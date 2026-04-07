BLOCKLENDER SOLVES THE XRP YIELD PROBLEM — 12% APR NOW AVAILABLE TO ALL XRP HOLDERS

XRP Ledger Platform Opens Crypto Lending to Individual Holders With No Minimums and No Lock-Up Requirements

XRP has been one of the most widely held cryptocurrencies for years. Its speed, low transaction costs, and institutional adoption have made it a staple of many crypto portfolios. Yet despite its prominence, XRP holders have faced a persistent problem: there is no straightforward, native way to earn yield on their holdings. Blocklender is the platform that changes that.

THE XRP YIELD PROBLEM

Ethereum holders can stake. Bitcoin holders have access to various lending and yield products. XRP, for all its utility, has lacked a native consensus mechanism that rewards holders for participation. Until Blocklender, the primary option for XRP holders seeking yield was to use centralized exchanges that offered variable, often opaque, returns with unclear risk profiles.

Blocklender takes a different approach. Built natively on the XRP Ledger, the platform enables XRP and RLUSD holders to earn 12% APR with daily compounding by participating directly in a collateral-backed lending ecosystem. Every transaction is on-chain. Every loan is secured by borrower collateral. Every interest payment is verifiable.

HOW BLOCKLENDER WORKS

Lenders deposit XRP or RLUSD into the Blocklender platform. Those funds are lent to borrowers who are required to post collateral on the XRP Ledger exceeding the loan value before receiving any funds. Borrowers pay interest on their loans. That interest is distributed to lenders daily, compounded automatically, and paid in XRP.

Lenders can withdraw their full balance at any time. There are no minimum deposit requirements and no lock-up periods. The platform is accessible to any XRP or RLUSD holder regardless of portfolio size.

A SOLUTION BUILT FOR THE XRP COMMUNITY

Blocklender was designed specifically for the XRP community — a community that has long recognized the potential of the XRP Ledger but has had limited options for putting that potential to work at the individual holder level.

By building on the XRP Ledger rather than a competing network, Blocklender keeps all activity within the ecosystem its users already trust. There is no need to bridge assets, create new wallets, or learn a new blockchain. XRP holders can deposit directly from their existing XRP Ledger wallets and begin earning immediately.

“XRP holders have been patient,” the company stated. “Blocklender gives that patience a return.”

ABOUT BLOCKLENDER

Blocklender is a crypto lending platform built on the XRP Ledger, enabling XRP and RLUSD holders to earn 12% APR with daily compounding through a transparent, collateral-backed lending model. The platform operates with no lock-up periods, full on-chain transparency, and two-factor authentication on all accounts.

For more information, visit Blocklender.io or begin lending at https://blocklender.io.

locklender was designed specifically for the XRP community — a community that has long recognized the potential of the XRP Ledger but has had limited options for putting that potential to work at the individual holder level.

By building on the XRP Ledger rather than a competing network, Blocklender keeps all activity within the ecosystem its users already trust. There is no need to bridge assets, create new wallets, or learn a new blockchain. XRP holders can deposit directly from their existing XRP Ledger wallets and begin earning immediately.