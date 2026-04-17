Crypto News: Pepeto Tops $9.13M as BTC Tests Resistance and LINK Holds

Tether just committed up to $127.5 million to help Drift Protocol recover from a $270 million exploit linked to North Korean hackers, marking one of the largest rescue packages in DeFi history.

The crypto news cycle is moving fast, with protocols rebuilding and Bitcoin testing resistance. While headlines focus on recovery, Pepeto is crossing $9.13 million in presale funding with a Binance listing confirmed, and that capital flow during extreme fear tells its own story about where the sharpest traders see the next move.

Tether Backs Drift Protocol With $148M After Massive Exploit

According to CoinDesk, Tether proposed up to $127.5 million and partners added $20 million to support Drift Protocol’s recovery after hackers linked to North Korea drained over $270 million on April 1. CryptoBriefing reported that Drift will switch from USDC to Tether’s USDT as its settlement layer, with trading revenue funding a pool to cover $295 million in user losses. The crypto news highlights both the risk in DeFi and the speed serious capital moves to rebuild, but recovery flows into existing protocols while real presale opportunities sit untouched by the crowd.

Crypto News Picks That Could Define This Cycle

Pepeto

The crypto news today centers on recovery, but the traders who build the biggest positions move while others watch headlines. That pattern explains why Pepeto keeps pulling capital even as the Fear and Greed Index sits deep in extreme fear. While protocols like Drift rebuild, Pepeto launched with working tools from day one, a zero fee swap engine that moves tokens across chains without fees and a cross chain bridge that connects blockchains so capital flows wherever the opportunity is.

The token sits at $0.0000001685 with the Pepeto presale crossing $9.13 million, every contract verified by SolidProof, and a $50,000 position in the 182% APY staking pool collecting roughly $91,000 in yearly rewards while the listing approaches. The confirmed Binance listing means every exchange that adds Pepeto after debut brings new buyers into a fixed 420 trillion token supply, the dynamic that compressed prices upward in every post listing rally this market has seen.

The team includes a former Binance expert and a creator who conceived the original Pepe token, and that credibility is why serious wallets keep entering. Once Binance opens trading, the presale entry disappears and every new buyer pays whatever the market sets at debut.

Bitcoin Tests $79,000 Resistance as Funding Rates Flash a Rare Signal

According to Fortune, BTC trades near $78,200 with a $1.33 trillion cap. The crypto news showed BTC briefly touching $79,000 before pulling back, extending a two month struggle at that level. Funding rates on Binance perpetuals have been negative for 46 days, a setup K33 Research compared to post FTX conditions that preceded a sharp rally. A move from $78,200 to $100,000 is a 1.3x, strong for the largest asset but far from what presale entries deliver at listing.

Chainlink Consolidates Below $10 as Institutional Adoption Deepens

Coinbase data shows LINK near $9.80 with an all time high of $52.99, roughly 82% below peak. The Bitwise LINK ETF launched on NYSE Arca, CCIP processes $18 billion in monthly cross chain volume, and JPMorgan runs live settlement pilots on Chainlink infrastructure. The fundamentals are among crypto’s strongest, but at a $7 billion cap, the path to ATH is a 5.6x that requires the oracle market to reprice entirely, a move that takes quarters even in strong conditions.

Closing Thoughts

The crypto news this week proves the bull case is building, from Tether deploying $148 million to rescue a protocol to BTC testing $79,000 while funding rates flash the same signal that preceded every major rally since the FTX bottom. Now is when traders find the position that delivers when the bull run arrives, and no token holds what Pepeto holds, an open presale with whale entries growing and three exchange tools closing in on launch.

Every crypto fortune that changed a life started with entering hours before a major listing while the price was still at presale levels, and the gap between that timing and arriving late has always been the gap between generational returns and regret. Pepeto is still at presale pricing but the speed of this raise means the window could shut without warning, and knowing about it this early while choosing to wait is the kind of decision that stays with a trader long after the candle prints.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news today?

Tether committed $127.5 million to help Drift Protocol recover from a $270 million exploit, while BTC tested $79,000 resistance and funding rates signaled conditions that historically preceded major rallies.

Is Bitcoin a good buy at $78,200?

BTC has real strength with negative funding rates signaling a possible bottom, but the return to $100,000 is a 1.3x, modest compared to what presale tokens deliver at listing.

Why is Pepeto attracting capital during extreme market fear?

Pepeto offers working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing at presale pricing, which means the return between entry and debut belongs to wallets that move before trading opens.