Elon Musk has once again taken to X to share a Dogecoin post, this time an AI video inspired by The Godfather that pulled over 18 million views and 64,000 likes. But the best crypto to buy now is not the meme coin sitting 87% below its all time high. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million at presale pricing with the cofounder who built the original Pepe to $7 billion and a Binance listing approaching. The wallets that built wealth by recognizing infrastructure early are entering with size.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Musk Shares Dogecoin Godfather Video as Market Bounces on Iran Pause

Musk shared an AI video from the parody account Sir Doge of the Coin on March 19, gaining over 18 million views, according to Crypto.news. DOGE trades at $0.094, down 87% from its $0.73 high and showing no positive reaction. The broader market bounced after Trump announced a five day pause on Iran strikes, with BTC jumping above $71,000, according to CoinDesk. The best crypto to buy now is not the large cap waiting for a Musk tweet. It is the presale that lists into this recovering market with real exchange tools.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Where the Experienced Wallets Are Building Positions

Pepeto

The best crypto to buy now combines meme energy with real exchange tools that solve the problems every meme coin before it failed to fix. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building Pepeto with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened.

More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster because the wallets entering know what the Binance listing does to the price. PepetoSwap removes every fee from your trades so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near it so the scam tokens flooding this market never touch your wallet.

Traders who invested $650 in Shiba Inu in 2020 saw their holdings grow to $1.7 million, and the demand pattern filling this presale mirrors those early stages. Staking at 194% APY locks supply while the presale fills, and the community growth has moved alongside the fundraising numbers.

The same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion with nothing sits underneath a project with real infrastructure. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The Binance listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money. The people watching Musk posts instead of entering this presale will carry that decision through the rest of the cycle.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $71,000 with Strategy committing $42 billion and Morgan Stanley filing the first bank BTC ETF under MSBT, according to CoinDesk. BTC is the foundation of every portfolio, but from $71,000 the most bullish target of $225,000 is roughly 3x. Strong for an anchor but not the kind of return that changes everything the way a presale entry can.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum holds at $2,160 with BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulling in $212 million in four days, according to Crypto.com. ETH peaked at $4,800, making the recovery roughly 2x from here. Pepeto offers presale to listing math in weeks that the ETH recovery takes quarters to deliver.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: The Wallets Moving While Musk Posts Are Building This Cycle’s Wealth

The presale where the cofounder proved $7 billion and is building something better is the answer. The wallets entering every stage held major positions through multiple cycles and enter only when they see something the market is catching up to. The Pepeto official website is where those entries are being made. The listing will close this window.

The entries on The official website of Pepeto while Musk posts memes are the ones this cycle’s wealth stories will be written about.

FAQ

What is the best crypto to buy now in March 2026? Pepeto leads with more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion driving the Binance listing.

Why is Pepeto the best crypto to buy now over DOGE? DOGE sits 87% below its high and reacts less to Musk posts. The Pepeto official website offers presale entry before the listing compresses returns into weeks.

Is Pepeto safe to buy? SolidProof audited every contract, the cofounder built a $7 billion coin, and more than $8 million in committed capital proves the wallets inside trust the project.