Cardano Price Prediction Changes as ADA Whales Add $214M, Pepeto Crosses $9M

ADA whale wallets holding 10 million tokens or more climbed to a four month high of 424 addresses, with large holders adding 819 million ADA worth $214 million while the price barely moved. That gap between conviction and price is what shapes the cardano price prediction right now. But whales are not alone.

Pepeto has pulled in more than $9 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, and the presale is appearing on more watchlists than most large caps this quarter.

ADA Network Activity Surges 1,400% as Protocol 11 Nears Launch

Cardano posted a 1,400% jump in daily active users this week according to CoinMarketCap, even as ADA holds near $0.25. The Protocol 11 hard fork stays on schedule for late June, and developers pushed over 735 commits in one week according to Phemex. The Hashdex Nasdaq ETF confirmed ADA inclusion this month. Three catalysts landed in the same quarter, and the cardano price prediction still shows ADA sitting 92% below its $3.10 all time high. That gap between development and price is where experienced traders start looking elsewhere.

Which Projects Stand Out as ADA Holders and Presale Buyers Target Bigger Returns

Pepeto

Across the market right now, the largest gains are coming from tokens that already have live products, not promises on a roadmap. The $214 million in ADA whale buying confirms that smart money wants working projects, and holders are choosing platforms that deliver real tools over chains still rolling out upgrades.

That pattern explains why Pepeto is pulling capital faster than most presales in 2026. While ADA and BTC fight for the same institutional dollars, Pepeto fills a gap those chains leave open: the trading layer where everyday holders protect and grow their money.

The cardano price prediction puts ADA at $0.57 on the upside this year according to Benzinga, and that ceiling is why traders want entries with more room. Pepeto gives them an exchange where swaps cost nothing and a risk scorer that checks every contract before a dollar goes in.

That live product has created strong demand from week one. The presale crossed $9 million, and the token sits at $0.0000001864 with a confirmed Binance listing approaching. The cofounder who created the original Pepe token built this project with the same 420 trillion supply, and SolidProof has cleared every contract.

Experienced holders know the largest returns come from finding a working project before the crowd arrives. Early PEPE buyers saw that play out, turning small entries into life changing gains before mainstream attention arrived. The cardano price prediction conversation is leading more ADA holders to this presale, and staking at 182% APY gives them a reason to hold while the listing approaches.

Cardano Price Prediction: Will ADA Break Above $0.57 in 2026

ADA trades at $0.25 after falling 92% from its all time high of $3.10. The Protocol 11 hard fork is on track for June and whale wallets hit a four month high, but Benzinga caps the upside at $0.57 for 2026. CoinCodex runs a bearish model, calling for ADA between $0.19 and $0.25 this year with a long term ceiling near $1.25. A move above $0.35 could target $0.65, but a drop below $0.24 opens the $0.22 floor. Even the best case gives ADA holders about 2x from here, and that math is why the cardano price prediction keeps leading traders toward presale entries with far more distance to run.

Conclusion

Most traders follow the cardano price prediction hoping ADA moves from $0.25 toward $0.57. But the wallets building real wealth are finding entries where 100x is still on the table, and that is why the Pepeto official website shows more than $9 million raised with a Binance listing confirmed. Analysts project triple digit gains once trading opens.

Early ADA holders turned small positions into real wealth when the token first ran, and every one of them says they wish they had bought more. That same window is open around Pepeto right now, and the wallets entering at presale are positioned for the returns the listing will deliver. Missing this presale while the cardano price prediction offers only 2x on ADA could be the most expensive call of the entire cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why does whale buying matter for the cardano price prediction?

Large wallets adding $214 million in ADA shows conviction at support. That buying can ease sell pressure and support an ADA recovery into Protocol 11.

How does Protocol 11 change Cardano’s path?

The hard fork upgrades smart contracts, but ADA still sits 92% below its high. The Pepeto official website shows capital choosing a faster route to returns.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than ADA right now?

More than $9 million entered the presale with a Binance listing confirmed and the Pepe cofounder behind it. The cardano price prediction caps ADA at 2x while analysts see much larger returns from Pepeto.