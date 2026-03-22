The crypto news today is buzzing with projects promising innovative utilities, but most communities remain silent until after launch. Bitcoin dominates headlines showing resilience near $68,500. Meanwhile, Chainlink strengthens oracle integration, keeping developers engaged across the DeFi space. Cardano is making headlines with its expanding smart contract ecosystem and growing developer community. As the crypto news today shifts daily, the appetite for early stage opportunities grows. Investors seek real exchange infrastructure at presale pricing before the crowd arrives and changes the math.

Pepeto flips the script on how presale projects work. Unlike typical tokens that wait until launch, Pepeto activates its community with three real exchange products approaching readiness. The PEPE cofounder who built a $7 billion coin is building PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps. He is also creating Pepeto Bridge for moving assets between blockchains and Pepeto Exchange for a complete trading platform. With $8.2 million raised at $0.000000186, Pepeto represents the most compelling crypto news today for investors who understand what exchange listings do to presale pricing.

SEC classifies 16 tokens as digital commodities in the biggest crypto news today of 2026

On March 17, the SEC and CFTC jointly named Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano, Shiba Inu, and nine other tokens as digital commodities. The CLARITY Act stablecoin yield is 99% resolved according to Senate discussions. This is the most positive crypto news today backdrop the industry has seen. Presale projects approaching exchange listings benefit the most from this clarity that draws institutional and retail capital into the entire crypto space.

According to CoinDesk, the crypto news today showed Bitcoin holding near $68,500. Oil is surging 50% from the Iran conflict, which has kept pressure on risk assets despite the regulatory breakthrough.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin maintained a $1.33 trillion market cap on March 21. Strategy purchased $1.57 billion in BTC. This brings holdings to 761,068 coins and confirms institutional conviction in the crypto news today cycle.

Pepeto: The crypto news today story with real exchange products and early engagement

Pepeto is a mission driven exchange ecosystem built on real products. The SolidProof audited smart contract with over 4 billion tokens burned creates verified scarcity before exchange listings arrive. This deflationary design rewards long term holders by reducing supply while demand grows from thousands of new wallets joining every week. The combination of burn mechanics and presale momentum creates the kind of dynamic the crypto news today cycle rewards.

Staking at 195% APY locks supply while rewarding holders who commit before the crowd shows up. Beyond the numbers, Pepeto drives participation through exchange infrastructure designed to serve millions of daily meme coin traders. The PEPE cofounder designed every product for real usage. This generates revenue from every trade on three chains, not just from one asset appreciating in value over time.

With $8.2 million raised at $0.000000186 from thousands of committed wallets, the conviction builds faster than anyone expected. The crypto news today is taking notice as listings approach. PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange all approach launch readiness. Meanwhile, the presale window shrinks with every passing hour. This makes each day more urgent for investors who understand what exchange listings do to presale tokens.

Chainlink: Oracles bridging real world data at $8.74

Chainlink remains a cornerstone of decentralized finance at $8.74 with a $5 billion market cap. It provides secure oracle services that connect smart contracts with real world data. With growing developer adoption and the digital commodity classification, LINK demonstrates steady resilience. However, the crypto news today for maximum returns points to presale entries. Here, the gap to exchange listings creates explosive math that established tokens at multi billion dollar caps cannot offer individual investors.

Cardano: Expanding smart contracts at $0.27

Cardano at $0.27 with a $9.8 billion market cap continues expanding smart contract capabilities through research driven upgrades and growing developer activity. The commodity classification strengthens institutional appeal. But the crypto news today return math for individual investors seeking life changing outcomes requires presale entries at $0.000000186 where exchange listings create the pricing gap that Cardano’s current valuation simply cannot deliver.

The bottom line

The crypto news today window for Pepeto at $0.000000186 is closing with every hour that passes. Exchange listings approach and once they arrive, this price vanishes permanently. With $8.2 million raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, 195% APY staking, over 4 billion burned, and three products close to launch, the countdown is running. Act now before the crypto news today story becomes the opportunity you missed entirely.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news today? Pepeto at $0.000000186 with three exchange products and SEC commodity clarity.

Is Pepeto better than Chainlink? LINK is a $5B oracle. Pepeto offers presale math LINK cannot deliver.

Is the presale closing? Yes. Exchange listings approach and this entry disappears permanently when they arrive.