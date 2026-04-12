Zcash Price Prediction Jumps 30% as Pepeto Nears Listing

ZEC surged 30% on April 8 after ceasefire headlines cooled global tensions, and the zcash price prediction strengthened because Grayscale filed to convert its Zcash Trust into a spot ETF while Foundry USA, the world’s largest Bitcoin mining pool, announced ZEC support. ZEC trades at $370 with shielded pool value at a record $5.18 billion, but the $5.4 billion cap means even reaching $450 delivers 42% over months.

Pepeto has raised more than $8 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, and the people who built wealth from ZEC all made one decision, they moved while the entry was still open.

Zcash Price Prediction Rallies as Grayscale Files ETF and Foundry USA Adds ZEC Mining Support

ZEC surged 24.75% to $314 on April 7 and 8 as the US and Iran ceasefire eased global risk appetite, pushing ZEC trading volume to $565 million, roughly four times its daily average (CoinReporter). Grayscale filed to convert its Zcash Trust (ZCSH) into a US listed spot ETF, and Foundry USA confirmed ZEC mining support, the first time the world’s largest BTC pool backed a privacy coin (CoinMarketCap).

The SEC closed its investigation into Zcash in January 2026 without enforcement, and the zcash price prediction improved as regulatory risk faded.

ZEC Outlook and the Awareness Hub Privacy Tokens Need but Cannot Build

Pepeto

Not every token rewards patience equally, and right now the entry that pays fastest is the one where functional tools and a confirmed listing create the shortest path from presale to profit. Pepeto is gaining serious investor attention because capital commitments crossed $8 million while the Fear Index read single digits, proving that conviction behind this project is real and measurable.

The confirmed Binance listing means the play is immediate. Every tool is already active, giving wallets the ability to check contracts, follow whale activity, and complete safety reviews before any capital moves. PepetoSwap settles every trade at zero cost while the danger profiler reviews each contract in context, flagging anything suspicious before money moves. The liquidity bridge sends holdings across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana for nothing.

A former Binance expert engineered the infrastructure at $0.000000186 per token with SolidProof stamping every contract, and 195% APY staking builds on each balance automatically. The 100x projections are grounded in live products that traders will use daily, not promises on a roadmap waiting for development.

With the roadmap confirming expansion of the intelligence layer, the Pepeto awareness hub could deliver massive gains from the current entry, and the confirmed Binance listing transforms every presale position into exchange value.

Zcash Price Prediction

ZEC trades at $370 with support at $250 and resistance near $320, and the 30% jump on April 8 pushed the market cap past $5.4 billion with volume at $565 million (CoinReporter). Coinpedia projects a 2026 range between $480 and $850, while Changelly targets an April average near $358 (Changelly).

The Grayscale ZCSH ETF filing and Foundry USA mining support add structural demand, but 54% annual inflation from new ZEC entering circulation creates constant selling pressure. The zcash price prediction from $370 to $480 delivers 52%, a gain that requires months, depends on ETF approval and privacy narrative holding, and competes against constant new supply, a timeline the zcash price prediction presale bypasses when one listing opens.

Conclusion

Institutional wins like the Grayscale ETF filing and Foundry USA mining confirm where long term capital flows. Large caps need months for breakouts, but moving while the entry is open is how every crypto success story started.

The ZEC holders who built wealth all made one decision, they moved while the entry was still open, and the same entry through the Pepeto official website is available right now with a confirmed Binance listing approaching. Entering the presale before the listing opens is how to secure the returns the listing will deliver, and the pricing disappears permanently when trading begins.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the latest zcash price prediction show after the 30% rally and Grayscale ETF filing?

The zcash price prediction shows ZEC at $370 after a 30% jump, with Grayscale filing a spot ETF and Foundry USA adding mining support for the first time.

How does the Grayscale ZEC ETF filing affect the outlook?

The ETF filing would create a regulated channel for institutional capital, and the SEC closing its Zcash probe in January 2026 removes a major regulatory overhang.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than the zcash price prediction suggests?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with a confirmed Binance listing, offering presale entry through the Pepeto official website that compresses what ZEC needs months to deliver into one event.