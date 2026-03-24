In the ever evolving world of crypto news, 2026 has proven itself to be a year of institutional moves. This cycle’s capital is different, especially for those watching Pepeto, a meme coin exchange ecosystem raising serious capital. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million. The cofounder built Pepe to $7 billion, and analysts project gains of 5,000% from presale. At the same time, Morgan Stanley brings $5.5 trillion into the market.

Crypto News: Morgan Stanley Sets MSBT Ticker for First Bank Bitcoin ETF With $5.5 Trillion Behind It

Morgan Stanley filed a second amended S-1 for the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust under the ticker MSBT. This made it the first major U.S. bank to directly issue a spot BTC ETF with $5.5 trillion in client assets behind it, according to CoinDesk. In addition, Strategy also announced a $42 billion capital raising plan to buy more BTC, according to Crypto.com. The signal is clear: the biggest banks in the world are building the infrastructure that brings trillions into this market. Every presale that lists into this environment catches a demand wave that did not exist six months ago. Furthermore, Pepeto’s Binance listing is arriving right into that wave.

Crypto News: The Presale Capturing Institutional Tailwinds Before the Listing

Pepeto

The data shows institutions entering at scale, and the wallets that made fortunes in crypto have always positioned before the crowd arrives. Pepeto is that positioning right now. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team. In addition, SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186. Each stage has filled faster than the last, with demand showing no signs of slowing as the Binance listing approaches.

PepetoSwap removes every fee from your trades so your capital stays whole. Additionally, the cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost so what you send is what arrives. Each presale stage closes faster than the previous one. This acceleration is not just a signal of interest but a sign of shifting capital as experienced wallets recognize the infrastructure behind the meme.

Staking at 194% APY adds to positions while Morgan Stanley brings $5.5 trillion worth of institutional weight into crypto. The same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion with nothing sits underneath a project with real exchange tools. Analysts project gains of 5,000% or more from presale pricing. This is because the gap between presale and listing is where the real wealth gets created.

Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money. The people reading the crypto news and choosing large caps over this presale will carry that decision through the rest of the cycle.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum trades at $2,160 with BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulling in $212 million in four days, according to Crypto.com. The SEC confirmed staking is not a securities offering and cumulative ETH ETF inflows reached $11.79 billion. But ETH peaked at $4,800 and a recovery is roughly 2x. The outlook is bullish for ETH, but Pepeto offers 5,000% from presale that ETH’s $233 billion cap cannot produce.

Solana (SOL)

Solana holds at $91 with commodity status confirmed and the Alpenglow upgrade approaching, according to Phemex. Morgan Stanley filed a SOL ETF alongside its Bitcoin product. SOL is a strong long term hold, but from $91 a recovery to $250 is less than 3x. By contrast, Pepeto delivers returns SOL’s $40 billion cap blocks because the presale to listing distance is where wealth gets created.

Crypto News: The Wallets Positioning Now Will Be the Ones This Cycle Celebrates

The crypto news will cover Morgan Stanley, Strategy, and BlackRock. But after the Binance listing, it will also cover the wallets that entered Pepeto at presale. The Pepeto official website is where those entries are being made. The listing will close this window.

The presale entries on the official website of Pepeto while the crypto news turns institutional are the ones this cycle’s success stories will be told about.

FAQ

What is the biggest crypto news this week? Morgan Stanley filed the first bank Bitcoin ETF under ticker MSBT with $5.5 trillion in client assets, and Strategy committed $42 billion to buy more BTC.

How does the crypto news affect Pepeto? Institutional billions flowing into the market lift every new listing, and the Pepeto official website offers presale entry before that wave reaches the Binance listing.

Is Pepeto a better entry than ETH or SOL right now? ETH offers 2x to its peak and SOL roughly 3x. Pepeto offers 5,000% from presale because the cofounder proved $7 billion once with zero products behind it.