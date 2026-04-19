If missing BTC at $1,000 still stings, this is the clearest second chance crypto has offered in years. Morgan Stanley just launched its own Bitcoin Trust ETF, and cumulative spot BTC ETF inflows have reached $56 billion, which means institutional money is pouring into crypto faster than any past cycle. The Bitcoin price prediction is building toward $80,000 and beyond, but Pepeto has stacked more than $9 million from wallets backing the team that built the original Pepe coin, and the confirmed Binance listing ahead offers the kind of presale to exchange distance that BTC at $74,700 will never produce again.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Morgan Stanley Joins BTC ETF Race as Cumulative Inflows Hit $56 Billion

Morgan Stanley launched its Bitcoin Trust ETF this month, joining BlackRock, Fidelity, and a growing list of Wall Street giants that have pushed cumulative spot BTC ETF inflows past $56 billion, according to CoinDesk. BTC pushed above $74,700 this week, marking a two month high after US and Iran peace talks cooled oil fears and triggered $590 million in short forced selling, as Fortune reported.

This BTC price push from institutional ETF demand is real, but from $74,700 even the most bullish $120,000 target delivers roughly 58%, a solid return for the world’s largest asset but nothing close to what a presale entry captures when a confirmed Binance listing opens trading.

BTC Institutional Wave and the Network Presale Built for Listing Returns

Pepeto Delivers a Full Network While BTC Grinds Toward Its Next Target

The Pepeto presale has stacked more than $9 million, and the capital keeps building as wallets understand that a confirmed Binance listing multiplies a presale entry in ways that BTC cannot reproduce from a $1.5 trillion market cap. Unlike the BTC forecast that requires trillions in fresh volume to push the token from $74,700 past $100,000, Pepeto enters trading with presale pricing and live tools, creating the math that turns a small position into the kind of return that last cycle made millionaires.

The team that built the original Pepe coin designed this network with a Binance trading expert, and SolidProof verified every contract. The cross chain bridge carries tokens between networks without charging a fee, and the risk scorer evaluates each contract before capital moves, so every dollar entering the presale stays safe from the hidden traps that wiped out retail in past downturns.

With more than $9 million stacked while extreme fear dominated the market at an index score of 24, the raise fills while most traders wait for permission, and the $0.000000186 entry vanishes the moment the Binance listing arrives. Holders earn 181% APY on staked tokens as the listing closes in, and those rewards compound into a stronger position before any trade opens.

Last cycle made millionaires out of wallets that moved first, and the ones who missed BTC at $1,000 or PEPE at launch still carry the weight of what one early decision would have built. Pepeto with a confirmed Binance listing approaching is the clearest second chance the market has offered, and the BTC forecast talk will look minor next to the returns the listing generates for those who stopped waiting and entered while the presale was open.

BTC Forecast: Where the Bitcoin Price Prediction Points After ETF Inflows

BTC trades near $74,700 after bouncing from $68,000 support this month and marking a two month high, according to Changelly. Changelly forecasts the Bitcoin price prediction range for 2026 between $83,000 and $101,000 with an average of $92,000. BTC hit its all time high of $126,198 in October 2025 and has since dropped 40%. Support holds at $70,000 to $72,000 with $80,000 as the next resistance ceiling.

The Fear and Greed Index at 24 shows extreme fear even as ETF inflows accelerate, which confirms that smart money is buying while retail hesitates. The BTC outlook is strong, but from $74,700 even the $101,000 high estimate delivers about 33%, and a presale to Binance listing event compresses bigger multiples into a much shorter window.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Builds Toward $80,000 but the Presale Is the Second Chance That Changes Everything

Anyone still regretting a missed entry from last cycle now has the clearest view of a second chance that crypto has produced. The BTC outlook keeps building with Morgan Stanley and $56 billion in ETF inflows behind it, but BTC at $74,700 cannot hand out the kind of returns that early wallets captured in previous cycles.

Pepeto changes that equation, built by the team behind the original Pepe coin with a confirmed listing on the same exchange where institutions are placing their biggest bets. With more than $9 million stacked, a live network cleared by SolidProof, and a Binance listing approaching, entering the Pepeto official website today is how the mistake of missing last cycle gets corrected before the listing closes the window permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Changelly projects BTC between $83,000 and $101,000 for 2026, while Pepeto targets presale to Binance listing returns that BTC cannot match.

How does Morgan Stanley’s BTC ETF affect the Bitcoin price prediction?

Institutional ETFs confirm big money is returning, and presales like Pepeto on the same exchange benefit directly. Visit the Pepeto official website.

Is Pepeto a better entry than BTC right now?

Pepeto at presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing targets the presale to exchange spread that BTC at $74,700 cannot deliver.