Crypto ETFs pulled in $1.1 billion this week, the highest reading in 4 months, with BlackRock’s IBIT taking $871 million and flows flipping positive at $2.3 billion YTD. That is institutional money returning to the exact instruments it walked away from in Q1, while XRP holds $1.38 and SOL trades near $85. But the crypto overview that actually changes a portfolio does not live in the ETFs, it lives in the presale before Binance opens: Pepeto, past $9 million raised.

Crypto ETFs Log $1.1B Weekly Inflow as IBIT Leads and the Broader Crypto Overview Turns Positive

U.S. crypto ETFs recorded $1.1 billion of net inflows for the week ending April 12, the strongest weekly reading in 4 months per CoinShares. BlackRock’s IBIT led with $871 million and GBTC returned to neutral flows for the first time this year. Ether ETFs pulled $202 million the same week, while YTD inflows flipped positive at $2.3 billion after Q1 red. Farside Investors data shows daily inflows staying above $200 million into this week, so the crypto overview is building rather than cooling.

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Pepeto Presale: The Setup Nobody Is Watching Yet

ETF flows of $1.1 billion confirm institutions are stepping back in, but the size of their entry already caps their upside. Pepeto sits on the opposite side of that trade, the crypto overview nobody on CNBC is covering because price has not printed the headline yet. Cycles do not flow in one direction, capital rotates across coins and themes on its own clock. BTC proved that this quarter, a clean rally into resistance followed by weeks of chop before the setup reset.

A breakout that looks early on a chart often reads late by the time the crowd arrives. That pattern is what removes most tokens from their second cycle before it begins. Pepeto was built to survive the opposite way. The presale already holds more than $9 million at $0.0000001864 during this year’s worst stretch of fear, every smart contract carries a SolidProof audit, and the Binance listing is already lined up.

The Pepeto marketplace carries PepetoSwap that handles entries and exits without a fee ticket on every trade, and a bridge that turns cross chain transfers into one click instead of a third party account wipe. Stakers earn 183% APY right now while the presale window ticks toward its close.

Every crypto overview that survives into the next cycle comes with working products underneath it, and that requirement does not soften when the chart does. That alone ranks Pepeto above every copy project this season, because the same people who shipped the original Pepe coin sit behind this build, and the audit plus listing combination almost nothing at this price actually carries.

XRP at $1.38: Support Holds but Needs ETF Approval to Break Out

XRP trades at $1.38 after defending key support during the market chop, holding flat against BTC per CoinDesk. Spot XRP ETF decisions are lining up this quarter from NYSE, and approval alone could push price back above $2. The risk is that Ripple still needs clarity from the SEC before institutional flows arrive at the scale ETH already has. XRP can break out from here, but the move needs a catalyst from outside the chart.

Solana at $85: Firedancer Upgrade Sets Up the Next Leg

SOL sits near $84 after holding $78 support, and network throughput keeps climbing on the run in to Firedancer mainnet per The Block. Analysts map $95 as the first real resistance and $110 as the target if Alpenglow gets rolled in cleanly. The fundamentals look solid, but a $84 entry ceilings near 3x before long consolidation, far below a crypto overview where the presale sits 8 decimals under listing.

Conclusion

ETFs pulled $1.1 billion while XRP waits on the SEC and SOL has priced Firedancer in. Pepeto is the crypto overview already trading, audited, and holding conviction capital at levels the large caps will pay a premium to reach. Every early buyer story in crypto, from Shib coffee money to new Pepe lives, started with the same three boxes: audit, listing, product.

Pepeto is the only presale this quarter that checks all three, and $9 million has already backed that before the listing date arrives. Visit the Pepeto official website before the presale closes, because once Binance opens, the entry disappears and wallets outside keep reading about it.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does today’s crypto overview look like for ETF buyers?

Crypto ETFs pulled $1.1 billion weekly, IBIT leading at $871 million, and the broader crypto overview turned positive year to date.

Is XRP still worth buying at $1.38?

XRP defends $1.38 and ETF approvals could push past $2, but the multiple is small versus a presale entry priced below listing.

Why is Pepeto trending alongside this market?

Visit the Pepeto official website for the audited presale still open at $9 million, the part most eyes are missing.