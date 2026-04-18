Rakuten just opened XRP trading to its 44 million users in Japan. That adoption signals crypto is moving from speculation to daily use faster than most expected.

But while large caps grow their user counts, the returns from holding them keep shrinking. The new cryptocurrency conversation in 2026 centers on where the biggest gains are still possible. With more than $9 million raised and a Binance listing confirmed, Pepeto is showing up on more investor screens than most established tokens this quarter.

Rakuten Opens XRP Trading to 44 Million Users in Japan

Rakuten Wallet announced XRP spot trading on April 15. The token was added alongside DOGE, SHIB, XLM, and TON for its 44 million loyalty members according to CoinDesk. The move connects XRP to one of Japan’s largest payment networks. At the same time, the XRP Ledger added zero knowledge proof technology through a partnership with XRPL Commons and Boundless according to Coinbase. That integration targets institutional users who need private transactions without losing audit trails. Both events show that every new cryptocurrency needs real adoption. Also, the projects building it now are attracting capital.

Which Tokens Turn Fresh Adoption Into Real Opportunity for Holders

Pepeto

Capital in this market flows toward tokens that already run live features, not teams still raising funds to begin building. Rakuten opening XRP to 44 million users reinforces that direction. Traders are backing networks that handle real transactions, not ones releasing timelines.

That is why Pepeto keeps attracting interest from holders searching for the next new cryptocurrency that actually works on day one. While large caps like XRP and BTC expand their reach to institutional users, Pepeto fills the gap those chains leave open. Specifically, the layer where individual traders guard their capital and find better entries across chains.

As the number of tokens grows into the tens of thousands, traders need a network that scans contracts for red flags before they buy. The network connects blockchains so assets move at no charge. The risk scorer checks the code behind any token before a single dollar goes in, and the bridge carries value between networks without fees. That built in protection is what separates this new cryptocurrency from the thousands that launch with nothing behind them.

More than $9 million already sits in the presale at a token price of $0.0000001864, and a Binance listing is closing in. Every contract has been audited by SolidProof, and PepetoSwap already handles zero cost trades on a live network. The same supply of 420 trillion tokens that PEPE used to reach a multi billion dollar market cap powers Pepeto. However, Pepeto comes with tools PEPE never had.

Experienced holders know the biggest gains come from finding a new cryptocurrency before the crowd discovers it. Early PEPE and SHIB buyers saw the same pattern, banking returns that made headlines months after the entry window closed. That is why the new cryptocurrency search keeps landing on Pepeto. If the network keeps filling at this pace after the Binance listing opens, the presale is where the largest positions get built, and staking at 182% APY pays holders to wait.

Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance markets itself as a decentralized lending token, but the protocol has not launched a working product. The team keeps raising through presale stages while the lending platform stays in development. The gap between Mutuum’s roadmap and Pepeto’s running exchange, bridge, and risk scorer shows why capital is choosing built infrastructure over planned features.

BlockDAG

BlockDAG has attracted early interest with a mining focused model, but questions about delivery timelines and the actual state of its technology remain. Large marketing budgets drive presale numbers, but they do not replace working products. Traders comparing BlockDAG to Pepeto see one project spending on promotion and another running live tools that protect capital at zero cost.

Conclusion

Most traders chase price moves on XRP and BTC hoping for 10% over weeks. But experienced holders are finding entries where 100x is still possible, and the speed of capital flowing in is the clearest proof. The Pepeto official website shows $9 million raised and each stage filling faster than the last, because the conviction behind this new cryptocurrency grows with every dollar that enters. Analysts project 100x once the Binance listing opens. Large caps target 2x over months while this new cryptocurrency targets 100x from one listing event. Entering now means joining what the capital already confirmed, and the cost of waiting rises with every stage that closes.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why does Rakuten’s XRP integration matter for the new cryptocurrency market?

Rakuten connects XRP to 44 million users, proving that real adoption is what drives value in crypto today.

What makes Pepeto different from other presale tokens?

Pepeto runs a live exchange, bridge, and risk scorer audited by SolidProof. The Pepeto official website has crossed $9 million in presale capital.

Is Pepeto a strong choice in this market?

Presale capital above $9 million confirms strong demand. Analysts see this new cryptocurrency delivering returns far beyond what large caps offer.