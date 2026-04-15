April 15, 2026 — The artist behind Yippee, the beloved little white creature known across the internet as the unofficial mascot of autism, has officially returned to X.

The creator, who previously used the account @acmeiku, is now active under the new handle @onion_fleur after losing access to their original profile.

In two posts shared today, @onion_fleur addressed the community by quoting older content from @acmeiku and writing:

“Ayyy im back. Yipppieee”

“Back on a new account”

The updated bio on @onion_fleur also confirms the artist’s identity:

“yes i made tbh (little white creature) Yippee. Shadybug.”

Yippee, first doodled in 2021, quickly grew from a simple drawing into a major internet symbol. The cheerful, wide-eyed character has been embraced by many autistic people as a playful symbol of neurodivergent joy, stimming energy, and excitement.

Fans often refer to Yippee as “the autism beast” or “tbh creature.” The mascot appears in memes, reaction images, and fan art shared across social media.

The creator first gained attention through the @acmeiku account, which grew to more than 10,000 followers and helped spread Yippee across the internet. After losing access to that account, the artist returned today under @onion_fleur and quickly reconnected with longtime supporters. The creator first gained attention through the @acmeiku account, which grew to more than 10,000 followers and helped spread Yippee across the internet. After losing access to that account, the artist returned today under @onion_fleur and quickly reconnected with longtime supporters.

Many fans welcomed the creator back with Yippee-themed replies and messages of support. Many fans welcomed the creator back with Yippee-themed replies and messages of support.

One fan wrote:

“This return marks a joyful reunion for a community that has adopted Yippee as its own. Yippee isn’t just a drawing. It’s a mascot that makes so many autistic people feel seen and celebrated.” “This return marks a joyful reunion for a community that has adopted Yippee as its own. Yippee isn’t just a drawing. It’s a mascot that makes so many autistic people feel seen and celebrated.”

The creator has said they plan to continue posting original artwork and engaging with the community through the new account. Followers can expect more Yippee content, behind-the-scenes art, and the same playful spirit that made the character popular. The creator has said they plan to continue posting original artwork and engaging with the community through the new account. Followers can expect more Yippee content, behind-the-scenes art, and the same playful spirit that made the character popular.

About Yippee

Yippee is an original character created in 2021 by the artist now known as @onion_fleur, formerly @acmeiku. The small white creature has become the unofficial mascot of autism and is widely seen as a symbol of joy, authenticity, and neurodivergent pride. Yippee is an original character created in 2021 by the artist now known as @onion_fleur, formerly @acmeiku. The small white creature has become the unofficial mascot of autism and is widely seen as a symbol of joy, authenticity, and neurodivergent pride.

Follow the Creator

X: @onion_fleur

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