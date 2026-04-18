US spot crypto ETFs took in $276.52 million on April 15 alone, the same week Goldman Sachs filed for a Bitcoin ETF and Morgan Stanley’s MSBT pulled $100 million in seven days. BTC sits at $74,375 after testing $76,000, ETH at $2,368, with market cap added 4.25% in 24 hours. The crypto news today is institutional money returning at scale, but the trade catching the next leg is Pepeto, which crossed above $9 million in its presale and sits days from a Binance listing while entry stays near zero.

Crypto News Today: $276M ETF Inflows As Goldman Files And Schwab Joins The Spot Trading Window

FinanceFeeds reported that US spot crypto ETFs logged $276.52 million in net inflows on April 15, with $291.86 million flowing into the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust alone. CoinDesk confirmed Morgan Stanley’s MSBT pulled above $100 million in its first week and Goldman Sachs filed for its own Bitcoin ETF the same week. The crypto news today reads bullish from every angle, since old guard Wall Street capital is finally routing through products built for retail and institutional wallets at the same time.

Where The Smart Wallets Are Moving Across Pepeto, BNB, And LINK

Pepeto

Pepeto runs the quiet trade inside today’s crypto news today flow. Presale capital crossed $9 million during the worst weeks of the year, and the Binance debut sits days from sealing the entry permanently. After the presale wraps trading opens on Binance, with several top tier exchanges adding the listing in the same window. Analysts price Pepeto as the highest conviction 100X opportunity at this entry, since the price prints below the floor retail will ever get to participate.

The presale price is $0.0000001864, gone the instant the Binance listing goes live. When Pepe ran in 2023, holders watched 420 trillion tokens turn pennies into life changing money, and Pepeto carries the same supply with infrastructure already shipping. At its core Pepeto runs the rug detector that flags scam contracts before money signs, paired with a free transfer layer that moves supply across networks at zero cost.

The wallet sees the threat before it commits, so capital stops feeding rug pulls dressed up as launches. Free transfers route any token across chains with the crosschain link, the rug detector blocks fraudulent contracts at the wallet layer, and yields hit 182% APY for tokens staked through launch.

Capital exceeded $9 million during the worst risk off conditions of the year, contracts went through SolidProof, and the dev team has a former Binance specialist. Everything described is in production, not waiting on a roadmap. Infrastructure live, audit signed off, Binance listing imminent. Pepeto carries the 100X play that the crypto news today flow keeps circling but never naming.

BNB

BNB trades at $635 with a $83.94 billion cap, per CoinMarketCap, up 3.42% on the day. The token needs $1,800 to print a 3X, a move CoinCodex forecasts may take until 2027 on the bull case. The crypto news today flow lifts BNB with the Binance complex, but the math sits closer to 200% than the asymmetry only a presale still allows.

LINK

Chainlink sits at $9.49 with a $6.71 billion market cap, per CoinMarketCap, up 5.16% over the day. Standard Chartered targets $25 for LINK by year end on tokenization tailwinds, leaving roughly 170% upside on the bull case. The crypto news today flow is bullish across oracle infrastructure, but the entry already reflects the institutional bid, leaving the real asymmetry pointed elsewhere.

Conclusion

The crypto news today shows institutional capital coming back hard, but cycle defining returns sit in the trade nobody wrote about yet. The Pepeto buy side widens hour by hour, and every BTC millionaire eventually admits the same thing, they made one move while the entry was open and never regretted it. Crossing $9 million in the worst risk window of the cycle proves the decision is being made again right now, by capital that prices in the listing before the news writes about it. SolidProof verified every contract. The dev team carries a former Binance specialist. The Binance opening seals the entry on impact. Walking past this becomes the regret of waiting for headlines to confirm what wallets already priced, and the Pepeto official website is open through the close.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news today?

US spot crypto ETFs logged $276.52 million inflows April 15 with Goldman filing. Pepeto presale crossed $9 million ahead of the Binance listing.

How do ETF inflows reshape the cycle?

Wall Street routes through MSBT, IBIT, and Goldman now, lifting BTC and ETH while Pepeto stacks the deeper 100X math.

Should the next move be ETFs or Pepeto?

The Pepeto official website shows above $9 million raised, SolidProof audit cleared, listing days out. Entry near zero vanishes when listing flips live.