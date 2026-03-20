Searches for “Bitcoin to zero” have reached record highs during the latest market pullback, reflecting elevated bearish sentiment. Despite the surge in negative search interest, Bitcoin continues to trade within its broader market cycle, with price action driven by liquidity conditions and macro factors. Following its V1 protocol release, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has, on the other hand, recorded increased demand. The project operates a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol within the DeFi sector, and the product launch has contributed to rising user and investor attention during the current market phase.

U.S. “Bitcoin Zero” Searches Reach Record

U.S. Google searches for “bitcoin zero” hit a record high in February. Globally, search interest peaked earlier in August, indicating the recent spike is concentrated in the United States rather than worldwide. Similar U.S. search surges in 2021 and 2022 aligned with local price bottoms, though such signals have not consistently marked definitive reversals. Since Google Trends reflects relative interest on a 0–100 scale within a much larger bitcoin user base today, the latest spike signals elevated retail anxiety but does not reliably confirm a contrarian rebound. Meanwhile, investors are tracking Mutuum Finance, a new crypto gaining traction during this period of uncertainty.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM): A Rising Star in DeFi

While Bitcoin navigates a challenging market, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is attracting growing attention from investors. Built on Ethereum, Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that removes the need for traditional banks. By leveraging smart contracts, the platform enables users to earn interest on their assets or borrow against them in a fully automated and transparent manner.

The protocol is developing two complementary lending options. Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending allows users to supply assets into shared liquidity pools, earning interest automatically. A lender could, for instance, deposit $19,000 in a pool delivering 10% APY, earning $1,900 in one year. Meanwhile, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending lets participants set up direct loans with custom terms between two parties. It’s commonly used for volatile assets. For example, a $10,000 USDT loan collateralized by $15,000 SHIB. Both approaches are designed to provide flexibility and maximize capital efficiency, with refinements ongoing for future releases.

Currently, the project is in Phase 7 of its presale, offering tokens at $0.04. This fixed presale price provides a buffer against the extreme volatility seen in open markets. To date, the presale has raised over $20.80 million from more than 19,100 token holders, reflecting strong confidence in the platform.

3 Key Drivers Behind MUTM’s Record Inflows

V1 Protocol Launch: Mutuum Finance recently reached a major milestone with the launch of its V1 Protocol launchon the Sepolia testnet. This live testing environment allows the community to explore the platform’s lending, borrowing, and staking firsthand. Users can interact with assets such as ETH, WBTC, LINK, and USDT before the mainnet goes live, demonstrating that the team is delivering on its technical goals.

Verified Security: In periods of market uncertainty, trust is essential. Mutuum Finance has prioritized security from the outset. The protocol’s smart contracts underwent an audit by Halborn Security, giving investors confidence to commit funds even amid extreme market conditions.

Future Scaling Plans: Mutuum Finance’s roadmap outlines significant long-term value drivers. The team plans to launch a fully over-collateralized native stablecoin and integrate Layer-2 networks to expand its search and make transactions more cost-effective. These updates aim to enhance both utility and scalability across the platform.

Shifting Focus Toward Utility and Security

As “Bitcoin to zero” searches hit record highs amid bearish sentiment, investors are shifting focus toward projects with working technology and verified security. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining demand following its V1 testnet release, raising over $20.8 million from more than 19,100 holders. With audited smart contracts, a planned native stablecoin, and Layer‑2 scaling on the roadmap, MUTM offers the kind of utility and transparency that risk‑averse investors are now prioritizing over market speculation.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com