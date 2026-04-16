Pepeto has raised above $9 million as whale wallets keep entering before the confirmed Binance listing locks the current entry shut. The chainlink price prediction debate is heating up with LINK near $9 while JPMorgan and UBS run live settlement pilots on its infrastructure. Two projects sit at very different starting lines, one inside a $6.5 billion market cap and the other still at presale pricing that disappears after listing.

Goldman Sachs Enters Crypto ETFs as Institutional Demand Grows

Goldman Sachs filed for a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF this week, adding one of Wall Street’s biggest names to the list of institutions building crypto products, according to COIN360. The filing lands while the Bitwise Chainlink ETF on NYSE Arca opens LINK to retirement accounts for the first time, as CoinDesk confirmed. Institutional capital is building the floor, but the retail window for entering a presale below exchange pricing vanishes the moment listings go live.

Chainlink Price Prediction, Pepeto, and IPO Genie in a Market Ready to Move

Pepeto

Open any crypto feed right now and the same problem is clear, every channel is flooded with noise while the real setups pass by unnoticed. Between misleading calls, questionable launches, and whale plays that move charts before retail even opens a wallet, most buyers chase exits while early movers quietly collect.

Pepeto is a full exchange layer with a zero fee swap engine that lets any wallet trade across chains without paying a cent, and a PepetoAI risk scorer that evaluates every position from entry to exit so the trader spots the threat before it lands. For the everyday buyer the choice is simple, either spend hours trying to keep up with a market designed to overwhelm you, or lock into a system that scores risk and protects capital at zero cost.

Above $9 million raised with consistent inflows during the deepest fear readings of the year proves the kind of conviction that only shows when wallets expect a specific event on the other side. The cofounder who created the original Pepe token designed the architecture, and a former Binance expert works on the dev team, which is why a SolidProof audited contract sits ready for the confirmed Binance listing.

Meme coin history shows what these entries become, because a trader who placed $8,000 into Shiba Inu during its earliest window walked away with over $5 billion at peak, and that return only existed because of the cost basis that vanished the moment the first exchange opened. Early Pepeto wallets are locking $0.000000186, a price the Binance listing reprices permanently the day trading begins, and that window shrinks with every dollar that enters before them.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink holds a strong position as the dominant oracle network, with $18 billion in monthly CCIP volume and live settlement pilots running with JPMorgan and UBS. LINK trades near $9.23, sitting 84% below its $52.70 all time high, with resistance at $10 and support near $8.50. The Bitwise ETF adds structural demand, but a $6.5 billion market cap means a 2x requires another $6.5 billion in fresh capital, a pace that presale to listing math covers in a fraction of the time.

IPO Genie

IPO Genie pitches AI powered access to private markets for retail investors. The concept targets a real gap, but no working product has been shown publicly and the roadmap keeps extending without concrete delivery dates. For a presale collecting real capital today, the distance between marketing and proof leaves too much risk on the buyer’s side.

Conclusion

The chainlink price prediction deserves respect because the protocol earns $75 million in annual fees and Goldman Sachs filing for a crypto ETF in the same week confirms that institutional walls keep falling. But LINK at $9 needs years and billions more to revisit old highs, and the return math from a $6.5 billion base compresses the ceiling every new buyer faces. The Pepeto official website shows above $9 million committed with the Binance listing confirmed, which means the presale price becomes the floor that listing day reprices upward and every wallet inside rides the spread that latecomers will never touch. The entry sits open right now, but the day it closes is the day this cost basis becomes permanent history that no amount of money buys back.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the chainlink price prediction for 2026?

Analysts project LINK between $8.50 and $17 for 2026, with optimistic models reaching $55 if ETF inflows and CCIP adoption accelerate.

Why could Pepeto outperform the chainlink price prediction this year?

Pepeto sits in presale with a confirmed Binance listing, creating a repricing event that LINK at $6.5 billion cannot match at the same speed.

Is Pepeto a safe entry during extreme market fear?

Above $9 million entered through the Pepeto official website while the Fear Index read 11, the SolidProof audit is complete, and the Binance listing confirms the exchange debut.