Short selling firm Culper Research just took a bearish position against Ethereum, warning the network could face a death spiral due to a weakening economic model, and that is real time evidence that even the most established chains face structural risk. The bitcoin price prediction conversation is heating up because when a respected short seller bets against ETH, the projects depending on any single asset face headwinds. BTC dropped to $66,700 with the Fear Index at 12, Strategy holds 762,000 BTC, and Bitcoin ETFs pulled $2.5 billion in March. This article covers the BTC outlook and the presale that earns exchange fees from every trade regardless of whether the market spirals or recovers.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Gains Weight as Strategy Holds 762,000 BTC and $300 Million in Longs Get Wiped

BTC dropped below $67,000 as $300 million in longs were liquidated and oil topped $100 according to CoinDesk. Despite the selloff, whale addresses reached record highs and Strategy expanded to 762,000 BTC through a $1.57 billion purchase at $67,700 according to Fortune. Bitcoin ETFs pulled $2.5 billion in March, the SEC commodity ruling on March 17 confirmed BTC as a digital commodity, and the Fear Index at 12 matches the level that preceded every major rally in crypto history.

The Bitcoin Price Prediction and the Exchange Presale That Earns in Every Market Condition

Pepeto: The Exchange That the BTC Forecast Cannot Rival Because It Earns From Every Trade

Culper shorting Ethereum proves that chain dependent projects carry structural risk, but exchange infrastructure earns from both the shorts and the longs. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million at $0.000000186 from wallets that understand exchange tokens earn from every trade on every chain in every condition. The cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to $7 billion on the same 420 trillion supply is behind this project, and SolidProof audited every contract before the presale opened.

PepetoSwap handles cross chain swaps so your capital stays intact, the risk scorer examines every token before your money goes near anything dangerous, and the bridge connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero cost. A former Binance expert directs the platform toward the Binance listing, and 191% APY staking compounds daily for early holders while the listing approaches. When short sellers target a chain, traders scramble to hedge, reposition, and exit, and every one of those actions is a trade that the exchange captures.

The BTC forecast depends on macro cooperation reaching $200,000 over years. Pepeto’s presale to listing gap offers multiples that no bitcoin price prediction can match because the exchange earns from trading volume across three chains in every condition.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Technical Levels and Targets for 2026

BTC trades near $66,700 after breaking below the 200 day moving average at $67,200 according to Coin Gabbar. Support holds at the $65,000 to $67,000 demand zone. A close above $68,500 reclaims the average and targets $72,500 to $74,000. CoinCodex forecasts $75,272 short term, and ChatGPT projects $125,000 by December on sustained ETF inflows and post halving dynamics. Losing $65,000 opens $60,000 as the cycle floor. Options worth $1.8 billion expire March 29 with max pain at $68,000. The BTC outlook tends to print higher highs after each correction in every post halving wave, and the current dip with whale addresses at record highs suggests the bottom may already be forming at the level where the strongest buyers accumulate.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Conclusion: The Short Sellers Create Chaos and the Exchange Presale Earns From It

The bitcoin price prediction shows fear at record levels while Culper shorts Ethereum and traders scramble to reposition. Every hedge, every exit, and every recovery trade is volume that exchange infrastructure captures. Pepeto earns from all of it with more than $8 million raised, the Pepe cofounder building, and SolidProof verified contracts. The Binance listing compresses returns into weeks while the BTC forecast needs years to reach $200,000. The Pepeto official website is where the wallets that understand exchange math are locking in entries while the fear keeps the crowd frozen.

Visit Pepeto official website while the BTC fear creates the entry smart money already took.

FAQ

What is the bitcoin price prediction for the rest of 2026? Support at $65,000 with resistance at $72,500, CoinCodex targets $75,272 short term, and longer models project $125,000 by December on ETF inflows and the post halving cycle.

How does the bitcoin price prediction connect to the Pepeto presale? The BTC forecast needs years for $200,000 while the presale math delivers over 150x, and the exchange earns from every trade in every market condition.

Where can I find the presale featured in this analysis? The presale is live on the Pepeto official website with stages filling faster each round, and the listing will close this entry permanently.