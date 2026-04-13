Oil prices jumped 7% after Trump ordered a Naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and this crypto update shows BTC dropping below $71,000 while ETH holds $2,200 with no clear direction. The market reacts to headlines, but the wallets making money this cycle are not reacting to anything.
They are building positions inside a presale that a senior Binance specialist helped assemble. For those following this crypto update closely, Pepeto has gathered over $8.8 million during extreme fear with a confirmed Binance listing that settles the math once and for all.
Crypto Update: Trump Orders Hormuz Blockade as BTC Drops Below $71,000
President Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to blockade ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices up 7% on Hyperliquid and pulling BTC below $71,000 as risk assets sold off, according to CoinDesk.
The broader crypto market lost ground after U.S. and Iranian negotiators failed to reach a resolution during talks in Pakistan, with Vice President Vance confirming the session ended without progress, according to CoinDesk. BTC sits near $72,000 and ETH trades at $2,200 as the Fear and Greed index reads 16. This crypto update confirms that large caps remain tied to headlines while presale entries remain tied to listing events.
Market Movers and the Presale Ignoring the Noise
Pepeto
While BTC and ETH move with every headline out of the Strait of Hormuz, a decentralized protocol continues filling without reacting to a single war update. Pepeto addresses real gaps in the meme coin market through a complete exchange where PepetoSwap lets holders trade without fees, and the risk scorer grades every token before capital enters.
Every contract cleared SolidProof verification, and the crypto update that matters for these wallets is not the blockade but the confirmed Binance listing approaching. The presale has gathered over $8.8 million at a Fear and Greed reading of 16, proving conviction from wallets that calculated the outcome while the crowd sold.
At $0.000000186 per token, the entry exists until listing day erases it permanently. Holders earn 184% APY staking while the listing clock runs, turning dead time into compounding returns. A senior Binance specialist on the core team built this alongside the cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and carried it to $11 billion with the same 420 trillion supply and zero products.
This time a working exchange sits behind the token. Every wallet that entered before trading opens sits on a gap between presale and listing price that vanishes the moment the exchange goes live.
BTC
BTC trades near $72,000, down from its all time high of $126,198 in October 2025, according to Yahoo Finance. The token lost 20% year to date while ETFs recorded $2 billion in Q1 outflows before a late March reversal. Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer sees a base forming at $65,000, and a recovery to $88,000 would deliver roughly 27% from here over months of headline risk while the presale delivers its return in a single listing event.
ETH
ETH trades at $2,200, down 57% from its August 2025 all time high of $4,954, according to Yahoo Finance. The Fusaka hard fork improved scalability but has not lifted the token. Tokenized real world assets on Ethereum grew to $19 billion. A recovery to $3,000 offers roughly 42% over a timeline no analyst can pin down, and that return cannot match what a presale entry delivers when the listing opens.
Conclusion
The cofounder already proved the math works once, carrying PEPE to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply, and doing it again with a working exchange behind the token is a pattern repeating in the favor of every wallet inside. This crypto update about the Hormuz blockade will fade within weeks, but the listing event is permanent.
The 150x distance between presale price and the original Pepe peak is a number the cofounder already delivered once, and the Pepeto official website is where wallets enter before the listing makes that math public. Entering now is betting on a pattern that already worked, not a guess, and that entry disappears when trading opens.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs:
What does this crypto update mean for BTC and ETH?
BTC sits near $72,000 and ETH at $2,200 after the Hormuz blockade news, both tied to headline risk with limited near term catalysts.
Why are wallets choosing a presale over large caps in this crypto update?
Presale entries deliver returns through one listing event instead of waiting months for large caps to recover through headline cycles.
Is Pepeto a strong entry right now?
Pepeto offers a confirmed Binance listing with the same Pepe cofounder and working exchange tools, details on the Pepeto official website, while large caps grind sideways.