VanEck CEO Jan van Eck told CNBC that Bitcoin is making a bottom as the four year halving cycle winds down, and the crypto news confirms that institutional conviction is growing because more than $458 million poured into BTC ETFs on March 3 despite Middle East tensions.

BTC holds $71,070 and SOL trades at $85, but the returns from caps measured in trillions take months and depend on macro rotation. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, and the early BTC holders who turned few thousand dollar entries into generational wealth all wish they bought more, and the same setup is forming right now.

Crypto News Intensifies as VanEck CEO Calls Bitcoin Bottom While ETF Inflows Hit $458 Million

VanEck CEO Jan van Eck told CNBC his firm expects Bitcoin to gradually recover this year, arguing that 2026 is the fourth year of the halving cycle and that BTC is making a bottom at current levels (CNBC).

BlackRock’s IBIT led ETF inflows with more than $264 million on March 3, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with nearly $95 million, and total daily ETF volume exceeded $458 million despite Middle East conflicts (CoinGabbar). The crypto news confirms that institutional capital keeps entering regardless of headlines, and rotation from BTC into smaller cap entries historically follows bottom formations.

Market Leaders and the Alert System Designed for What Comes After the Bottom

Pepeto

The smartest capital does not wait for chart confirmation because by then the entry has already moved, and right now one presale is collecting wallets faster than any altcoin breakout on screen. Pepeto is attracting real capital because more than $8 million entered during a period of extreme fear, and that level of participation proves the conviction is deep.

The confirmed Binance listing puts a deadline on the opportunity because once trading opens the presale price vanishes. The core product layer is already active, letting wallets review contracts, track institutional flows, and verify every token before capital enters. PepetoSwap processes each transaction without a fee while the contract reviewer inspects every token in context, marking anything risky before capital enters. The chain passage routes assets between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at no charge.

A former Binance expert designed the architecture at $0.000000186 per token with SolidProof certifying each contract, and 185% APY staking layers on every wallet without pause. The 100x target comes from a platform that already works and generates real trading activity every day, not future promises.

With the roadmap confirming continued expansion, the Pepeto alert system is where active tools and a confirmed listing date combine, and every presale wallet transitions to exchange pricing when the Binance doors open.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC holds $71,070 with VanEck calling the bottom and ETF inflows exceeding $458 million in a single session (CNBC). The $1.4 trillion cap means even reaching $140,000 delivers 92% over the full year, a strong gain that requires $700 billion in new capital, a timeline the crypto news presale entry compresses into one listing.

Solana (SOL)

SOL trades at $85 stuck below $95 resistance with daily transactions above 15 million and the Fermi upgrade cutting block times (Yahoo Finance). Even reaching $117 delivers 37% over weeks from a $40 billion cap, a distance the crypto news presale compresses when one listing opens.

Conclusion

Institutional wins like the VanEck bottom call and $458 million in ETF inflows confirm where long term capital flows, and large caps need months for charts to switch.

The early BTC holders who turned few thousand dollar entries into generational wealth all wish they bought more, and Pepeto built by the same Pepe cofounder with a confirmed Binance listing is the second chance those early holders wish existed, and entering through the Pepeto official website right now is securing that position. The wallets entering the presale are the ones set to collect the biggest returns when the listing arrives, and the pricing disappears permanently when trading begins.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the latest crypto news reveal after VanEck called the Bitcoin bottom?

The crypto news shows VanEck CEO calling BTC a bottom with ETF inflows exceeding $458 million and BlackRock’s IBIT leading with $264 million in a single session.

How does the VanEck bottom call affect broader entries?

Bottom formations in BTC historically precede rotation into smaller cap assets, making every crypto news presale with confirmed listings more relevant as institutional conviction grows.

Is Pepeto the strongest crypto news entry before the Binance listing?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the Pepe cofounder and a confirmed listing, offering presale entry through the Pepeto official website where one listing delivers what BTC and SOL need months to match.