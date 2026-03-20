A leading crypto analyst states that Ethereum might not reach a new all time high in 2026. He cited the bearish state of the broader market and Bitcoin’s choppy price movement as the main reasons. The bitcoin news cycle is full of caution right now, but the real opportunity is hiding in plain sight for those who act fast.

Pepeto features a full exchange ecosystem that traders will use every day, and with exchange listings approaching, the project could outshine every bitcoin news headline this year. People who wait even a few hours in this market miss the entries that create millionaires. Pepeto is that entry right now.

Ethereum might not set a new all time high according to analysts

A prominent analyst suggests that Ethereum is unlikely to hit new highs in 2026, given the current conditions for Bitcoin. He cautioned that even if ETH reclaims previous levels, it could be a bull trap followed by a sharp reversal. While not impossible, the analyst believes this scenario will not trigger a broad rally in the coming months.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin dropped to $70,000 on March 19 as hot PPI data and Iran tensions rattled markets. The Fear and Greed Index plunged to 23 as whale wallets added 4,200 BTC.

Fortune reported that the bitcoin news on March 18 showed BTC at $72,483 before the decline. Ethereum fell 5.2% to $2,193 while total market cap contracted to $2.49 trillion.

Two coins showing massive potential in the bitcoin news cycle

Pepeto: The exchange ecosystem that could outshine every bitcoin news headline

Pepeto is one of the top projects that has defied every bearish trend in the bitcoin news cycle, raising $8.1 million from thousands of wallets while the rest of the market bled.

It uses a full exchange ecosystem with PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge for moving assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange for a complete trading platform to give traders real infrastructure they will use every single day.

All three products are close to ready for public launch, the smart contract is audited by SolidProof, and over 4 billion tokens have been burned from the supply.

With staking at 196% APY locking supply and the PEPE cofounder who built a $7 billion coin behind the project, Pepeto at $0.000000186 could be the bitcoin news story that turns today’s readers into tomorrow’s millionaires before exchange listings permanently close this window.

Shiba Inu still searching for support

The Shiba Inu price has found fragile support around the $0.0000055 region on March 19. The meme coin is down sharply on the weekly and monthly charts as the correction continues. Ecosystem activity has dropped, signaling low interest from traders. CoinCodex forecasts that SHIB could reach $0.000009 by mid year if conditions improve. But in the current bitcoin news environment, SHIB’s multi billion dollar market cap means the kind of returns that build fortunes are simply not available here.

Pippin continues upward movement

Pippin has been one of the stronger performers recently with double digit gains on the weekly timeframe. Technical analysis shows that bulls remain in control with RSI readings well above the midline. Some project the price could rally significantly by late 2026. Despite strong momentum, Pippin is still a meme coin without exchange infrastructure. For those reading the bitcoin news and looking for the entry that could change everything, Pepeto at $0.000000186 with real products offers a fundamentally different proposition.

Final verdict

The bitcoin news may be dominated by macro headlines, but the real story is Pepeto with $8.1 million raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, 196% APY staking, over 4 billion tokens burned, and three exchange products approaching launch at $0.000000186. The presale window is closing and exchange listings are approaching. Once listings arrive, this price disappears permanently and the countdown is already running.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest bitcoin news for investors right now? Pepeto raising $8.1 million with exchange listings approaching at $0.000000186 is the presale dominating attention.

Will Shiba Inu recover in 2026? SHIB needs the broader market to turn. Pepeto at presale pricing offers stronger upside without depending on macro conditions.

Is Pepeto a good investment? With a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, and three exchange products close to launch, many see enormous return potential.