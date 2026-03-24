The meme coin market is heating up, but investors reading the crypto news today are asking: where does $100 make the biggest return in 2026? Bitcoin bounced above $71,000 after Trump paused Iran strikes. Pepeto is emerging as one of the few meme coins offering real exchange tools and 100x math from presale to the market cap the cofounder reached once before.

Crypto News Today: Trump Pauses Iran Strikes as BTC Jumps 5% and Meme Coins Lead the Recovery

Bitcoin jumped above $71,000 on March 23 after Trump posted that the U.S. would pause strikes on Iran for five days, sending oil down 14% and money rushing back into risk assets, according to CoinDesk. Meme coin trading volume is up 60% with PEPE gaining 18%, DOGE climbing 6%, and SHIB bouncing 17%, according to Cryptonews. The recovery is real, and the wallets that positioned during extreme fear are the ones celebrating right now. The question is whether this is the start of the run or just the warm up, and the presale that lists into this environment is the one that captures the full move.

Crypto News Today: Where the Biggest Returns Are Forming While the Recovery Builds

Pepeto

The market is bullish, but the wallets that made real wealth never did it buying a large cap after a 5% bounce. They found the entry before the listing changed everything. Pepeto is that entry right now. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened.

More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches. PepetoSwap removes every fee from your trades so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near it so the scam tokens flooding this market never touch your wallet.

The presale is already a phenomenon with demand accelerating through every stage and catalysts like the growing community driving attention from around the world. The same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion with nothing sits underneath a project with real exchange infrastructure, and matching that puts 100x as the floor before the market adds its own energy.

Staking at 194% APY adds to positions while BTC recovers and meme coins lead the bounce, and the Binance listing arriving into this environment is the catalyst that turns presale math into real money. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money. The people reading the crypto news today and buying BTC at $71,000 for 3x instead of entering this presale will carry that decision through the rest of the cycle.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $71,000 after bouncing from $68,000 lows on the Iran pause, according to CoinDesk. Strategy committed $42 billion to buy more BTC and Morgan Stanley filed the first bank BTC ETF. But from $71,000 even the most bullish target of $225,000 is roughly 3x. The outlook is positive for BTC holders, but the presale entry delivers 100x in weeks that BTC takes years to approach.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE trades at $0.094 after bouncing 6% on the recovery, according to CoinGecko. Musk’s Godfather video pulled 18 million views and X Money beta launches in April. But DOGE peaked at $0.73 in 2021 and sits 87% below that level. Even the most optimistic forecast suggests years to recover. Pepeto offers what DOGE’s $14.5 billion cap blocks because the presale to listing gap creates the returns.

Crypto News Today: The People Who Act During This Recovery Will Be the Ones Celebrating

The recovery is underway. But the wallets that made wealth were not the ones buying large caps after a bounce. They entered the presale that listed into the rising market. Pepeto is that presale. The Pepeto official website is where those entries are being made. The listing will close this window.

The entries on the official website of Pepeto while the crypto news today turns bullish are the ones this cycle’s wealth stories will be written about.

FAQ

What is the biggest crypto news today? Bitcoin bounced above $71,000 on the Iran pause, meme coin volume is up 60%, and the Pepeto presale has raised more than $8 million before its Binance listing.

How does the crypto news today affect Pepeto? The recovery lifts the full market, and the Pepeto official website offers presale entry that captures that wave with 100x math before the Binance listing.

Is Pepeto a better entry than BTC or DOGE today? BTC offers 3x at the bullish target and DOGE needs years to recover. Pepeto offers 100x from presale to what the cofounder reached with zero products.