. ETH is a disciplined cycle hold, but a 3x to 5x return from current levels is the ceiling most analysts model.
XRP: Institutional Products Bleed While Price Grinds
XRP trades near $1.35, down 64% from its $3.65 all time high according to Yahoo Finance. ETF assets dropped from $1.24 billion to $947 million since January. Further, 60% of holders sit underwater at $1.44 average cost. The CLARITY Act markup in mid April is the next catalyst. However, until then, every rally into $1.40 meets selling from wallets looking to exit at breakeven.
Conclusion
The Glamsterdam upgrade proves Ethereum keeps building for the next cycle, but ETH needs that upgrade just to stop the outflows while Pepeto needs only its listing date. Ethereum sits 58% below its peak, and XRP grinds sideways with most holders underwater, which means the crypto update for both measures recovery in months. Above $8.1M committed during the correction through the Pepeto official website proves the wallets that calculated the outcome already entered.
A Pepe cofounder plus working exchange tools plus a confirmed Binance listing is the rarest combination crypto produces once per cycle, and the wallets inside are positioned for the kind of return that only this combination delivers, where presale pricing turns into multiples that rewrite a financial future. The listing is what converts the entry, and the presale price is the only way in.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What does this crypto update mean for ETH and XRP?
Glamsterdam targets gas fee reduction for ETH, and the CLARITY Act markup is XRP’s next catalyst. Both need months for meaningful moves, while Pepeto’s Binance listing delivers from a single event.
Why does the information gap matter for retail traders?
Institutions trade 24/7 with tools retail lacks. Pepeto’s exchange tools close that gap with a risk scorer and zero fee swap engine that any wallet can use today.
Is Pepeto the strongest entry in this crypto update?
Above $8.1M raised, a Pepe cofounder, live tools, and a confirmed Binance listing make the case. Visit the Pepeto official website to enter before the listing removes presale pricing.