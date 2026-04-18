BNB Price Prediction Stalls After $1B Burn as Pepeto Presale Hits $9M

Binance completed its 35th quarterly token burn this week, removing 1.57 million BNB worth $1.02 billion from circulation. The bnb price prediction was supposed to respond to that supply cut, but BNB still trades at $635, down 55% from its October 2025 all time high of $1,375.

While that burn tightens supply on paper, a different project is closing its presale window in real time. Pepeto has drawn more than $9 million with a former Binance expert guiding development and a listing confirmed.

Binance Completes 35th Quarterly Burn Worth $1.02 Billion

The BNB Foundation confirmed the removal of 1.57 million tokens this week according to CoinJournal, bringing total supply down to 134.7 million. The burn included about 4,500 BNB from the Pioneer Burn Program according to FinanceFeeds, which reimburses tokens users lost by mistake. Despite this reduction, BNB trades at $635 with a market cap near $84 billion. The bnb price prediction points to $590 to $900 for 2026, but the token sits 55% below its $1,375 peak and the burn has not closed that gap.

Where Capital Flows When the BNB Outlook Hits a Ceiling

Pepeto

The money moving fastest in this market is going to tokens with live infrastructure, not teams still building toward launch. The $1 billion BNB burn confirms that even the largest networks are fighting to hold value, and traders are putting capital into platforms that already deliver rather than chains promising future upgrades.

That shift explains why Pepeto keeps drawing fresh funds while large caps struggle. While BNB focuses on cutting supply through burns, Pepeto builds the marketplace where holders trade across tokens, bridge value to different chains at zero cost, and check contracts through a built in scorer before committing a dollar.

As the bnb price prediction shows limited distance between $635 and the $900 ceiling this year, traders need a platform where every fee saved goes straight into returns. PepetoSwap handles trades at zero cost, and the bridge moves assets across chains without charging a penny. That kind of live product has pulled in serious early demand.

The presale has crossed $9 million, and the token trades at $0.0000001864 with a confirmed Binance listing closing in. A former Binance expert sits on the development team, which means the operational knowledge that helped build BNB into a top five chain is now shaping Pepeto’s trading infrastructure. SolidProof cleared every contract.

Seasoned traders know the biggest gains come from entering a live project while the entry is still early, not after the crowd pushes the price up. BNB proved that when it launched at pennies in 2017, and the expert from that same team now builds Pepeto’s core platform. The bnb price prediction is leading more holders to this presale instead of waiting for a BNB recovery, and staking at 182% APY keeps them earning while the listing approaches.

BNB Price Prediction: Can BNB Reclaim $900 After the $1B Burn

BNB trades at $635 after dropping 55% from its all time high of $1,375 in October 2025. The 35th quarterly burn removed 1.57 million tokens worth $1.02 billion, but the price has not responded. InvestingHaven projects BNB between $590 and $900 for 2026, with a breakout above $650 needed to reach the upper range. CoinCodex runs a bearish model with 24 of 32 indicators pointing down and the RSI at 53 in neutral territory. BNB Chain still posts 3.9 million daily active users and $7.6 billion in total value locked. Even the bull case at $900 gives holders about 47% from here, and the bnb price prediction math is why some are rotating into earlier entries with more room.

Conclusion

Most traders watch the bnb price prediction hoping BNB climbs from $635 back toward $900. But the wallets that built real wealth always found entries where a listing turns a small position into something life changing. That is why the Pepeto official website already tracks $9 million in presale capital with a Binance listing on the calendar. BNB was cheap before it ran, and the wallets that entered at pennies in 2017 built positions they never need to sell.

The millions entering Pepeto’s presale during fear means those wallets expect the same outcome, and entering now is how the returns get built before the listing opens. The bnb price prediction gives holders 47% at best, but missing a presale built by a former Binance expert could be the call this cycle never forgives.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the BNB burn mean for the bnb price prediction?

The burn cut supply to 134.7 million tokens, but BNB still sits 55% below its peak. Demand must follow for a real recovery.

How does Pepeto compare to BNB right now?

The Pepeto official website tracks over $9 million in presale funds with a Binance listing approaching and a former Binance expert building the platform.

Can BNB reach $900 in 2026?

InvestingHaven targets $590 to $900, but $650 must break first. The bnb price prediction depends on the broader market recovering.