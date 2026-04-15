Bitcoin failed to hold $76,000 for the third time in two months, but a rare signal that last appeared after the FTX crash is flashing again. XRP sits below every major moving average with a bearish pennant on the chart, and this crypto overview for April shows a market caught between fear and the next big move. While BTC and XRP grind through resistance, Pepeto has raised above $9 million with a confirmed Binance listing ahead, and wallets entering during fear treat the presale like the trade that matters most.

Bitcoin Breakout Fails but a Rare Bottom Signal Flashes for the First Time Since FTX

Bitcoin briefly topped $76,000 before reversing to $74,000, extending a two month struggle at resistance according to CoinDesk. K33 Research head Vetle Lunde noted that funding rates on perpetuals stayed negative for 46 straight days, matching conditions after the FTX collapse and the 2021 China mining ban, both of which marked major bottoms. Spot ETFs pulled $471 million in single day inflows according to Reuters, meaning institutions buy while shorts crowd the other side. This crypto overview points to a market coiling for a move, and history says the direction is up.

Crypto Overview: Bitcoin, XRP, and the Presale Positioned for What Comes Next

Pepeto

While Bitcoin grinds against resistance and XRP resolves its bearish structure, Pepeto does not wait for the market to decide. Above $9 million has entered the presale, and the confirmed Binance listing gives holders a deadline no other token in this crypto overview can match.

The cross chain bridge at the center of Pepeto moves assets between blockchains at zero cost, and the zero fee swap engine handles any token on any chain without fees. Those tools create a demand loop where every swap feeds activity into the token, the same model that powered BNB from presale to a multi billion dollar cap.

A former Binance expert sits on the dev team, and the cofounder built the original Pepe token that became the face of meme coins. SolidProof audited the contract, putting Pepeto on the verified side of the line separating real projects from noise.

With above $9 million raised during extreme fear, whale wallets treat this as the clearest trade of the cycle. The token at $0.000000186 gives every round a wider gap between entry and listing price, and wallets buying today set the floor for everyone after. The listing closes this window permanently, and once trading opens, the presale price becomes the number that defines returns for every wallet that moved.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $74,300 after the $76,000 breakout faded, sitting 42% below its $128,198 all time high from October 2025 according to CoinDesk. The 46 day negative funding streak suggests shorts are crowded, and K33 Research notes similar setups preceded the strongest rallies of the past three years. BTC anchors every crypto overview, but at $1.33 trillion, a return to its high delivers 1.7x, meaningful for large positions but not the kind of move that transforms a small wallet.

XRP

XRP sits at $1.38 with price below all major moving averages and a symmetrical triangle narrowing into what Invezz describes as a bearish pennant. The Ledger recently added zero knowledge proofs for institutional privacy, strengthening the cross border thesis. But from $1.38, even a run to its $3.84 all time high delivers 2.8x, and the bearish structure means that move likely needs a broader altcoin cycle to carry it.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s rare bottom signal deserves attention because every time funding stayed negative this long, the next move was violent and upward, and XRP’s zero knowledge integration shows real progress for global payments. But from $74,300 and $1.38, both offer returns that take a full cycle, while Pepeto sits at six zeros with a confirmed Binance listing turning every round into a countdown.

The Pepeto official website shows above $9 million from wallets that acted during fear instead of waiting. Six months from now there are two versions of every wallet reading this crypto overview, one that entered beside the whales and one that watched listing day from the outside, and the entry separating those outcomes is open but closing with every round that fills.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the current crypto overview say about Bitcoin?

Bitcoin’s 46 day negative funding streak matches conditions that preceded major rallies after FTX and the 2021 mining ban, while $76,000 resistance remains the breakout trigger for the next leg.

Is XRP positioned for a breakout in 2026?

XRP added zero knowledge proofs for institutional privacy, but the bearish pennant and position below all moving averages mean a sustained move higher needs the broader altcoin cycle to arrive first.

Which token offers the best asymmetric entry now?

Pepeto pairs a confirmed Binance listing with above $9 million in commitments and a SolidProof audit, making it the strongest asymmetric entry on the Pepeto official website right now.