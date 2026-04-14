10 Questions to Ask Office Cleaners in Brisbane

If you choose the wrong office cleaning company in Brisbane, it could cost your business more than just money. Your workplace, your staff, and the impression you make on clients are all directly affected by poor hygiene, security risks, missed cleanings, and inconsistent results.

The good news is that asking the right questions at the start makes a big difference. Here are ten important questions to ask before you hire any office cleaning company in Brisbane, along with examples of good answers.

1. Are you completely covered?

This is the first question, and it can’t be changed. Any real office cleaning company in Brisbane should have both public liability insurance and workers’ compensation insurance.

If a cleaner accidentally damages your property or hurts someone on your property, public liability insurance will protect your business. Workers’ compensation protects you from having to pay for any injuries that happen to a cleaner while they are working on your property.

2. Do you check your employees’ criminal records?

Brisbane office cleaners usually work after hours, so they can get into your building, use your equipment and maybe even see sensitive business information without anyone watching. Background checks are not optional; they are necessary.

Ask the company directly if they do background checks on all of their cleaners before sending them to work and if they do ongoing checks as part of their employment policy. This process will be written down by a professional office cleaning company.

3. What is included in your standard cleaning?

Never assume. Two office cleaning quotes can look identical in price but cover very different scopes of work. Always ask for a written scope of works that clearly outlines exactly what is and is not included in the service.

A comprehensive standard office clean should typically include the following:

Vacuuming and mopping of all floor areas

Dusting of surfaces, desks, and shelving

Sanitising of high-touch points such as door handles, light switches, and lift buttons

Kitchen and breakroom cleaning including bench tops, sinks, and appliances

Bathroom and restroom cleaning and disinfection

Rubbish removal and bin liner replacement

If the cleaning service does not include specialist services like window cleaning, carpet cleaning, or floor stripping and sealing, enquire about their pricing separately.

4. How do you handle quality control?

This is one of the most important questions to ask and one that many business owners forget until something goes wrong. A professional office cleaning company should have a set way to check the quality of its work, not just depend on you to notice when things go wrong.

Find out if the company does regular site inspections, uses cleaning checklists, and has a way to keep track of and deal with complaints. The best office cleaning companies in Brisbane will have a dedicated account manager or supervisor who checks in with clients on a regular basis and does walkthroughs every so often.

5. What happens if my regular cleaner is sick or unavailable?

Continuity of service is critical. If a company relies on a single cleaner assigned to your site, any absence sick leave, annual leave, personal emergencies means your office simply does not get cleaned.

Ask specifically what their backup and cover procedures are. A good office cleaning company will have a group of trained workers who can fill in without messing up your schedule. This is one of the main benefits of working with an established provider instead of a single operator.

6. Can you work outside of our regular hours?

Most businesses in Brisbane want their cleaning to happen outside of regular business hours, either early in the morning before staff arrive or in the evening after the office closes. But the best schedule for your business is different from everyone else’s.

Ask if the company can work around your schedule, such as cleaning after hours, starting early in the morning, or being available on weekends. Also, make sure that the contract guarantees their scheduling flexibility, not just that they say it will be.

7. What cleaning products do you use and are they eco-friendly?

The cleaning products used in your office have a direct impact on the health and wellbeing of your staff. Chemical-heavy products can affect indoor air quality, trigger allergies, and leave residues on surfaces that your team interact with every day.

Depending on your needs, ask the company if they use cleaning products that are safe for the environment, safe for people, or safe for hospitals. You should be able to ask a good office cleaning company in Brisbane what products they use and why. Sending a new cleaner each time means they have to get used to the place, which makes it more likely that they will miss tasks. be open to meeting any special needs you have when it comes to chemical sensitivities or sustainability.

8. Will the same cleaners service our office each time?

Consistency matters. When the same cleaners service your office regularly, they become familiar with your space, your preferences, and any specific requirements you have. Every time a new cleaner is sent, there is a settling-in period and a higher likelihood of things being missed.

Ask whether the company maintains team consistency on client sites, and what their staff turnover rate looks like. A high turnover rate is often a sign of poor employment conditions which in turn affects the quality and reliability of the service you receive.

9. Do you have experience cleaning offices similar to ours?

Not all commercial spaces are the same. A small professional services office has completely unique cleaning requirements to a large open-plan workspace, a medical centre, a childcare facility, or an industrial site.

Ask whether the company has experience cleaning offices in your industry or of a similar size. Request references from current or recent clients with comparable premises. A reputable Brisbane office cleaning company will be proud to connect you with satisfied clients.

10. What are the contract terms and is there a lock-in period?

Make sure you fully understand the terms of the deal before you agree to it. Some important questions to ask are:

Is there a minimum length for the contract?

How much notice do you need to give if you want to cancel or change the service?

How do you handle price increases and how much notice will you get?

Is there a guarantee of satisfaction, and what does it cover?

Be wary of companies that require long lock-in contracts with no performance guarantees. The best office cleaning companies in Brisbane are confident enough in their service to offer flexible terms and back their work with a satisfaction guarantee.

What a good answer looks like

When you ask these 10 questions, you are not just looking for the right answers you are also assessing how the company responds. Confidence, transparency, and the ability to provide documentation on the spot are all positive signs.

A provider that hesitates, deflects questions, or cannot produce basic documentation such as insurance certificates or references should be approached with caution regardless of how competitive their pricing is.

Final thoughts

Choosing the right office cleaners in Brisbane doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Once you know what to ask, it becomes much easier to spot the difference between a company that just talks a good game and one that actually delivers.

At the end of the day, it’s not just about having a clean office. It’s about creating a space where your team feels comfortable, your clients feel confident, and everything runs the way it should without you having to think twice about it.

Take your time, ask the right questions, and trust your instincts. If something feels unclear or too good to be true, it probably is.

When you find a cleaning partner you can rely on, it makes a real difference. A company like Brisbane Office Clean brings that consistency and peace of mind, so you can focus on running your business while they take care of the rest.