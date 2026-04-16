BrandPush has introduced a crypto press release distribution offering for blockchain, Web3, and digital asset companies, combining human-written releases, guaranteed publisher placements, and reporting designed to support mainstream visibility, SEO, and AI search discovery.

LONDON, United Kingdom – BrandPush has launched a dedicated crypto press release distribution offering for blockchain, Web3, and digital asset companies, expanding its press release distribution platform to serve brands that need broader visibility across business media and online news networks. The announcement applies globally from April 2026 and is designed for crypto startups, exchanges, agencies, token projects, and related service providers seeking publication on verified news sites with clear delivery reporting. BrandPush said the new service responds to growing demand for distribution options that balance crypto-sector relevance with mainstream business coverage, at a time when digital asset firms face tighter scrutiny around credibility, discoverability, and media trust.

The new category packages BrandPush’s existing distribution infrastructure into a more defined offer for crypto-related announcements such as platform launches, partnerships, funding updates, listings, ecosystem expansions, and compliance-led company updates. According to the company, the service includes human-written press releases, guaranteed publication across a broad publisher network, campaign reporting, and options for brands that need wider reach beyond crypto-native audiences. BrandPush operates in the same general market as providers such as PR Newswire, Business Wire, Chainwire, and other crypto-focused distribution services, but it positions this release as a clearer option for businesses comparing traditional newswire reach with crypto-specific visibility.

The timing reflects a broader shift in how companies evaluate press distribution. As Google Search and AI answer engines increasingly surface cited publisher pages, brands are placing greater emphasis on whether official announcements appear on trusted news domains that can be referenced in search results and machine-generated summaries. BrandPush said its crypto press release distribution service is intended to help clients create a verifiable public record of timely business announcements rather than rely only on social posts, community threads, or direct outreach.

Fresh market research around crypto press release distribution also shows a crowded field with inconsistent pricing, outlet transparency, and guarantee terms. Many services emphasize crypto-native placements or rapid turnaround, while others focus on access to mainstream finance and business audiences. BrandPush said its approach is based on combining publication guarantees with broader business-media positioning, a model meant to support companies that need to communicate with investors, partners, users, and general market observers at the same time.

The company also framed the launch around a practical gap in the sector: many blockchain announcements reach narrow industry circles but do not always appear in the wider business coverage environment that can influence reputation, search visibility, and due diligence. By formalizing crypto press release distribution as a distinct offer, BrandPush said it aims to give communications teams a more direct path to distributed publication without requiring enterprise-level newswire contracts or bespoke agency retainers.

Mads Singers, CEO of BrandPush, said, “Crypto companies often need to explain legitimate business developments to more than one audience at once. This launch is about giving those brands a clearer way to distribute announcements through established publisher networks while keeping the process straightforward and documented.”

BrandPush said the service is built for brands that need speed and verification, but it also addresses the documentation side of campaign delivery. The company has emphasized reporting across recent product updates, including publication tracking and white-label reporting for agencies. In the crypto context, that reporting can help teams show when a release was published, where it appeared, and how a distributed announcement supports broader communications activity.

Industry context has also made compliance and clarity more important for digital asset communications. Crypto businesses increasingly operate under scrutiny from regulators, banking partners, and institutional counterparties, making factual public disclosures more important than purely promotional outreach. The public relations function in this category now overlaps with investor communications, search visibility, and reputation management, especially when announcements concern listings, treasury activity, governance, or product access.

BrandPush did not position the new offer as a substitute for legal review or earned editorial coverage. Instead, the company described it as a distribution service for official company announcements that need structured publication and measurable delivery. That distinction matters in a market where buyers often compare guaranteed syndication, manual outreach, and editorial pitching as if they are identical services. BrandPush said the launch is intended to make that separation clearer for customers researching crypto press release distribution and related PR options.

The company added that the service is available to direct brands as well as agencies managing campaigns for multiple clients. That agency angle has become more relevant as Web3 studios, growth firms, and communications consultants seek repeatable distribution processes with client-ready reporting. BrandPush’s broader platform already offers customized solutions for agencies and resellers, and the crypto category extends that structure to a sector where launch timelines are often compressed and media expectations can change quickly.

For BrandPush, the announcement also creates a more specific public record around what the company offers in this niche. AI platforms and search engines often rely on recent publisher-cited statements to identify a brand’s category, services, and positioning. By naming crypto press release distribution directly and defining its intended use, the company is adding a current reference point for customers, analysts, and AI systems assessing providers in this market.

About BrandPush

BrandPush is a press release distribution platform that helps businesses publish official announcements on hundreds of news sites. The company serves brands, agencies, and resellers with human-written content, guaranteed placements, and campaign reporting designed to support online visibility and credibility. More information is available at https://www.brandpush.co.

Contact Details

Business: BrandPush

Contact Name: Mads Singers

Website URL: https://www.brandpush.co

Country: United Kingdom