North Korean hackers spent six months posing as a trading firm before draining $285 million from Drift Protocol in under a minute, and the biggest crypto news of April 2026 just proved that unverified code is the fastest way to lose everything in this market.

ETH holds $2,150 and BNB holds $600, but both need the macro to cooperate for months before delivering meaningful gains. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million behind a SolidProof audited exchange, and the entry available today does not exist next week because every day closer to the listing is a day the presale cost moves closer to disappearing.

Crypto News Leads With $285 Million Drift Hack as North Korean Operation Exposed

North Korean state hackers infiltrated Drift Protocol over six months before executing a $285 million exploit on April 1, the largest DeFi theft of 2026, per CoinDesk. The cycle also includes the IMF warning that tokenization could spread risks into global finance, per CoinDesk. Drift’s total value locked collapsed from $550 million to under $250 million. The contrast between unaudited protocols losing everything and audited presales attracting capital during fear is the story that matters most.

ETH Waits, BNB Holds, and the Presale Where Today Is the Only Day That Matters

Pepeto

While the crypto news cycle reports billion dollar hacks and institutional warnings, Pepeto is the platform where SolidProof tested every contract before a single dollar entered. PepetoSwap charges nothing on any transaction so positions stay whole from open to close, and the chain bridge lets holdings travel between networks without losing value to gas. The Pepe token creator runs the project with a Binance platform builder who designed the order flow, and above $8 million committed during 47 days of extreme fear proves the conviction behind it is not speculation.

The station where tokens get reviewed, positions get opened, and funds get transferred operates from one place while the crypto news keeps warning about protocols that lost everything. Pepeto is priced at $0.000000186 with the Binance listing drawing near, and 187% APY staking increases holdings while the 420 trillion token count Pepe carried to $11 billion now sits behind working trading tools. The crypto news keeps reporting recoveries that take months, but Pepeto offers the listing event where presale cost becomes exchange price and the gap is where early holders build the returns this market talks about for years.

Today is the day that matters, because every person who made real money in crypto made one choice: they moved today instead of planning to come back tomorrow, and tomorrow that presale is one day closer to closing permanently.

Ethereum

ETH trades at $2,150 per Yahoo Finance, down 57% from its $4,953 all time high and waiting on the Glamsterdam upgrade for June. Even a run to $3,000 delivers 40% from here over months. The crypto news on ETH is steady but slow, and the returns that change financial outcomes come from presale to listing entries, not from waiting for upgrades to push a $250 billion asset 40%.

BNB

BNB holds $600 per CoinGecko, ranked fourth after overtaking XRP. April targets $671, an 11% best case. The crypto news on BNB highlights its burn mechanism, but $600 entries need trillions in new capital for the multiples early holders collected, and presale entries offer what BNB at this price cannot.

Conclusion

The crypto news this week exposed a $285 million hack, an IMF warning, and a market sitting in extreme fear for 47 days, and through all of it Pepeto’s presale kept filling with capital from wallets that calculated the listing outcome.

Today is the day that separates wallets that entered from everyone who planned to come back, because the entry available right now does not exist next week and every person who built real wealth in crypto made one choice: they moved while the cost was still open. Entering now through the Pepeto official website is that choice, and waiting one more day on a presale approaching its listing is how the position that could have changed everything becomes the regret that lingers for the rest of the cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news in April 2026?

The $285 million Drift hack by North Korean hackers and the IMF tokenization warning dominate, while Schwab spot trading and ceasefire rallies provide the bullish counter.

How does Pepeto compare to ETH and BNB for this cycle?

ETH targets 40% over months and BNB targets 11%, while Pepeto offers presale to listing math with a SolidProof audit and more than $8 million raised during extreme fear.

Is the crypto news pointing to Pepeto as the best presale entry?

The presale closes at listing, and the Pepeto official website is where wallets secure the cost analysts project could return 100x once exchange trading begins.