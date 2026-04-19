Ethereum Price Targets $2,800 After Upgrade as Pepeto Eyes 150x Before Listing

Ethereum developers launched the first Glamsterdam upgrade devnet on April 10, introducing transaction processing improvements and better layer 2 integration designed to keep fees low as network usage grows. The Ethereum price prediction shifted because the upgrade addresses the one weakness that has held ETH below its competitors for the past year. With a Binance listing confirmed, Pepeto, a zero fee marketplace with contract verification built in, has poured more than $9.2 million into its presale as buyers position for the one event that turns the entry into the return.

Ethereum Price Prediction Improves After Glamsterdam Devnet Goes Live

Ethereum developers activated the first generalized devnet for the Glamsterdam upgrade on April 10, focusing on parallel transaction processing and deeper layer 2 integration to manage rising usage without spiking fees, according to OANDA. Daily active addresses approached 2 million in February, passing the 2021 bull market peaks, and Schwab Crypto just added ETH as one of its first two tradable assets for retail clients, as reported by The Defiant. The Ethereum price prediction now factors in a scaling roadmap that makes the network faster without forcing users onto separate chains.

How the ETH Outlook and the Strongest Presale Opportunity Line Up Today

Pepeto: The Zero Fee Marketplace Where $9.2 million Poured in Before the Listing

The Glamsterdam upgrade proves Ethereum keeps building, but buying ETH at $2,325 means waiting for a network with a $290 billion market cap to double. Pepeto offers the kind of position where the confirmed Binance listing compresses that return into a single event.

Pepeto has commanded strong interest from its earliest rounds, pulling in more than $9.2 million, generating real conviction, and drawing 100x targets from market watchers who study presale setups against listing performance. With the Ethereum price prediction turning bullish and the broader market recovering, the approaching Binance listing stands out as the one presale event worth watching this cycle.

What pushes capital into a single presale at this pace when ETH itself is climbing? Three answers: live marketplace tools, a founding team that includes the mind behind the original Pepe coin and a Binance trading specialist, and timing that lines up with the exact moment the market shifts from fear to opportunity.

The marketplace delivers, because Pepeto shields buyer funds in a market that just lost $292 million in a single DeFi bridge exploit. The risk scorer catches unsafe contracts before buyers spend a cent, and the swap handles trades across blockchains without charging fees, so every dollar stays productive.

Staking ties the picture together, with 181% APY attracting wallets that see this entry as wealth to build on and not a position to exit. That level of commitment from early buyers confirms the money inside expects the Binance listing to deliver returns that far exceed the cost of entry.

Every cycle produces winners who entered during fear and collected returns during recovery, and Pepeto is priced at $0.000000186 today, carrying the same 420 trillion token count that powered the first Pepe coin past billions in value. SolidProof cleared every contract on the marketplace, and the 100x to 300x range that analysts track holds real math because the same cofounder already proved it works. The listing separates the wallets that entered from everyone who reads about them afterward.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Levels After the Glamsterdam Launch

According to CoinGecko, ETH trades near $2,325 after gaining 4% over the past week. The token is testing the March 2026 high around $2,390, and a clean break above $2,500 opens the path toward $2,800, which lines up with the 100 day moving average overhead. Schwab adding ETH to its $12 trillion brokerage platform brings millions of new potential buyers, and the Glamsterdam upgrade addresses the scaling concerns that kept institutional capital on the sidelines.

On the downside, a rejection at $2,500 could pull ETH back toward $2,200 support. The Ethereum price prediction for 2026 sees the token trading between $2,400 and $4,000 depending on how quickly the upgrade pipeline delivers, according to Changelly. From $2,325, a return to the $4,878 all time high represents about 100%, a strong return over time that still falls far short of what a presale entry at fractions of a cent produces from a single listing event.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction improved the moment Glamsterdam went live and Schwab opened ETH trading to millions, confirming the network keeps earning its position at the top. Pepeto builds on that same foundation with verified tools and a confirmed Binance listing, giving buyers the entry that ETH at $2,325 cannot match in distance. Every cycle produces the same split: the wallets that entered during fear collect during recovery, and the ones that waited pay the public price while reading about the returns. The presale filling through the Pepeto official website right now is that same setup repeating, and entering means joining the group that every cycle remembers as the ones who moved first. The listing ends the presale permanently, and every day closer to that event is a day closer to the entry disappearing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What changed in the Ethereum price prediction after Glamsterdam?

Developers launched the Glamsterdam devnet on April 10 with parallel processing and layer 2 improvements. Schwab also added ETH to its $12 trillion brokerage, bringing millions of new buyers.

What are the key ETH levels to watch this month?

ETH trades near $2,325 with resistance at $2,500 and support at $2,200. A break above $2,500 targets $2,800 based on the 100 day moving average overhead.

Why is Pepeto attracting capital during the Ethereum price prediction rally?

Pepeto has poured more than $9.2 million in with SolidProof auditing every contract and a confirmed Binance listing ahead. Visit the Pepeto official website for current entry details.