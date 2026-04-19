A $292 million exploit just drained Kelp DAO through a LayerZero bridge attack, freezing funds across Aave, SparkLend, and multiple chains while the DeFi world scrambles to recover. The cryptocurrency news cycle is reminding buyers that unaudited protocols carry real risk, and the projects that survive are the ones with verified security from day one. With a Binance listing approaching, Pepeto, a zero fee network with SolidProof verified contracts, has stacked more than $9.2 million as capital moves toward entries that combine real tools with confirmed launches.

Cryptocurrency News Update as Kelp DAO Loses $292 Million in Bridge Exploit

An attacker drained 116,500 rsETH tokens worth roughly $292 million from Kelp DAO’s LayerZero bridge on Saturday, forcing emergency freezes across Aave, SparkLend, Fluid, and Upshift, according to CoinDesk. The exploit targeted roughly 18% of circulating rsETH supply and sent shockwaves through the DeFi lending space, as reported by Bloomberg. The cryptocurrency news around this hack confirms what experienced traders already know: bridge security is the weakest link in DeFi, and projects without proper audits expose buyer capital to total loss.

Where the Strongest Tokens and the Most Secure Presale Stand After the Hack

Pepeto: The Zero Fee Network That Stacked $9.2 million With Every Contract Verified

The Kelp DAO hack proves that bridge security separates real projects from traps, and Pepeto was built with that lesson baked into every layer. While unaudited protocols lost $292 million overnight, Pepeto has stacked more than $9.2 million with SolidProof clearing every contract before a single wallet connected.

Pepeto has built serious demand from its earliest stage, stacking that capital, creating genuine conviction, and landing 100x forecasts from analysts who measure presale strength against listing outcomes. With the cryptocurrency news reminding everyone that security matters more than hype, the confirmed Binance listing puts Pepeto in a category most presales never reach.

What makes capital keep flowing into one presale when the market just watched $292 million vanish? Three things: verified trading tools, a team that includes the original Pepe coin creator and a Binance market authority, and timing that puts the entry right where the cycle turns.

The tools matter more than ever, because Pepeto was built to stop the exact kind of loss that Kelp DAO buyers just experienced. The swap moves tokens between chains at zero cost with every contract verified before execution, and the bridge connects ecosystems without the kind of vulnerability that cost Kelp holders everything.

Staking completes the conviction, with 181% APY bringing in wallets that view this entry as a position to hold through the listing and beyond. That depth of commitment from first round buyers confirms the funds inside are building for the confirmed Binance launch.

The cryptocurrency news today makes Pepeto’s SolidProof audit more valuable than ever, and the token sits at $0.000000186 with the same 420 trillion supply that pushed the original Pepe coin past billions without a single product behind it. The same cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero tools is doing it again, and this time a working network with verified security sits behind the entry. Analysts project 100x to 300x as the realistic range, and matching the original Pepe ATH means 150x before any growth above that floor gets counted.

ETH: Ethereum Recovers to $2,325 After the DeFi Shock

ETH trades near $2,325 after a 4% weekly gain, according to CoinGecko. The Kelp DAO exploit hit the Ethereum DeFi space hard, but the base layer held firm and the Glamsterdam upgrade devnet launched on April 10 with a focus on scaling. Resistance sits at $2,500 with support at $2,200. From here, a return to the $4,878 all time high delivers about 100%, solid over time but far from what a presale entry provides before a listing.

XRP: Ripple Token Holds $1.43 as Rakuten Integration Expands Access

XRP trades near $1.43 with a 7% weekly gain, according to CoinMarketCap. Rakuten’s April 15 integration opened XRP to 44 million Japanese users at 5 million merchants, and six spot ETFs hold over $1.1 billion in assets. Resistance sits at $1.50, with support at $1.35. A return to the $3.65 all time high means roughly 155%, a strong target that still requires sustained institutional buying to reach compared to what a presale delivers at listing.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency news this week proved that unaudited bridges cost buyers everything, and the same cofounder who built the original Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is building Pepeto with SolidProof verification and a confirmed Binance listing behind every contract.

Matching the Pepe ATH from the current entry means 150x, and this time a working network protects every trade. The wallets growing inside the Pepeto official website know the math works because it already worked once, and entering now means betting on a pattern that already delivered, not a guess. The listing closes the presale permanently, and the distance between the entry price and the listing price is where the return lives for every wallet that moved while the window stayed open.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest cryptocurrency news this week?

A $292 million exploit drained Kelp DAO through a LayerZero bridge attack, forcing emergency freezes across Aave, SparkLend, and other DeFi platforms while the space works to recover.

How does the Kelp hack affect crypto buyers?

The exploit proves that bridge security is the weakest link in DeFi. Projects with verified audits like Pepeto’s SolidProof certification protect buyer capital from exactly this kind of loss.

Why is Pepeto gaining capital during the cryptocurrency news cycle?

Pepeto stacked more than $9.2 million with every contract verified, holds a confirmed Binance listing, and carries 100x projections. Visit the Pepeto official website for presale entry details.