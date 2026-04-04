US nonfarm payrolls came in at 178,000 in March, beating expectations while unemployment fell to 4.3%, and the crypto market update confirms that the labor market is holding firm beneath the fear gripping every chart. When the economy adds jobs during a correction, the correction is not a recession signal, it is a temporary repricing that ends when risk appetite returns. Manual research often fails when macro headlines move markets in seconds, and the entries with live intelligence tools cut through the noise while large caps grind sideways.
Pepeto has raised above $8.1 million because the wallets inside see that a working exchange layer at presale pricing is the best way to turn this macro noise into the return of the year.
US March Jobs Beat Expectations as Economy Stays Firm
US nonfarm payrolls rose 178,000 in March with unemployment falling to 4.3%, beating forecasts and proving the labor market remains stronger than the correction suggests, according to CoinDesk. The strong report signals that economic fundamentals support a recovery, as Bloomberg noted. For the crypto market update audience, solid jobs data during extreme fear is a classic setup for the recovery that rewards entries positioned before the turn.
Crypto Market Update: Top Entries to Watch This Week
Pepeto
The crypto market update shows macro noise dominating every headline, but Pepeto provides the intelligence layer that turns that noise into clarity. The PepetoAI risk scorer monitors contract risks and delivers safety verdicts in seconds, and the cross chain bridge connects networks so tokens move freely without friction. These tools operate from a live interface designed for daily use, meaning traders get value during the correction and the recovery alike.
The presale has raised above $8.1 million at $0.000000186, and a $5,000 position earning 188% APY through staking returns roughly $9,800 in one year while the listing multiplier compounds underneath. The Pepe creator who proved the formula is building alongside a former Binance expert, and the SolidProof audit confirmed the contract. The correction will end, strong jobs data proves the economy supports a recovery, and the presale price vanishes the moment the Binance listing opens.
The crypto market update keeps confirming the floor is forming while the Fear and Greed Index spent 46 consecutive days in extreme fear, and every day the presale stays open is a day the reader’s money can enter at the level that listing day replaces. The entries that survived the last 46 days of fear are the ones the recovery rewards, and the wallets inside Pepeto are positioned for the kind of return that turns this correction into the best financial decision of the year.
ETH Holds $2,053 as Glamsterdam Upgrade Nears
Ethereum trades near $2,053, down 57% from its $4,815 all time high, according to CoinMarketCap. The Glamsterdam upgrade targeting June could trigger a rally, as ETH historically gained 20% to 40% before major upgrades. The bullish case targets $2,900, but that return takes months and depends on the broader crypto market update turning positive first.
BTC Holds $66,338 as 46 Days of Fear Test Every Holder
Bitcoin trades near $67,338 after 46 consecutive days in extreme fear territory, down 47% from its $126,198 all time high, according to CoinGecko. Strong jobs data and institutional buying prove the floor is forming, but BTC needs billions in new capital to move 15% and that math depends on macro conditions the presale to listing window does not need.
Bottom Line
Strong jobs data during 46 days of extreme fear proves the economy supports the recovery the crypto market update keeps pointing toward, and the entries positioned before the turn collect the strongest returns. ETH targets $2,900 over months and BTC needs billions to move 15%, but neither offers presale pricing a Binance listing transforms overnight. Above $8.1 million committed during fear, and the Pepeto official website still shows the figure listing day erases.
Last cycle turned first movers into millionaires and the reader who still regrets missing that moment is looking at the same setup, because Pepeto at presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing is where the next millionaires of this cycle are forming right now.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What does the crypto market update say about the correction?
Strong US jobs data during 46 days of extreme fear signals the floor is forming. The correction is temporary, and the entries positioned at presale pricing before the recovery collect the most.
How do ETH and BTC compare to presale entries right now?
ETH targets $2,900 over months and BTC needs billions to move 15%. The Pepeto official website presale delivers the listing return from one confirmed Binance event.
Is the extreme fear in the crypto market update a buying signal?
Historical data shows that extreme fear readings below 10 have produced positive 14 day returns 78% of the time since 2020, meaning the correction is where the best entries form.