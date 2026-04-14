Kraken just disclosed that a criminal group tried to extort the exchange over limited data access affecting around 2,000 accounts, and the cryptocurrency news showed the company refusing to pay while working with law enforcement.

When the third largest exchange in the US faces an attack and stands firm without a single client fund at risk, it proves the industry is building real walls around capital. While ETH and SOL hold their levels, some wallets are positioning at presale prices. Pepeto has raised more than $8.8 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, and being hours early on this entry is the difference between collecting the returns the listing delivers and paying the price it sets.

Cryptocurrency News Confirms Kraken Resists Extortion Without Losing Client Funds

Kraken disclosed that a criminal group targeted the exchange in an extortion attempt but confirmed no breach occurred and no client funds were at risk, according to CoinDesk. The firm said the incident involved limited insider related data access affecting about 2,000 accounts.

The same week, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire stated he will not freeze USDC without a court order even as hackers move millions, as CoinDesk also reported. Both cryptocurrency news events show that major platforms defend user capital and self custody principles, which builds the trust that pulls new money into the space while presale entries absorb that capital at ground level.

Where the Security Signal Meets a Presale Built on Verified Code

Pepeto

While Kraken proves exchange security holds under pressure, Pepeto is built with the same commitment to verified code: PepetoSwap processes trades on multiple chains with no fee attached and the cross chain bridge shifts tokens between networks for free, which means every dollar remains whole inside the position. Unlike projects that promise future delivery, every tool on Pepeto operates today and the exchange is open for anyone to trade across without writing a line of code.

As the cryptocurrency news cycle highlights how exchanges protect capital, demand for early stage tokens with audited products keeps growing. The token opens at $0.000000186 and more than $8.8 million arrived from wallets that entered during extreme fear, running the listing math before the cryptocurrency news cycle caught on. The development team includes a former Binance expert whose operations experience shaped the listing and trading infrastructure from the ground up. The presale ends the instant the confirmed Binance listing goes live. Accounts that entered during the presale phase receive 184% APY staking returns that build as the confirmed listing gets closer, and SolidProof cleared every contract so the code was examined before capital committed.

Tokens combining real utility with presale pricing draw the heaviest capital early in a cycle, and the cryptocurrency news proving that exchanges defend user funds only strengthens the case for audited presale entries. An early BTC holder turned a small entry into massive returns by being one day ahead of the crowd, and the Binance listing is where Pepeto presale positions make the returns everyone who waited pays more for.

ETH

ETH trades near $2,364 as of April 14, below its August 2025 high of $4,953, according to Yahoo Finance. Bitmine holds 4.87 million ETH and called it a wartime store of value. A move from $2,364 to $3,175 by year end is roughly 1.4x, a timeline that rewards patience while presale entries reward timing with a faster multiple.

SOL

SOL sits around $86 as of April 14, according to Yahoo Finance. The network remains a top choice for fast applications. But from $86, the ceiling is patient doubles, and the same dollar entering a presale before listing day sits closer to the returns SOL delivered once when nobody was watching.

Conclusion

Kraken standing firm against extortion is the strongest cryptocurrency news signal that the industry protects capital now. But the biggest wins in crypto rarely arrived from joining after the security news confirmed the foundation. An early holder who entered BTC one day before the crowd arrived turned that timing into life changing money, and the same timing exists right now on Pepeto. Capital moves through the Pepeto official website because the listing is where presale positions deliver returns that everyone who hesitated pays full price for, and being hours early is what separates the wallets that celebrate from the wallets that watch.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the biggest cryptocurrency news this week?

Kraken resisted an extortion attempt with no breach and no client funds at risk, while Circle defended USDC self custody principles.

Why is Pepeto mentioned in the cryptocurrency news?

Pepeto raised above $8.8 million with a confirmed Binance listing and SolidProof verified contracts, offering audited presale access before trading opens.

Is Pepeto a good investment right now?

The Pepeto official website shows working tools and a confirmed listing, and the presale entry vanishes permanently once Binance trading begins.