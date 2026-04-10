Crypto News Today: Whales Act as Voorhees Buys $49M in ETH and Pepeto Fills Fast

Erik Voorhees just accumulated 23,393 ETH worth $49 million at an average price of $2,098. Meanwhile, a second whale wallet withdrew over 80,000 ETH from exchanges since March 11. This means the crypto news today is being written by wallets moving tens of millions. Most traders are still reading headlines.

The presale pulling attention from those same whale watchers is Pepeto, which collected more than $8.8 million from capital that tested the platform before entering. This piece explains what the whale moves mean. It also explains how a former Binance expert heading a presale with live tools assembled the crypto news today story that matters most before listing day arrives.

Crypto News Today: Voorhees Loads $49 Million in ETH as Whale Outflows Hit Monthly Highs

The crypto news today is dominated by whale activity as ShapeShift founder Erik Voorhees bought 23,393 ETH at an average of $2,098. He still has $35 million in USDT available for more buying. According to CoinGecko, wallet 0x8E34 pulled 80,157 ETH from exchanges since March 11 into cold storage. CoinDesk reports that spot Ethereum ETFs logged three consecutive weeks of net inflows. This aligns whale buying, exchange outflows, and institutional demand at the same time.

Presale Entries and Large Caps After the Whale Buying Wave

Pepeto: The Presale Tracking Whale Signals Before the Crowd Catches Up

Trading windows close fast. Whale moves can shift sentiment within hours. Wallets that arrive after the signal already printed end up paying more for positions. Early entrants bought at lower prices. Pepeto is built so holders capture the crypto news today edge before exchange trading starts. The tools operate in real time right now, with presale participants already acting on verified data while this article circulates. The multichain bridge for feeless capital routing and the commission free swap engine are both active through a system built for instant response. Furthermore, switching between features takes moments so no opportunity slips past while a wallet searches for the right function.

That live execution is what distinguishes this presale from every project still testing in private. The consistent real world performance is precisely what supports analyst targets of 100x to 300x from where the token sits now. Capital exceeding $8.8 million confirms wallets are backing the thesis with real capital. The presale tightens as the Binance listing draws near.

Every contract cleared the SolidProof review, giving entrants the verified security layer professional allocators demand. At $0.000000186 with a former Binance expert steering the build, the platform ships broader trading tools than most tokens achieve after a full year on exchanges, and the crypto news today ground floor is closing fast for anyone who has not entered yet.

SOL: Commodity Status Boosts Outlook but $83.12 Caps Percentage Gains

SOL trades at $83.12 per CoinGecko after the March commodity classification. Targets range from $140 to $200 for 2026. This gives holders 1.7x to 2.4x. Solana remains a leading Layer 1. However, the crypto news today math confirms the biggest percentage moves this cycle belong to entries that have not yet reached an exchange order book.

ADA: Futures and ETF Filings Pending but $0.25 Needs Time to Move

ADA holds at $0.25 per CoinGecko with CME futures now trading and ETF decisions pending. CoinPedia targets $0.76 by year end. These are strong catalysts, but from $0.25 those targets require months. A presale listing in weeks compresses that timeline into a single event.

Conclusion

Voorhees needed $49 million to build his ETH position, but the presale that collected $8.8 million required only working tools and a listing date to attract wallets that see what institutions are still assembling. Voorhees turned small ETH entries into massive positions by entering one day before the crowd arrived.

The Binance listing is where Pepeto presale holders collect the kind of gains everyone arriving after pays a premium to chase. Acting through the Pepeto official website right now is how timing turns into returns. This is because the distance between moving today and moving after the crypto news today cycle finishes is the distance between being positioned when the listing arrives and carrying the headline as a memory of the entry that slipped away.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the biggest crypto news today?

Erik Voorhees accumulated $49 million in ETH, a second whale withdrew 80,000 ETH from exchanges, and spot ETH ETFs posted three straight weeks of net inflows.

Why does whale buying matter for presale tokens?

Whale inflows into large caps confirm the cycle is turning, and listed presale tokens like Pepeto benefit first when that volume arrives. Visit the Pepeto official website for presale access.

Which crypto could outperform ETH from today’s levels?

Analysts target 100x to 300x for Pepeto from presale pricing once the Binance listing opens, far beyond the 3x ETH offers from $2,193 this cycle.