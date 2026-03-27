Morgan Stanley confirmed plans to offer Bitcoin trading and custody through E*Trade managing nearly $9 trillion in client assets, and the bitcoin price prediction keeps improving as BTC bounced from below $63,000 to touch $70,000 before settling at $67,748. Nearly $400 million in leveraged bearish bets were liquidated as the short squeeze unfolded. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, is the presale where exchange fee revenue creates permanent value the BTC forecast takes years of macro cooperation to deliver.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Improves as Morgan Stanley Opens $9 Trillion and Short Squeeze Liquidates $400 Million

Morgan Stanley will offer Bitcoin trading and custody through E*Trade managing $9 trillion, according to Crypto.com. Nearly $400 million in bearish bets were liquidated as BTC bounced, according to CoinDCX. BTC ETFs pulled $962 million in six days. The BTC outlook shows the largest Wall Street institution building full crypto infrastructure, and when banks managing trillions offer Bitcoin custody the next wave of capital is being built right now.

Bitcoin Price Prediction and the Presale Where Exchange Fee Revenue Creates Permanent Value

Pepeto

Morgan Stanley just confirmed plans to offer Bitcoin trading and custody through E*Trade managing nearly $9 trillion in assets, and the projects with exchange infrastructure benefit the most from that institutional wave. Pepeto is that project. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches.

PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and these exchange tools are the infrastructure that keeps demand growing after launch instead of fading.

Staking at 192% APY adds to positions while ADA whales sell 370 million tokens and XRP analysts project breakout targets above $15, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools.

The investors who entered Pepe early made millions and wished they had bought more, and Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure and the same cofounder. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

Bitcoin Outlook: Live Targets and Key Levels

BTC trades at $66,470 after bouncing from $68,000 and touching $73,000. Standard Chartered targets $135,000 for Q3, according to Finance Magnates. Support at $69,000, resistance at $74,400. Morgan Stanley opening $9 trillion to crypto changes the demand picture permanently. Miners selling 15,000 BTC since October marks the same bottom pattern from 2019 and 2022. Spot ETFs hold $65 billion total. The BTC forecast is bullish but even $135,000 is roughly 2x. Pepeto offers presale to listing math in weeks that the bitcoin price prediction takes quarters to deliver.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: The Recovery Is Building and the Presale Window Is Closing

The bitcoin price prediction will keep improving as Morgan Stanley opens $9 trillion and ETFs pull billions. But the biggest returns came from presales listing into the rising market. Pepeto is that presale with the cofounder who proved $7 billion. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering right now. SHIB delivered 25,000% on community alone, and Pepeto carries stronger community energy with exchange tools. The listing will close this window and the wallets inside will make the money. The presale entry is the same window that made every crypto success story, and the wallets moving while Morgan Stanley builds $9 trillion in infrastructure will carry the biggest returns this cycle produces.

The entries on Pepeto official website while the bitcoin forecast builds are the ones this cycle’s biggest success stories will be written about.

FAQ

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The bitcoin price prediction targets roughly $135,000 to $225,000 as Morgan Stanley opens $9 trillion. Pepeto offers presale to listing math the cofounder proved when Pepe reached $11 billion.

How does Pepeto compare to the bitcoin price prediction?

The bitcoin forecast delivers roughly 2x at best. The Pepeto official website offers presale entry where exchange fee revenue creates permanent value regardless of market cycles.

Is Pepeto a good entry alongside Bitcoin?

Pepeto has more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion with a Binance listing approaching.