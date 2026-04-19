Goldman Sachs just filed for its first Bitcoin ETF, and the signal it sends across every asset class is impossible to ignore. The chainlink price prediction is gaining attention as LINK holds above $9 with CCIP adoption expanding, while Wall Street continues building new crypto products at a pace nobody expected.

While analysts debate how far LINK can climb from here, Pepeto has raised over $9.2 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, offering the kind of returns that only a presale entry can deliver.

Goldman Sachs Enters Bitcoin ETF Race as Wall Street Capital Returns

Goldman Sachs filed its Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on April 14, according to CoinDesk, marking one of Wall Street’s first direct moves into crypto product issuance. Bloomberg reported that the filing joins Morgan Stanley, which launched its own spot Bitcoin ETF to record first day inflows of $30.6 million just days earlier.

Two of the biggest investment banks are now racing to build crypto products, and that kind of capital commitment lifts every major token. But for wallets chasing real wealth creation, the biggest gains still come from entries that happen before a listing.

Chainlink Price Prediction: Can Pepeto Deliver Bigger Returns Than LINK in 2026?

Pepeto

The chainlink price prediction conversation is heating up, but the traders who study entry points and return math are already shifting attention to Pepeto, a presale ecosystem that gives them tools to trade smarter from day one.

The $9.2 million raised so far is not driven by hype, because real infrastructure sits behind every dollar that entered. Pepeto’s zero fee swap engine lets traders move any token across any chain without paying a single trading fee, and the PepetoAI risk scorer evaluates every trade setup so no position goes unprotected from entry to exit.

These tools working together mean that a trader entering Pepeto is not just buying a token, they are joining a system designed to protect capital while giving it room to grow. The SolidProof audit confirms that the smart contracts are clean, and the former Binance expert on the dev team brings exchange level experience to a project the visionary behind the original Pepe token conceived from the ground up.

The presale pulled in $9.2 million while the broader market sat in extreme fear, and the wallets entering now are the same type that always move before the crowd understands what happened.

With a confirmed Binance listing approaching and the presale price of $0.0000001865 still open, every day the listing moves closer makes this entry more valuable, and once trading opens the cheap price disappears permanently.

Solana

Solana is trading near $85.12 after recovering from March lows around $80, and the network keeps showing strength with over 3,000 transactions per second and more than $1 billion in SOL ETF assets, according to CoinGecko. Multiple companies now hold SOL as a treasury asset, and spot ETFs give shareholders direct validator yields.

But from $85.12, Solana needs to reclaim $295 to match its January 2025 high, and a 235% recovery does not compare to what presale to listing math can deliver.

BlockDAG

BlockDAG raised $452 million during a two year presale that ended in February 2026, but the aftermath tells the real story. BDAG now trades at $0.000139, down 99.97% from its listed high of $0.40, and a DL News investigation flagged funding discrepancies alongside breach of contract allegations the team has disputed. Token claim batches are unlocking while early holders flood the market with sell pressure, and the volume to market cap ratio above 120% shows capital leaving faster than it arrives.

Conclusion

Chainlink earns its place in any serious portfolio, because CCIP is processing $18 billion in monthly cross chain volume and the Bitwise LINK ETF now opens the token to retirement accounts. But even the most bullish chainlink price prediction points to a recovery from $9.13 back toward $52.70, and that kind of return takes years to build while a presale to listing move happens once and never repeats.

When the Binance listing arrives, every wallet that entered Pepeto at presale pricing will hold a position that post listing buyers chase at multiples higher. The entry is still open right now, and once the listing goes live this exact opportunity closes permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What will Chainlink be worth in 2030?

The chainlink price prediction for 2030 ranges between $55 and $200 depending on CCIP adoption, with the most credible institutional target near $80 to $150.

Is Chainlink still a good investment?

Chainlink remains the dominant oracle network processing $18 billion monthly, but at $9 the return is a slow recovery rather than the multiplication a presale entry delivers before listing.

Is Pepeto the best presale to buy in 2026?

Pepeto has raised $9.2 million with a SolidProof audit, a confirmed Binance listing, and zero fee trading tools, which positions early wallets for returns that only presale to listing entries can produce.