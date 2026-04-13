Standard Chartered’s public endorsement of Chainlink as core multi-chain infrastructure this week, joining JPMorgan and UBS already running live CCIP settlement pilots, confirms that the oracle layer connecting blockchains to real-world data has crossed into institutional necessity.

When the largest banks in Asia, Europe, and the United States are all running live production pilots on the same network, the infrastructure conversation is settled. Pepeto has raised above $8.8M. It delivers a working intelligence suite that operates on the same confirmed-infrastructure principle that makes LINK a long-term institutional hold.

Standard Chartered Publicly Backs Chainlink Infrastructure as JPMorgan and UBS Run Live CCIP Settlement Pilots

The Block and CoinDesk both reported that Standard Chartered publicly endorsed Chainlink as a core infrastructure play for the multi-chain future this week. In addition, JPMorgan and UBS are running live CCIP settlement pilots. The Bitwise CLNK ETF launched on NYSE Arca in January 2026, opening LINK to 401(k) and IRA accounts. Monthly CCIP volume hit $18 billion in March. This represents a 62% jump quarter-over-quarter. Aave V4 selected Chainlink as its exclusive oracle. The institutional endorsement wave is arriving while LINK still trades 83% below its all-time high.

Chainlink Price Prediction and the Best 100x Entry Right Now: What the Math Favors

Pepeto: Intelligence Stack, Staking Supply Tightening, Binance Listing Incoming

The coder who first deployed the Pepe token leads this project with a former Binance expert on the dev team builds the infrastructure Binance listing requires. Pepeto was built for pure alpha from day one. It is designed around a single intelligence dashboard that gives retail traders the working-product access that historically only whales have received before a listing.

The project intentionally kept its presale window open while the full intelligence layer went live. As a result, it created a closed information loop where current holders are already running live tools. They are building pattern recognition while the wider market waits. That timing is the exact structure that defined the strongest early entries every cycle.

The zero fee swap engine routes trades across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain without the fee that every exchange extracts on every order. Therefore, every position opened through Pepeto starts with a cost advantage from the first trade. The PepetoAI risk scorer processes any token contract and delivers a forensic verdict on honeypots, liquidity traps, and ownership risks in natural language. This process compresses hours of manual research into a single repeatable check before any capital moves.

With 184% staking APY available in the $5K pool, the staking supply is tightening the float ahead of the listing. The bonus structure sharpens the entry further, letting early wallets stack more tokens before public liquidity arrives. With $8.8M raised, a 420 trillion total supply under SolidProof audit, and Pepeto currently priced at $0.000000186 for this presale stage, the window to interact with a working product at early-stage valuation is exactly the structure that produced the strongest presale returns in every bull cycle.

Chainlink (LINK): Oracle Dominance, Institutional ETF Access

LINK trades near $8.90, down 83% from its all-time high of $52.88 reached in May 2021. The Bitwise CLNK ETF on NYSE Arca now gives retirement accounts access to LINK for the first time. Standard Chartered targets $25 to $45 for 2026, and CCIP monthly volume hit $18 billion. LINK generates $75 million in annualized fees. A return to ATH is a genuine 5.8x requiring sustained capital inflows across a full institutional adoption cycle.

Solana (SOL): High-Speed L1, ETF Tailwinds

SOL trades near $83.51, with Firedancer live at one million transactions per second. Multiple asset managers have SOL ETF filings under SEC review for 2026 approval. A close above $95 opens the path toward $117. SOL is the strongest performance-focused L1 in the market. However, a return to its $260 all-time high requires a near-3x from a $40 billion cap where doubling demands tens of billions in sustained inflows.

Conclusion

ETH went from $0.24 in 2017 to $4,891 at its ATH, SOL went from $0.50 to $260, and every cycle that produced those returns started before institutional endorsements confirmed the infrastructure case. Standard Chartered backing LINK while CCIP processes $18 billion monthly is exactly the kind of institutional confirmation that historically arrives just before a full-cycle rerating, but after the best presale entries are already inside. The Pepeto official website is showing the entry price that closes permanently when listing opens on Binance.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the chainlink price prediction for 2026?

LINK trades near $8.90, down 83% from its $52.88 ATH. Standard Chartered targets $25 to $45 for 2026 on institutional adoption. Visit the Pepeto official website.

How does the chainlink price prediction compare to Pepeto’s potential?

LINK targets a 3x to 5x with institutional tailwinds. Pepeto closes the distance between presale pricing and the Binance listing price in one confirmed event.

What does Standard Chartered endorsing Chainlink mean for the chainlink price prediction?

It confirms institutional conviction in oracle infrastructure. Presale entries with confirmed listings collect the first-mover math before that conviction fully reprices the market.