If the regret from missing a big opportunity last cycle still stings, this is the second chance to be early and the crypto market news this week makes the signal impossible to ignore. The AI token sector grew 30% in one month from $14 billion to $19 billion combined, with Bittensor climbing 67% and Render adding 21% while ETH and SOL dropped further from their peaks. Meanwhile, Pepeto has collected more than $8 million with a working exchange and a confirmed Binance listing, and the crypto market news for April 2026 shows the clearest second chance the cycle has produced.

Crypto Market News: AI Token Sector Grows 30% to $19 Billion While Large Caps Struggle

The AI token category added 30% in market cap over the past month, growing from $14 billion to $19 billion combined according to sector tracking data. CoinPedia reported that Bittensor gained 67.5%, Render rose 21%, and FET climbed 44% during the same period that BTC lost ground and ETH fell further from its August 2025 high. CryptoTicker confirmed that the AI sector is the only category yielding positive returns across four consecutive weeks while every other sector sits in the red. The crypto market news confirms that capital is rotating toward projects with real products, and the presales positioned behind working tools are the ones absorbing what the large caps cannot hold.

AI Sector Rotation, Pepeto Exchange Products, and the Second Chance This Cycle Is Offering

Pepeto

The crypto market news cycle spotlights AI tokens gaining while everything else falls, but the most important rotation is happening inside a presale most wallets have not found yet. Pepeto is that presale and the $8 million raised during extreme fear proves the earliest capital already identified the opportunity. The exchange tools are already live, built with protection at the foundation. The risk scorer checks every token contract before a trade completes, catching dangerous projects before capital touches them. PepetoSwap executes trades at zero fees, keeping complete positions intact without a percentage going to the platform.

Staking at 187% APY compounds while the presale fills, growing positions before the confirmed Binance listing arrives. The same creator who took the original Pepe coin with 420 trillion supply to $7 billion with zero products built this exchange, and a SolidProof audit verified every contract.

The latest market update says follow the AI sector rotation, but the presale filling during fear is the setup that last cycle made millionaires out of the wallets that moved first, and Pepeto with a confirmed listing approaching is that same moment arriving again at $0.000000186.

No other project combines meme culture with a working exchange and a confirmed listing, and the wallets inside know exactly what that combination delivers when the entry closes.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH trades at $2,050 as of April 6, 2026, down 59% from its $4,953 August 2025 peak while the Glamsterdam upgrade enters final testing for June. Fortune reported that Standard Chartered raised its ETH target to $40,000 by 2030, but that 20x return takes four years. A near term rally to $2,700 delivers 32% and waits for upgrade sentiment that has not fully arrived yet.

Solana (SOL)

SOL sits at $79 as of April 6, 2026, down 72% from $293 after the $286 million Drift Protocol hack raised trust questions across the network. MetaMask data shows Goldman Sachs holding $108 million in SOL ETF shares, but institutional conviction alone has not stopped six red months. A move to $100 gives holders 23% and depends on sentiment recovery that the exploit made harder to earn.

Conclusion

The crypto market news for April shows AI tokens climbing, ETH waiting for an upgrade, and SOL rebuilding trust after a $286 million hack. Last cycle made millionaires out of wallets that moved first, and the regret from missing that window is exactly what this one is built to replace. Pepeto with a confirmed Binance listing is that same moment with more behind it, and the Pepeto official website is where capital entered during the worst fear readings since 2022 because those wallets see what takes the rest of the market months to confirm.

Entering now while the presale is open is how the second chance becomes the position the listing rewards, and sitting through ETH’s 32% over months while a listing delivers multiples could be the most expensive regret April leaves behind.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto market news in April 2026?

The crypto market news shows AI tokens growing 30% to $19 billion while BTC, ETH, and SOL struggle with drawdowns, signaling capital rotation toward projects with working products.

Are ETH and SOL good buys during the AI rotation?

ETH and SOL offer 23% to 32% recovery potential, but both face specific challenges while presale entries like Pepeto target listing returns from a single confirmed event.

Should investors look at Pepeto during this market shift?

Pepeto with $8 million raised during extreme fear and a confirmed listing offers the strongest presale entry. Visit the Pepeto official website before the window closes.