Securitize just tokenized Currenc Group shares on both Ethereum and Solana, enabling 24/7 trading of real world assets on public chains, and that kind of crypto market news confirms the infrastructure layer is no longer theoretical.

When traditional finance starts settling equity on the same rails that crypto uses, the projects with working exchange tools sit at the center of where capital flows next. BTC holds above $71,700, ETH trades near $2,200, and Pepeto has pulled more than $8.8 million into its presale with a confirmed Binance listing on the horizon and live tools already processing volume.

Crypto Market News: Securitize Tokenizes Equity Shares on Ethereum and Solana

Securitize announced the tokenization of Currenc Group equity shares on Ethereum and Solana, enabling round the clock trading and settlement according to crypto.news. The move follows BlackRock’s partnership with Securitize for its BUIDL fund, which tokenized Treasury yields on chain. BTC climbed above $71,700 and total market cap crossed $2.4 trillion after the ceasefire rally according to CoinMarketCap. This crypto market news signals that real world asset tokenization is entering production stage, pulling fresh institutional capital into projects building exchange infrastructure.

RWA Growth and Presale Entries Shaping Where Capital Builds This Quarter

Pepeto: Token Trading and Cross Chain Coverage From a Former Binance Expert

Santiment data shows that crowd mood around BTC and ETH dropped sharply through the broader selloff, yet money kept moving into projects with clear listing dates on the calendar. One presale attracting that conviction is Pepeto, designed for gains that survive every market phase, which is why the crypto market news keeps pointing toward it as the entry with the strongest case.

The project builds value through clear channels. Early wallets stake at 186% APY, growing their allocation before the listing event. The 420 trillion token supply matches the original Pepe design that reached billions.

Exchange tools already process real volume. PepetoSwap executes cross chain trades at zero cost, so every position retains full value. The bridge connects every major chain without charging a fee, giving holders access to liquidity wherever it sits.

Capital kept arriving through the worst fear readings of the quarter, pushing presale receipts past $8.8 million. The token at $0.000000186 barely registers against what listing models estimate, and the territory between that number and where trading opens is where the real wealth takes shape.

The presale window shuts the day the Binance listing activates, and the current price ceases to exist. A former Binance expert directs the development roadmap, and the cofounder who launched the original Pepe to a multi billion dollar cap with zero infrastructure sits behind a project that now has everything the first one lacked. Meme energy plus real exchange tools at the same time happens once per cycle, and the listing is the one event that delivers the crypto market news return that the wallets inside already see.

BTC: Bitcoin Holds $71,700 as Institutional Capital Returns

BTC trades near $71,700 with spot ETF inflows returning $1.3 billion in March. BlackRock reports Q1 earnings April 14. Resistance at $74,000, support at $68,000. Even $100,000 delivers under 40% from here, important for portfolios but limited for wallets seeking the multiples that presale entries with confirmed listings produce.

ETH: Ethereum Staking Strategy Shifts Supply Dynamics

ETH trades near $2,200 after the Foundation staked 45,000 ETH. The Glamsterdam upgrade targets June. Support at $2,000, resistance at $2,400. Even $5,000 delivers 120%, solid for blue chips but slow compared to what presale pricing before a confirmed listing event can produce.

Conclusion:

This crypto market news shows Securitize, BlackRock, and Morgan Stanley building the rails that crypto runs on permanently. BTC and ETH benefit from that infrastructure, but their ceilings from current valuations cannot compete with what presale pricing delivers when a listing opens. Pepeto fills the gap with working tools and verified exchange access.

The Pepe cofounder plus exchange tools plus a Binance listing is the rarest combination crypto produces, and the wallets inside the Pepeto official website already know what that listing delivers. The presale price vanishes when listing day arrives, and entering now while this crypto market news still has most wallets looking elsewhere is how wealth gets built before the crowd confirms what early capital calculated.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto market news for April 2026?

Securitize tokenized equity shares on ETH and SOL. This crypto market news signals institutional capital entering exchange infrastructure where Pepeto is positioned.

How does real world tokenization affect crypto prices?

RWA tokenization brings new capital into crypto rails. Pepeto benefits as its working exchange tools sit at the center of where that capital flows before listing.

How do investors enter the Pepeto presale before listing?

The Pepeto official website gives direct entry to the presale and staking, backed by over $8.8 million proving demand before listing day.