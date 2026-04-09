Spot BTC ETFs pulled in $471 million in a single day while the crypto market cap climbed back above $2.5 trillion, and the Fear and Greed Index still reads 17, meaning institutional money is buying what retail is too afraid to touch. This crypto update confirms the cycle is turning, and Pepeto with a former Binance expert building the exchange and over $8.8 million raised during the deepest fear readings of the year is the entry that this setup rewards most when listing day arrives.
Crypto Update: $471 Million ETF Inflow Hits in One Day as Market Cap Reclaims $2.5 Trillion
Spot bitcoin ETFs recorded $471 million in net inflows on April 6, marking the sixth largest single day inflow of 2026 and confirming that institutional capital views current prices as buying territory. The total crypto market cap pushed back above $2.52 trillion on the ceasefire rally, with BTC leading at $71,000 and ETH climbing 6% to $2,200. The crypto update that matters most is the disconnect between the Fear and Greed reading of 17 and the volume of capital flowing in, a gap that historically closes with a sharp move higher.
Tokens Benefiting From the Fear and Capital Disconnect
Pepeto
Every major crypto update this cycle tells the same story: institutional capital is entering while retail hesitates, and the wallets that position during fear are the ones that collect during recovery. The returns from this setup will not land with those waiting for confirmation but with the ones who verified projects and locked entries before the market agreed with them.
Pepeto is built for exactly this window. Its zero fee swap platform handles trades without taking a cut, and a cross network bridge moves tokens between chains at no charge so your capital reaches every opportunity without shrinking along the way. That working infrastructure is why over $8.8 million has arrived at Pepeto while the market stayed frozen in fear, because experienced wallets enter during fear and staking at 186% APY compounds those entries while others wait for a green chart.
While ETH and XRP need macro confirmation before their next moves, Pepeto rewards the entries placed before the Binance listing turns $0.000000186 into open market pricing that the presale entry earned. A former Binance expert is building the exchange on the same 420 trillion supply the original Pepe coin carried to a multi billion dollar cap, with every contract cleared by SolidProof.
Analysts project 100x from current pricing, and every cycle produces the same outcome: wallets that entered during fear made the returns during recovery, and the listing is the event that separates the wallets that entered from everyone who reads about them afterward.
Ethereum (ETH)
ETH trades at $2,200 after climbing 6% on the ceasefire rally, and the weekly chart shows a breakout pattern that preceded a 250% rally in April 2025. Analysts project $2,800 to $3,000 by month end, but from $2,200 that caps returns below 35%, a timeline measured in months while presale wallets wait for a single listing event to deliver a different kind of math entirely.
XRP
XRP sits at $1.34 after gaining 4% this week, and commodity classification through the CLARITY Act remains the biggest catalyst for a move toward the $2.00 analyst target. That 48% move from current levels depends on political timing, a variable that presale wallets with a confirmed listing date simply do not face when calculating their expected return.
Conclusion
Every crypto update from this week confirms the same setup that produced every early buyer success story in this market: fear on the chart, capital flowing in underneath it, and one event ahead that separates the wallets that acted from the ones that waited. While ETH and XRP offer patient setups, Pepeto offers something different, the entry where the listing does the work instead of time.
The Pepeto official website shows that this cycle is forming the same pattern right now, and entering the presale before the Binance listing opens is how to join the group that collected returns instead of watching from the outside when this crypto update becomes the story everyone references.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs:
What does this crypto update mean for the market direction?
The $471 million ETF inflow alongside a Fear and Greed reading of 17 shows institutional capital buying while retail waits, a setup that historically precedes the next sharp move higher.
Why are wallets entering Pepeto during extreme fear?
The former Binance expert building the exchange, contracts cleared through SolidProof, and a confirmed listing create the verified foundation that serious capital demands before entering any presale.
Is Pepeto the right entry for this crypto update cycle?
Over $8.8 million raised while fear readings printed single digits and analysts targeting 100x point to the Pepeto official website as the verified entry where returns form once the Binance listing opens trading.