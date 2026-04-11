Strategy just completed its 100th Bitcoin purchase, pushing its treasury to 717,722 BTC worth $54.56 billion, and the crypto news cycle has never seen this level of corporate conviction. While the giants stack billions in BTC, retail traders are rotating into projects that give them the tools to trade smarter, not just hold and hope.

Pepeto is leading that rotation with above $8.8M raised, live exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing that makes this the highest conviction crypto news entry available right now.

Strategy Completes 100th Bitcoin Purchase With 717,722 BTC Treasury

Strategy completed its 100th public Bitcoin acquisition, adding 592 BTC for $39.8 million and pushing total holdings to 717,722 BTC purchased for $54.56 billion, as CoinDesk reported. Executive Chairman Michael Saylor marked the milestone by posting that the company has bought Bitcoin every single week for over twelve consecutive months, according to Yahoo Finance.

This crypto news headline proves that the smartest corporate money in the world is doubling down on crypto during fear, and the retail traders paying attention are following that same conviction into presales positioned for listing.

Crypto News Spotlight: Pepeto, LINK, and BlockDAG Compared

Pepeto Gives Traders the Edge That Crypto News Headlines Cannot

The market never stops moving even when institutions are selling assets and headlines turn bearish. Traders who stay profitable are the ones with tools that cut through the noise, and this is exactly why Pepeto keeps pulling capital from wallets that understand the crypto news cycle.

Pepeto combines a PepetoAI risk scorer with a cross chain bridge to track sentiment, spot breakout setups, and flag risky positions before they collapse. The risk scorer replaces the hours traders normally spend researching by delivering clear signals from a single view. On the utility side, the project is already a finished product, not a promise waiting for a developer to ship it.

The presale raised above $8.8M, and at $0.000000186 the entry gives every wallet the kind of positioning that listing day transforms into real returns. The cofounder who conceived original Pepe to a billion dollar market created every tool to keep traders returning session after session.

A SolidProof audit cleared the full 420 trillion supply, and a Binance industry professional on the team locked in the confirmed listing. Visit Pepeto to see the live tools and understand why this crypto news cycle is pointing straight at this presale.

BlockDAG Raised Hundreds of Millions Then Lost 99% of Its Value

BlockDAG raised $452 million in a presale that lasted over two years, promising early buyers a $0.05 listing price. The token crashed 99.94% to $0.000234 after launch, with on chain investigators raising serious concerns about hidden leadership and exchange listings that arrived with barely any liquidity. The crypto news around BlockDAG serves as a reminder that presale size means nothing without a confirmed major exchange behind it.

LINK Holds Strong Infrastructure but Price Action Stays Flat

Chainlink trades near $9 with its CCIP protocol handling $18 billion in monthly cross chain volume and the Bitwise LINK ETF now live on NYSE Arca, as CoinDesk reported. Despite best in class infrastructure, LINK dropped from $9.39 in January and remains stuck between $8.50 and $9.50. Reaching the $52 all time high requires a 5.8x that could take years of adoption to deliver.

Conclusion

Strategy buying Bitcoin 100 times in a row proves that the smartest money in the world is loading during fear, and the projects positioned for listing into that conviction capture the returns that hesitation loses. LINK offers real infrastructure but needs years for a 5.8x to its high. Wallets are already acting through the Pepeto official website because every crypto news signal points the same direction. The people who built wealth from Chainlink all made one decision, they moved while the entry was still open and nobody around them believed, and the reader’s money in Pepeto right now buys what listing day turns into the same kind of return that early LINK holders built their entire portfolios from. The listing is the event, and the presale price is the last moment before it happens.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does Strategy’s 100th Bitcoin purchase mean for crypto news?

Strategy holding 717,722 BTC worth $54.56 billion signals that corporate conviction in crypto has never been higher, creating the environment where new listings benefit from peak institutional interest.

What are the LINK price targets for 2026?

LINK targets $11.61 and $14.98 on a breakout, with $52 as the long term all time high. Returns from $9 are real but slow. Pepeto’s presale offers a faster path to multiples. Visit the Pepeto official website for details.

Why is Pepeto trending in crypto news right now?

Pepeto combines live exchange tools, a confirmed Binance listing, a Pepe cofounder track record, and above $8.8M raised during a fear market, which is the combination that historically produces the biggest returns in any cycle.