BTC climbed to $76,000 on April 14 for the first time since the February 5 crash, spot BTC ETF flows absorbed $787 million in a single week, and ETH ran 8.8% higher with $187 million in spot ETH ETF inflows. Total crypto cap crossed $2.52 trillion as the cryptocurrency news cycle flipped decisively bullish.

Pepeto presale filled faster this week than at any earlier stage, crossing $9 million with Binance listing approaching. This article covers the cryptocurrency news driving today and why the pace of capital flowing into Pepeto is the clearest signal.

Cryptocurrency News: BTC Tests $76K, ETH Pulls $187M, CLARITY Act Roundtable Lands April 16

BTC hit $75,900 on April 14, the highest since the Feb 5 crash that sent prices to $60,000, per CoinDesk. Spot BTC ETF flows absorbed $787 million during the week ending April 10 and 10x Research mapped $88,000 next, per CoinDesk. ETH ran 8.8% higher to $2,377 with $187 million in spot ETH ETF inflows, cumulative flows at a record $11.68 billion. The SEC CLARITY Act roundtable lands April 16 with traders watching for regulatory clarity.

Where the Cryptocurrency Cycle Meets a Presale Filling Faster Each Day

The cryptocurrency news cycle just tipped bullish with BTC at $76,000, ETH pulling $187 million, and CLARITY Act April 16, so capital scans for the entry that pays multiples, not a 20% major. The actual answer is not more percent on a chart that already ran, it is what a presale entry multiplies into once Binance trading opens. Driving that move is Pepeto, a meme coin protocol led by a former Binance expert on the dev team, with the exchange already running today well before Binance lists.

The entry ticket continues to price at a level almost no one scanning cryptocurrency news this week has opened, the quiet window right before search pages catch up. As capital piles back in, Pepeto runs a zero cost swap inside the protocol so every dollar moves into the position rather than draining into middlemen fees. Sitting next to it is a cross chain bridge moving tokens across networks at no fee, giving any wallet today the access whales once paid real money for.

A 183% APY staking pool pays holders daily while the presale window stays open, offsetting the wait to listing. The presale crossed $9 million with rounds filling faster than any earlier stage, SolidProof audited each contract, and the protocol switches live the instant Binance trading goes live.

Ticket reads $0.000000186 on a 420 trillion total supply identical to the original Pepe, so a return to that level lands near 100x with a working exchange behind it. Large caps target 2x over months, this presale tracks 100x from one listing event, and the pace of capital flowing in during fear is the clearest signal the window is closing.

Bitcoin price

BTC sits at $74,300 following a run to $76,000 on April 14, per CoinDesk. Weekly ETF inflows totaled $787 million, the best weekly figure since March, while 10x Research sees $88,000 as the next target. Even a clean run to that level pays roughly 18%, real money but nothing close to the cryptocurrency news math Pepeto delivers on listing day.

Solana news

SOL sits near $84 with a $49 billion market cap, and DigitalCoinPrice tags $84 to $104 as April base case. Morgan Stanley filed for a Solana Trust, spot SOL ETF assets crossed $1 billion, and institutional capital is flowing in. A clean push to $104 pays 22%, respectable but not close to what Pepeto returns the first listing week on a presale ticket.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency news cycle is bullish with BTC above $74,000, $787 million in ETF flows, ETH at $2,377, and CLARITY Act ahead April 16. Pepeto past $9 million raised is the pace signal, with rounds closing faster than earlier stages and Binance listing approaching. Large cap holders watch 2x targets over months, while this presale is tracking 100x from one listing event, and the pace of capital flowing in during fear is the confirmation most readers only see in hindsight. Every round that seals on the Pepeto official website lifts the next ticket higher. Once Binance trading opens, the presale entry is gone and the wallets already inside collect what this pace predicted.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Which cryptocurrency news is moving capital today?

BTC hit $76,000, ETH moved 8.8% with $187 million ETF inflows, market cap crossed $2.52 trillion, CLARITY Act roundtable April 16.

Why are BTC and SOL holders rotating into Pepeto?

The live protocol runs at the Pepeto official website, so entering before Binance lists delivers math majors cannot deliver.

Is Pepeto the cryptocurrency news entry worth buying before listing?

Past $9 million raised, SolidProof audited, former Binance expert on the dev team, with rounds filling faster and Binance listing confirmed.