Commit Inks Multi-Year AWS Strategic Collaboration Agreement for Partner Greenfield Program Launch

SCA Accelerates Cloud Adoption, Migration, and Generative AI for Organizations New to AWS Worldwide

New York, New York – March 26, 2026 – Leading global tech company, Commit, specializing in consulting and implementing AI, Cloud, Data, Migration, and Modernization solutions, announced today the signing of a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS.

This strategic and pivotal AWS program—the Partner Greenfield Program—is designed for a select group of partners with proven capabilities in guiding organizations through the early stages of cloud adoption (planning, implementation, and operations), as well as customers who are new to AWS but have a footprint on other cloud providers or on-prem servers. Commit was selected as one of only two companies worldwide to help launch this global initiative. The program is aimed at customers across all segments, from early-stage startups to SMBs and enterprises establishing new cloud activities, and aims to reduce barriers, mitigate risks, and accelerate product value.

Key Pillars of the Collaboration:

Modern Cloud Infrastructure : Commit will focus on building modern cloud environments that serve as engines for business stability and growth, with an emphasis on making Generative AI accessible and improving organizational effectiveness.

Migration and Process Acceleration : Utilizing advanced methodologies and AWS automation tools to enable customers to transition to AWS quickly and smoothly, significantly shortening Time-To-Market.

The AI and Efficiency Revolution : Implementing advanced AI services, including Amazon Q, Bedrock, and other AWS AI services. Combined with Commit’s extensive experience in supporting hundreds of customers’ business transformations, AWS AI services enable organizations to achieve exceptional operational efficiency, streamline development processes, and integrate intelligent AI agents into the core of their products.

Lior Bialik, VP of the Cloud Division at Commit: “We are proud that Commit was selected for this program, which represents a vote of confidence in our ability to lead the market forward. Our goal is to be the ‘ultimate enabler’ for our customers. We understand that today’s challenge isn’t just being in the cloud but successfully harnessing the cloud and AI to generate real business value and streamline organizations. Using acceleration tools and GenAI solutions, we enable customers from every sector and of every size to turn ideas into profitable products with speed and confidence, while removing technological and economic barriers.”



About Commit: Commit is a leading global tech services company with over 1,000 innovation experts across multiple disciplines and a presence in Israel, North America, the UK, Africa, and Europe. Commit is unwavering in delivering cutting-edge solutions, specializing in advanced technologies such as Cloud, GenAI, Software, IoT, Big Data, Cyber, Communications, and AWS. This dedication ensures clients are always at the forefront of innovation.

About Commit: Commit is a leading global tech services company with over 1,000 innovation experts across multiple disciplines and a presence in Israel, North America, the UK, Africa, and Europe. Commit is unwavering in delivering cutting-edge solutions, specializing in advanced technologies such as Cloud, GenAI, Software, IoT, Big Data, Cyber, Communications, and AWS. This dedication ensures clients are always at the forefront of innovation. always at the forefront of innovation.